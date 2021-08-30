What configurations is the HP Chromebook x2 11 available in?

HP launched the Chromebook x2 11 a few weeks back, which brings a new premium device to the Chrome OS space. This is one of the most premium Chrome OS tablets on the market today. If you want premium build quality, high-end specs, and security features, then this is the tablet for you. While all the models of the HP Chromebook x2 11 share the same amazing build quality, there are several configurations available. You can choose from different color options, upgraded RAM and storage options, various display resolutions, and optional LTE capability. In this guide we’ll take a look at all the configurations available for the HP Chromebook x2 11, highlighting the key differences.

What the models share

All models of the HP Chromebook x2 11 include a detachable keyboard, USI pen support, and Bang & Olufsen tuned dual speakers. Build quality is excellent with a true 2-in-1 design, premium materials, and an extra large touchpad. You also get the same Snapdragon 7c second generation processor on each model, along with the Adreno 618 GPU. The display is also consistent across the product lineup, with a 2160 x 1440 touch panel on each variant.

Every configuration comes with two beefy cameras, 5MP wide angle on the front and an 8MP wide angle camera on the back. There’s also 2 high-speed USB-C ports, a microSD card reader, HP fast charging, and a fingerprint scanner on all models of the HP Chromebook x2 11.

WiFi models of the HP Chromebook x2 11

The HP Chromebook x2 11 comes in both WiFi and LTE variants. Model numbers for the WiFi Chromebook x2 11 are da0013dx and da0023dx. Both models feature 64GB of eMMc storage and come in either Natural Silver and Shade Grey or Natural Silver and Night Teal. The actual tablet itself is Natural Silver for either model, but the secondary color refers to the hue used on the detachable keyboard cover.

Both WiFi models also feature 8GB of on-board RAM and weigh in at 2.57 lbs. Keep in mind this is likely the weight including the keyboard cover — the device should be much lighter when used as a true tablet.

LTE models of the HP Chromebooks x2 11

Model numbers for the LTE Chromebook x2 11 are da0047nr and da0097nr. Both of the LTE models are available only in Natural Silver with the Night Teal keyboard cover. These models feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE modem inside for cellular connectivity. The da0097nr model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMc storage, while the da0047nr model features 8GB of RAM and 128GB eMMC storage. All other specs and dimensions/weight are identical to those found on the WiFi variants.

No matter which model you choose, HP definitely delivered one of their best Chromebooks with the HP Chromebook x2 11. You can buy the WiFi model right now from Best Buy at the link below. The LTE models will be available later this Fall from HP’s website.