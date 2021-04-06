HP Chromebook 11a with MediaTek MT8183 launches in India, focusing on student needs

HP is introducing a new budget Chromebook in India today called the HP Chromebook 11a. Powered by MediaTek’s MT8183 octa-core processor, the new HP Chromebook 11a is made for students allowing them to stay connected, be it at home or in the classroom. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect schools and other educational institutions, HP hopes it can help by offering digital learning solutions.

HP Chromebook 11a: Specifications

Specification HP Chromebook 11a Dimensions & Weight 285×192.8×16.8 mm

1.05 kgs Display 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) IPS touchsreen

220-nits brightness Processor MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor GPU ARM Mali-G72 RAM & Storage 4GB RAM

64GB storage (MicroSD card slot) Battery & Charger 37Whr (16 hours claimed) I/O USB Type-A

USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Chrome OS Other Features 100GB Google Drive storage

The new Chromebook 11a comes in a small package with an 11.6-inch HD (1,366×768 pixels) IPS touchscreen display and a vibrant Indigo Blue color scheme that extends from the lid to the keyboard. Weighing at just 1.05kgs, it is also said to be easy for carrying around and an ideal choice for early learners, especially students from class 2 to 7. As mentioned, the laptop is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and 100GB of cloud storage with Google One. The laptop also offers support for expandable storage, so you can add up to 256GB of additional storage using a microSD card.

HP claims that the 37Whr battery should last up to 16 hours while connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, a USB Type-A port, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other features include HP’s True Vision HD webcam, built-in Google Assistant support, and a one-year Google One subscription.

Mr. Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market said, “With the rapidly evolving education landscape in the country, it is imperative that we arm students and educators with the right tools and technology for remote and hybrid learning environments. We are thrilled to introduce the HP Chromebook 11a, which is an ideal mix of power and mobility provided by the MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core processor that will elevate their learning experience and improve productivity in a whole new manner”.

Pricing and Availability

The HP Chromebook 11a is priced in India at ₹21,999 (~$300) and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart. If you are looking for a Chromebook, make sure you go through our list of the best Chromebooks to buy in 2021.