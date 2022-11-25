The price is so low on this great starter Chromebook that you can get two for the price of one.

Black Friday deals are cutting prices on some of the best technology. One of those deals that you might want to not resist is on the HP Chromebook 11. This Chromebook is now selling for just $168, which is 35% off the usual retail price of $259.99. It's a great device for a first Chromebook experience, for a child or younger student, or if you're just curious about ChromeOS in general.

The specifications for this Chromebook are what bring us to say that, and why we've added a similar version of it to our best HP Chromebooks list. The HP Chromebook 11A comes with the MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM, as well as 32GB of eMMC storage. That might not be quite as impressive as it seems, but ChromeOS is a very optimized operating system for lower-end hardware like this. You'd easily be able to speed through a few tabs in Google Chrome without issue on this device.

Not to forget, this is a rarer 11-inch Chromebook, so it's quite portable and can go with you almost anywhere. The MediaTek CPU also helps with that portability aspect, as it is low power and efficient, getting the device up to 15 hours of battery life. Even the ports are great on this system, as it includes USB-A 2.0, USB-C, and microSD card expansion.

If this HP Chromebook 11A isn't to your liking though, then don't fret too much.