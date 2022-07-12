HP Black Friday in July deals include up to $390 off Envy laptops and more

Amazon isn’t the only retailer trying to get everyone’s attention with Prime Day. Other companies are getting in on the fun, and HP has a wide range of Black Friday in July deals available if you want to save money on a new PC, as well as on new monitors and accessories. As tends to be the case, most of these deals are on devices with last-gen processors, but you can can get up to $400 off on certain laptops, and if you’re into gaming, you can even get $700 off the OMEN 30L gaming desktop.

Let’s start there – the OMEN 30L is a powerful gaming desktop powered by an Intel Core i7-11700K, an 8-core, 16-thread CPU capable of boosting up to 5GHz. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, which is one of the most powerful GPUs you can get right now. On top of that, you get 32GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz (with two empty SODIMM slots for expansion) plus a 512GB NVMe SSD and a 2TB HDD for storage, giving you plenty of space for games and everything else you’d want. Usually, this goes for $2,499.99, but you can get it for just $1,799.99 right now, so you get plenty of power at a more reasonable price.

If you’re more interested in a laptop, there are some great options available, too. A highlight is the HP Envy 14, which is down from $1,489.99 to just $1,099.99. It comes with an Intel Core i7-11390H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, meaning you can actually run some games on it if you’re willing to turn down some settings. It also comes with a great 14-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2,2K (2240 x 1400) resolution, making this a fantastic laptop for productivity as well. It even has a solid supply of ports considering it’s a 14-inch laptop. For this reduced price, this is simply a great deal, even if it doesn’t have the latest hardware.

Another highlight of these deals is the HP Envy x360 15, which is a personal favorite of mine, simply because it’s a convertible. It’s powered by an Intel Core i7-1195G7, along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It’s got a 15.6-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, which naturally supports touch and pen input, too. It’s a great device if you want the flexibility of a convertible, and even though it has 11th-generation processors, this will still be fast enough to last you a few years. The official MSRP for this configuration is $1,159.99, but you can get $310 off to make it just $849.99.

Those are just some of the highlights, but there are plenty of great deals over on HP’s website. Here’s a round-up of other great deals that are part of HP’s Black Friday in July:

Laptops and PCs:

Monitors:

Accessories and peripherals:

That covers a wide range of use cases, so there’s a good chance you’ll find something you like here. As you’d probably guess, the highlights are definitely the PCs at the top, but there are some great devices in this list, too. The HP 11 Tablet, for example, looks like a great budget tablet with a solid display and specs. For $349.99, it’s actually a fantastic device.