HP announces new Z workstations and professional monitors for 2022

At CES 2022, HP has announced a handful of devices aimed at creative professionals under its Z brand. This includes the 2022 models of the HP ZBook Firefly G9 mobile workstations, the Z2 Mini G9 desktop workstation, and a couple of new monitors.

HP ZBook Firefly G9 mobile workstation

First off, there’s the ZBook Firefly G9, the latest generation of HP’s more mobile-focused workstations. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models are being refreshed, and one of the big new things they now come with a 16:10 DreamColor display, taller than the 16:9 display of the previous generation. Taller screens are becoming increasingly common in premium laptops, and this is can be a big boost to productivity.

HP is also focused on collaboration with this laptop, and it comes with a 5MP webcam with AI features like smart auto-framing. HP has also included discrete audio amplifiers for louder and clearer sound during calls and meetings.

Beyond that, they’re packing new Intel Core processors and up to an NVIDIA T550 professional graphics, and up to 64GB of RAM, so performance is about what you’d expect for a mobile workstation. This is still a relatively light laptop, though, starting at 3.18lbs, so obviously it isn’t meant to be as powerful as larger and heavier workstations. The focus here is on mobility, and HP claims up to 17 hours of battery life on the ZBook Firefly G9.

As for connectivity, the ZBook Firefly G9 comes with Wi-Fi 6E support and optional 5G connectivity so you can stay connected to the internet even when there’s no Wi-Fi.

The ZBook Firefly G9 mobile workstation is planned to launch in March 2022, but HP didn’t announce pricing information just yet.

HP Z2 Mini G9 workstation

Next up, we have the HP Z2 Mini G9, which HP calls the most powerful mini workstation in the world. It comes in a completely redesigned chassis, measuring 8.3 inches wide, 8.6 inches deep, and 2.7 inches tall. It’s slightly larger than the previous generation, but this also makes room for powerful internals.

On the inside, it’s packing new Intel vPro processors including K-series models, which replace the Xeon-based models of the previous generation. For graphics comes with up to an NVIDIA RTX A2000 GPU for 3D modeling and rendering workloads. It also comes with DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 4 storage, so performance is top-notch across the board.

As you’d expect, the small size means it’s easy to set up this workstation anywhere, whether it’s on your desk, under the desk, or behind your monitor with the included VESA mount.

The HP Z2 Mini G9 workstation will also be available in March 2022, though pricing information wasn’t shared today.

HP Z40c and Z34c curved displays

Finally, we have a pair of new monitors, the HP Z40c G3 and the Z34c G3. Out of these, the Z40c is definitely the more impressive model. It’s a 40-inch ultrawide curbed monitor with “5K2K” (5120 x 2160) resolution, meaning it has a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display also covers 100% of sRGB and 98% of DCI-P3, with HP also performing factory color calibration to ensure colors are accurate on the screen. For sound, you get two built-in 5W speakers.

Another highlight of the HP Z40c G3 is that it comes with an extremely sharp popup webcam — a 13MP sensor with 4K video support certified for use with Zoom. The webcam can even be tilted to get you in the frame, and you can use HP’s software to do things like zoom and crop the frame so you only show what you want to show. The webcam also includes an IR sensor for Windows Hello facial recognition.

For connectivity, the HP Z40c G3 monitor uses a Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) connector with 100W of power delivery so it can also charge your laptop while you’re connected to it. You can also use HDMI or DisplayPort to connect, plus there are four USB Type-A ports for all kinds of peripherals. There’s even RJ45 Ethernet, so you can add a wired internet connection to many modern laptops that don’t include it.

As for the HP Z34c G3, it’s a slightly smaller 34-inch panel, but it has the same 21:9 aspect ratio, and it’s also curved. It comes in at a lower resolution – 3440 x 1440, or WQHD – and it covers 99% of sRGB and 85% of DCI-P3. It’s also factory-calibrated for color accuracy, so that shouldn’t be a concern. Similar to its larger sibling, it has a pair of 5W speakers for stereo sound.

The webcam on the Z34c is a 5MP sensor, which is still plenty sharp for video calls and meetings. It still supports Windows Hello facial recognition, and it comes with echo-canceling microphones for calls.

Finally, for connectivity, it comes with one USB Type-C port (not Thunderbolt) with 100W of power delivery, HDMI, DisplayPort, four USB Type-A ports, and RJ45 Ethernet, so it’s not far off from the Z40c. It also has a USB Type-B port which is what allows you to use the monitor as a USB hub for your laptop.

The HP Z40c G3 and Z34c G3 curved monitors will be available in early January, so they shouldn’t be far off. The HP Z34c will cost $949 while the Z40c will go for $1,499.99.