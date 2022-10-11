The HP Chromebook 14 is down to just $225 for the Prime Early Access sale

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sales event is knocking off a sizeable chunk of the price of the HP Chromebook 14, which is one of the most popular Chromebooks out there. Officially priced at $309.99, you can get the HP Chromebook 14 for just $224.99, today – an $85 discount, or 27%.

The HP Chromebook 14 isn’t a top-of-the-line machine, but it offers everything you need for a solid experience with Chrome OS. It comes with a quad-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, which is more than enough for a Chromebook. It also comes with a 14-inch HD display (1366 x 768 resolution), so it’s fairly sharp for its size. For a child who needs a laptop for school or just to be entertained, this is a great choice, especially considering its discounted price.

If you can spare a few extra dollars, however, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is an even more capable option. It comes with an Intel Celeron N5205U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage, so it’s faster and has more storage space than the HP Chromebook. Plus, this is a convertible, so it has a touchscreen and it can rotate all around so you can use it as a tablet. That screen is 13.3 inches, and it comes in Full HD resolution, too. Usually, that would cost you $379.99, but thanks to the Prime Early Access sale, you can get it for just $249.99, which is a big $130 discount.

All things considered, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 definitely has more impressive specs, and with that discount, it’s not much more expensive, so it’s definitely worth your attention

And if what you’re looking for is something a bit bigger, then there’s the Asus Chromebook Flip CM5. This one is a 15.6-inch convertible, and it also comes with a Full HD display that supports touch input so you can use it as a tablet. On the inside, it’s packing an AMD Ryzen 3 3250C processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, so it’s not far off from the Lenovo model above. This model usually goes for $529.99, but it’s getting a $130 discount that brings it down to just $399.99.

This laptop looks pretty slick, too, with a mostly black design and orange accents that help it stand out from most Chromebooks out there.

All of these are great choices if you’re on the hunt for a new Chromebook, so take your pick, and you’re bound to be well-served.