HP's Chromebase All-in-One is down to $319 this Black Friday, and the high asking price was our biggest complaint when we reviewed it.

If you're a student (or know one), then HP's Chromebase All-in-One is an excellent option for an easy-to-use and quick-to-set-up workstation. It comes with Chrome OS which can be both a blessing and a curse, and it also has top-tier speakers, a full HD touchscreen display, and can work in both portrait and in landscape. Now you can pick one up from Black Friday starting at just $319 on Amazon.

HP Chromebase All-in-One HP Chromebase All-in-One $319 $529 Save $210 The HP Chromebase All-in-One is a computer with everything that you need in the box, and all of its computation is located in the base and behind the display. It's easy to use, quick to set up, and works pretty great. However... it has ChromeOS. $319 at Amazon

The HP Chromebase All-in-One is a device that I recently reviewed and can attest to being an excellent option. In fact, the biggest complaint I had was with regard to the price, and with this deal, it solves that problem. Its display is good for reading content and watching videos, and the speakers were good for listening to music while I worked.

As for what you get, HP offers a lot for the package. You get a mouse and keyboard in the box, and it's a perfect machine for researching that's free of distractions. If you're interested in development as well, then it can be used for that too thanks to the virtualized Linux environment that can be set up in the developer options. It's a bit harder to use it that way, but you certainly can.

Keep in mind though that the unit we reviewed had a better chipset in the form of the i3-10110U. If you wanted to actually properly get into development, I'd pick up a budget laptop and install Linux on it instead. Nevertheless, this is still a tantalizing option!