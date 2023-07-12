HP Chromebook 14a $180 $290 Save $110 The HP Chromebook 14a is a great device that's now on sale for $180. You get the basic ChromeOS experience thanks to the Intel Celeron CPU, which is great for web browsing, and a decent 1366x678 resolution display, all in a portable 14-inch form factor. $180 at Amazon

The best Chromebooks are usually cheaper than the best Windows laptops, but with the summer swing of Amazon Prime Day underway for Prime subscribers, now is your chance to grab these Chromebooks at cheaper prices. There are a lot of great laptops on sale, but a Chromebook we've consistently suggested for those on a tighter budget is the HP Chromebook 14a, and Prime Day has moved it down to the lowest sale price we've seen yet. You now can grab it for $180 instead of the usual $290, a savings of about $15% or $110.

What's so great about the HP Chromebook 14a?

The HP Chromebook 14 is one of many Chromebooks that you'll see on sale for Prime Day, but this one is special. Like more premium Chromebooks, this one has a micro-edge display, with slim bezels along the top and sides, helping you see more content on the screen at once. The Chromebook also comes with an Intel Celeron N4120 CPU under the hood, along with 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage As for the display, it's a 14-inch 1366x768 resolution screen. While that's not the most impressive specs, it's typical for a budget Chromebook, and that Intel CPU, along with the Intel HD graphics means you can browse the web without issue, and play full-screen videos without your Chromebook slowing down.

Sure, a little extra RAM would be nice, but the Celeron CPU inside is quad-core, so this Chromebook is mainly made for basic web browsing. It's ideal for kids who might want a Chromebook for schoolwork, especially when you consider features like the dual speakers next to the keyboard deck, the HP WideVision Webcam, and the solid port selection like USB-A ports, USB-C ports, and the anti-glare display. Even battery life is great, rated for 14 hours, thanks to the lower-resolution screen.

Why buy the HP Chromebook 14a?

You'll want to consider the HP Chromebook 14 if you're on a budget and need a new Chromebook. It's a pretty good price for $180, as this brings it down to an even more affordable status for most people. If you want, you can check out the other configurations, too, and add more RAM and storage, but the prices might increase.