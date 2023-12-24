Key Takeaways HP emerged as the best laptop maker in 2023, surpassing Lenovo and Apple with innovative devices like the Spectre Fold and the HP Envy Move.

2023 was a great year for laptops and technology in general. There were so many great devices that we loved this year, like the Yoga Book 9i and the new 15-inch MacBook Air. These laptops from Lenovo and Apple were special on their own, but HP has one-upped them all. In my eyes, HP was the best laptop maker in 2023. With innovative and groundbreaking devices like the Spectre Fold and even the HP Envy Move, HP went where no other laptop maker went this year with some excellent devices.

3 The HP Dragonfly Chromebook impressed

Another winning Chromebook

If you follow the ChromeOS space like I do, you know that Google doesn't make its own ChromeOS hardware anymore. Sure, there's the Chromebook Plus standard, but Google still relies on its partners like Lenovo or Acer to take Chromebooks to new heights. And that's exactly what HP did.

A year after launching the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, HP returned with a more mainstream device: the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. This device packs incredible specs you rarely see on a Chromebook, like a high-resolution 1,200-nit screen display and an RGB keyboard. It's also very well-designed with an aluminum build. We even thought the speakers were good, which isn't always the case on Chromebooks.

HP always seems to release the best possible Chromebooks and is well-committed to Google's platform. Sure, there are other great Chromebooks you can buy, like the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, but HP's devices always feel so special since they have standout features, like high-quality webcams. And even if you're not a fan of ChromeOS, HP has a standard Windows version of this Chromebook, the HP Dragonfly Pro.

2 The HP Envy Move changed what we think of AIOs

A portable big-screen computer

Though the focus of this piece is laptops, I have to mention the HP Envy Move. This is designed as an all-in-one (AIO) computer, but it has the makings of a laptop since it has a battery and a portable keyboard, and you can take it anywhere you go. That alone makes it stand out as a unique Windows PC.

While other AIOs like the Lenovo Yoga 9i AIO are designed to sit and stay at your desk and might be powerful, the HP Envy Move has a handle on the top, letting you take it anywhere you might want to go and enjoy the 23.8-inch touchscreen. It has a pocket on the back for housing the included keyboard accessory. It also has feet on the bottom that pop out only when needed. Heck, it even has an HDMI port, letting you use it as a portable touchscreen monitor.

The built-in battery also means you can worry less about cables and carry it around like you would a laptop. I spent a good three weeks with the HP Envy Move, and I've never seen anything like it before. It's just yet another reason why HP was my favorite laptop maker this year since it shows the company isn't afraid to experiment.

1 The Spectre Fold perfected the foldable PC

Versatile and easy to use and not buggy

Foldable PCs aren't a new thing. We've already spent time with the ThinkPad X1 Fold and the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, but out of all those products, the HP Spectre Fold is the best version of this concept. It's also the number one reason why HP was the best laptop maker this year.

For one, the Spectre Fold is made of magnesium and has a kickstand, so it feels like using a traditional laptop with a monitor when paired with the keyboard. You can even prop the keyboard on the bottom screen and get straight to work. Of course, it's $5,000, though, which isn't a price everyone can afford, but it still just works, and HP showed the world what a near-perfect foldable PC could be like.

Where can HP go next?

HP already showed how to make laptops great in 2023,, but I'm still excited about what's ahead in 2024. Heading into the new year, there's a lot of promise in the laptop space. We've seen Intel launch the Meteor Lake Core Ultra laptop CPUs, which feature an NPU and boosted Intel Arc graphics. MSI and Lenovo were a few partners to come on board for launch this December, but HP was one of the notable missing OEMs. It makes me excited to see how they can refresh their other products.