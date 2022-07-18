HP back-to-school deals get you $450 off a 12th-gen Intel Omen gaming PC

With back-to-school season around the corner, companies are starting to offer deals to help students prepare for the school year ahead. HP is joining the fun with a bunch of deals on its laptops, desktops, and peripherals, and they include some very compelling deals in time for back-to-school season.

One of the highlights is definitely the Omen 45L gaming desktop, a very powerful PC that’s been made much cheaper. This model is powered by an Intel Core i7-12700H, a top-tier desktop GPU with 12 cores, 20 threads, and boost speeds up to 5GHz, plus 25MB of cache. On top of that, you get Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD in addition to a 1TB HDD for storage. It’s not the latest and greatest hardware, but this is a powerful PC that can run any modern game without a problem, and you can upgrade it yourself later. This configuration has an MSRP of $2,199.99, but right now it’s down to just $1,699.99, which is a really good price for this machine.

If you’re not as much into gaming, then the HP Pavilion x360 14 has also been discounted by $100 for back-to-school season. That’s a smaller discount, but this is the latest version of the Pavilion x360, meaning it comes with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1235U with 10 cores and 12 threads, in addition to having 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You also get a Full HD display, and since this is a convertible, it also supports touch and pen input. Usually, this would cost you $779.99, but now it’s down to $679.99, and for that price, this is a great school laptop.

And of course, some families have multiple kids and can’t buy a laptop for each one, so a shared family computer can sometimes be the best solution. The HP Envy 34 All-in-One is one of the best options out there if you want something like that. it’s powered by up to an Intel Core i9-11900 with 8 cores and 16 threads, plus it has dedicated graphics up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. You can also get up to 4TB of storage and 128GB of RAM if you have money to spare. HP is slashing $250 off every configuration for back-to-school, so it now starts at just $1,749.99, but it can go much higher than that.

If those deals aren’t doing it for you, there are a few more great options available, and they go beyond just computers, too. Some monitors and printers are also included. Check them out below:

Laptops:

Desktops and All-in-one PCs

Monitors

Peripherals and accessories:

If you’re not interested in any of these HP deals in particular, Lenovo is also running some back-to-school deals that may be more appealing to you. Either way, there are some great opportunities here if you want to get some new gear ahead of the new school year.