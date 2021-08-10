HP unveils a Chrome OS tablet with 4G LTE and a rotating all-in-one

Today, HP is announcing a couple of new Chrome OS PCs, including the Chromebook x2 11 and the Chromebase 21.5-inch All-in-One. While both devices have their own unique value indicators, they’re very different.

“The last year and a half drastically shifted consumers to a new hybrid world, putting a focus on how they think about and use their devices, with a change from one PC per household to now one PC per person to work, live, and play,” said Josephine Tan, Global Head and General Manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “HP collaborated closely with Google to optimize our newest platforms, along with curating a superb and secure software and app ecosystem for the best possible experience on Chrome OS devices. As a result, we’re expanding our Chrome OS portfolio with the introduction of the HP Chromebook x2 11 and the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One as users search for devices that help them seek a more personal, or family friendly experience, in today’s hybrid world.”

First up is the HP Chromebook x2 11. It’s got an 11-inch 2K screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, so right there, it’s already a pretty good tablet. Obviously, it comes with Android app support too, so that’s all squared away. It’s got pen support with the HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Certified Pen, and as you’d expect, there’s an attachable keyboard.

What’s really cool is that with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor that’s inside, it’s offered with 4G LTE connectivity. It’s the first ever Chrome OS tablet to be offered with 4G LTE. It’s coming in August, including the pen, and it starts at $599.99 from Best Buy. In October, it will be available at HP.com.

Next up is the HP Chromebase AiO, an all-in-one with a rotating 21.5-inch screen. By rotating the screen 90 degrees into portrait orientation, HP says that this can be better for reading, scrolling through long webpages, and so on.

It also comes with Intel Core processors, up to 256GB of storage, and up to 16GB RAM, and it’s also got dual 5W B&O speakers for powerful audio. There’s also a 5MP camera with dynamic adjustment for better lighting and such.

The HP Chromebase AiO is coming in August from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, starting at $599.99.

Finally, HP is introducing the M24fd USB-C Monitor, which is designed to work with HP’s Chrome OS devices. It will be available in October from HP.com, starting at $249.99.