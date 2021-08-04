What configurations are available for the HP Chromebook 14?

The HP Chromebook 14 lineup consists of some of the most popular consumer Chrome OS devices. While most of the devices in the Chromebook 14 series are budget or mid-range, there are a few more premium models as well. If you’re considering one of these devices as your next Chromebook, it’s important to know the different specs.

Taking a look at the name, one thing we can safely say is that all HP Chromebook 14 models feature a 14″ display. However, the displays can vary in quality, from 720p TFT displays, all the way up to FHD+ LED displays. If you’re looking for the best overall quality, you’ll want to go with at least FHD resolution.

It’s also important to find a Chromebook with high peak brightness. Most models of the Chromebook 14 are around 250-300 nits of maximum brightness. This is a respectable number for a Chromebook. There are also touchscreen and clamshell models of the Chromebook 14 family. You can expect to pay a bit more for devices with a touchscreen, of course.

When it comes to available RAM, the HP Chromebook 14 models span from 2GB to 16GB of high-speed RAM. Certain models of the HP x360 14c have 16GB of RAM, but they’re very expensive. Most modern Chromebook 14 models feature 4GB or 8GB of RAM. Some earlier models featured 2GB of RAM, but the majority of those have reached the end of their software support window from Google. I would recommend getting a minimum of 4GB of RAM, but 8GB is ideal for a new Chromebook in 2021.

Storage is also an incredibly important specification to consider when buying a Chromebook. The HP Chromebook 14 lineup comes with between 16GB to 256GB of storage. It’s important to note the majority of models feature eMMc storage rather than SSD storage. If you can get SSD storage, it’s a good idea since it’s much faster in general. Most models of the Chromebook 14 family come with either 32GB or 64GB. It’s always best to opt for as much storage as you can afford, as it’s not very easy to upgrade this later on.

The remaining features on the Chromebook 14 vary quite a bit, depending on whether you’re after a budget device or more premium option. There are models with fingerprint sensors, 2-in-1 capability, webcam privacy shutters, and more. Indeed, the Chromebook 14 lineup is among the most popular HP Chromebook devices. You can find out more information about the Chromebook 14 lineup and purchase a device directly from HP.

Let us know which Chromebook 14 model you’re considering in the comments below.