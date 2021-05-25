HP has new business Chromebooks with Intel Tiger Lake processors

HP is announcing the Pro c640 Chromebook G2 and the Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise G2 today. They’re both business products, being under the Pro brand, but the latter has Chrome Enterprise. As usual, HP pointed out today’s hybrid work environment in its blog post, noting that workers are using one device between work and home.

These new Chromebooks come with Intel’s 11th-generation processors, all the way up to a Core i7. That means that they come with Iris Xe graphics, so you get a lot of performance for a Chrome OS device. That’s not all though, because you can get it with up to 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

HP also said that it’s the world’s thinnest 14-inch Chromebook at less than 16.5mm thin with an aluminum build. It can handle spills, which is fairly common when it comes to Chrome OS, up to 11.8oz. So for some reason, you’re good to go as long as you took a sip out of that can of Coke before you spilled the whole thing.

“Now more than ever, business users and the IT teams that support them want devices that are secure, easy to manage, and powerful enough for today’s multitasking and conferencing needs,” said Maulik Pandya, Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Client Group, HP Inc. “Our newest Chromebook is purpose-built to help people get work done, delivering productive and collaborative experiences for working around the home, in the office, or on-the-go.”

The HP Pro c640 Chromebook G2 has an HD webcam with an 88-degree field-of-view, Bang & Olufsen speakers, and dual microphones. That brings it back to that idea of one laptop for work and play. The product is meant to be good at calls and streaming media.

With Chrome Enterprise, you also get access to Parallels Desktop. That means that you can run Windows 10 in virtualization, in case you need to run some Windows apps. Parallels has also done a lot of work to integrate its product with Chrome OS, so you can do things like access the file system.

The HP Pro c640 Chromebook G2 and HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise G2 are available now, starting at $419 and $569, respectively.