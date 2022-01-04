HP announces new OMEN and Victus gaming desktops at CES 2022

HP is announcing some new gaming desktops today as a part of its CES 2022 lineup. Along with a couple of OMEN desktops, the company is debuting its first desktop under the Victus by HP brand. All these new desktop computers are powered by Intel’s new Alder Lake processors and offer plenty of noteworthy features. There’s also a monitor to go along with these new desktops, so there’s clearly a lot of new products here from the house of HP. Let’s get started.

HP OMEN 45L Desktop

The HP OMEN 45L Dekstop enters the portfolio as a top-end machine. This particular desktop, as you’d expect, is packed with some of the most powerful internals you can find on the market right now. It’s powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core i9-12900K CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 with 24GB GDDR6X memory or an AMD Radeon RX6700 XT graphics card. You also get some other powerful internals like HyperX 64GB DDR4-3733 memory, 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, an 800 W 80 Plus Gold certified ATX power supply and more. The highlight of the OMEN 45L, however, is the case that all the internals are packed into.

HP is using a custom 45L ATX PC case which includes a patented cooling system called OMEN CRYO CHAMBER. This particular Cryo chamber is essentially located on top of the main tower interior. There’s plenty of space between the main chamber and this dedicated spot to house the AIO cooler. There’s also an opening between the two from where the radiator pulls in the fresh air as opposed to using air within the main interior that’s actively heated by the CPU, GPU, and other components. You can mount up to a 360mm radiator on the top for cooling. The OMEN 45L also comes with up to seven Cooler Master 120mm fans with support for ARGB lighting

The case, as you can see, also comes with a tempered glass side panel that lets you see all the internals of the build. It has plenty of expansion slots, drive bays, and a decent selection of ports on the front panel. There’s also a ton of space inside the chassis to build a high-performance rig. HP says it’ll soon start selling the 45L ATX PC case separately for those who are interesting to build their own rig inside a roomy chassis.

HP OMEN 25L Desktop

The HP OMEN 25L Desktop is yet another tower that’s available with Intel’s 12th-gen Core i7-12700K CPU and up to an RTX 3080 GPU. The 25L is also an ATX tower, but it lacks the Cryo Chamber from the bigger model. This particular tower isn’t as powerful as the 45L desktop, but there’s a lot to like here, including its tool-less design. For cooling, the HP OMEN 25L desktop features a small-sized AIO liquid cooler along with a couple of 120mm fans attached to the chassis for intake and exhaust. HP has confirmed that it’ll start selling the OMEN 25L ATX PC case separately too for those of you who are interesting in using it for a custom build.

Victus by HP 15L Desktop

Victus by HP is the company’s brand for mainstream gaming. While the OMEN brand continues to push the boundaries of high-end components, the Victus by HP brand offers more affordable options. You can check out HP Victus 16 review to know the kind of budget prowess you can expect from Victus. The Victus 15L desktop is the line’s first desktop, featuring a compact design. The Victus 15L Desktop is available in two color options and is fitted with decent specs for gaming. You can configure this desktop with either the new Intel 12th-gen CPUs or the AMD 5000 series chips. The same is true for graphics card options too as you get an option between an RTX 3060 Ti or an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT. HP further highlights how the Victus by HP 15L desktop utilizes a sustainably focused design including post-consumer recycled plastic, water-based paint, and more. Unlike the other two desktop towers, however, you won’t be able to buy this particular case separately for a DIY build.

HP OMEN 27u 4K gaming monitor

Lastly, HP has also launched a 4K gaming monitor to go along with the new desktop computers. This top-of-the-line gaming monitor is expected to hit the shelves in Spring. It features an IPS 4K panel that’s VESA DisplayHDR 400 compliant and covers up to 95% of the DCI-P3 space. It also offers up to 450nits of brightness and true 8-bit colors for high color accuracy. It’s a 27-inch panel that supports up to 144Hz refresh rate when connected to a PC via the DisplayPort 1.4. You can also connect gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X via HDMI 2.1 to get a 4K 120Hz output for gaming.

The external body of the OMEN 27u monitor is just as good as the display itself. The OMEN diamond-shaped ARGB lighting on the back gives it a very unique look. You can also sync the lights at the back and customize them using OMEN Light Studio.

OMEN 16 and OMEN 17 Gaming laptops

While we wait for the full-fledged Alder Lake-based portable gaming machine, HP has decided to update its existing lineup of OMEN gaming laptops with new internals. The company has announced that both the OMEN 16 and OMEN 17 gaming laptops are getting major upgrades with the addition of the latest GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. Additionally, these laptops are also being updated to be fitted with the new 12th-gen Intel Core processors. You’ll be able to configure each model to your liking once they are on sale.

Pricing & Availability

HP hasn’t revealed the pricing and availability info for all the new products that it announced today. However, we have some sort of clarity as to when we can expect most of them.

Product Price Availability HP OMEN 45L Desktop $1899.99 January 5th OMEN by HP 25L Gaming Desktop PC TBA Spring Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop PC TBA Spring OMEN by HP 27u 4K Gaming Monitor $699.99 Spring OMEN by HP 16 Gaming Laptop (Refresh) TBA March 2022 OMEN by HP 17 Gaming Laptop (Refresh) TBA March 2022

HP has also introduced what it calls the HP Ultimate Gaming Coverage Plan. It’s said to protect the customers against accidental damage, along with mechanical and electrical breakdown for gaming PCs, accessories, and more. For $19.99 per month, it offers coverage up to $4,000, a per claim limit of $2,000, no deductible or hidden fees.