HP Chromebook x2 11: Everything you need to know

The HP Chromebook x2 11 is one of the best Chrome OS tablets you can buy today. With Qualcomm’s mobile-focused Snapdragon 7c, plenty of RAM, and included USI pen support, this thing is ready for the classroom or the boardroom. We’re currently awaiting our review unit from HP. In the meantime, you might be thinking about placing your own order for one of these beauties. Of course, you’ll need some key details like pricing, availability, and specs to get you started.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about HP’s latest Chrome OS tablet.

Specification HP Chromebook x2 11 Dimensions & Weight 9.94″ x 6.96″ x 0.3″

2.57-3.5 lbs Display 11″ 2160 x 1440 (Full HD+)

IPS LED

Touchscreen Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform

8 core

Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB RAM

64GB eMMc storage Battery & Charging 2-cell

Lithium-Ion Security H1 Secure Microcontroller

Fingerprint scanner Front camera 5MP camera World-facing camera HP Wide Vision 8MP camera Port(s) 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader Audio Audio by Bang & Olufsen with dual speakers

Built-in microphone Connectivity Atheros 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 Software Chrome OS Other Features Detachable keyboard

USI pen support

Starts at $599

Build and design

The HP Chromebook x2 11 is made of a nice brushed aluminum, similar to the x360 14c before it. Looking at the back, it’s a beautiful aesthetic, with HP’s brand new logo on it. As for weight, the machine is barely over a pound without the keyboard cover attached, weighing in at 2.57-3.5 lbs when it is attached.

One side of the device has a magnetic area to attach the included USI pen. The power button houses the fingerprint sensor, which is incredibly fast and responsive. In terms of ports, you get two USB-C inputs, but it’s a shame both of those ports are on the same side.

Looking at the included keyboard cover with kickstand, it’s incredibly well built. Snapping the keyboard cover on is intuitive and the magnets are very strong. You don’t have to worry about the keyboard cover coming off during use, which means you can also watch movies without worry with the kickstand.

Display

As Chrome tablets go, the HP Chromebook x2 11 has a very impressive setup. You get an 11″ edge-to-edge FHD+ display, with 400 nits of maximum brightness. Perhaps the biggest deal here is the 3:2 aspect ratio, which enhances productivity when using the included keyboard cover.

This screen is also great for consuming media and taking notes. The included USI pen makes it incredibly convenient to jot down notes for class or work. Indeed, the HP Chromebook x2 11 is also the first Chrome device to feature Google’s new cursive app (more about that in the features section later).

Performance

Running the second generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, this is only the second Chrome device to try out Qualcomm’s mobile-focused processors. Acer featured the 7c in the Spin 513 earlier this year. Unfortunately, we found in our review that the 7c has some performance quirks inside the Spin 513.

When I received the Spin 513, I was most excited to test out the Android app performance on a Qualcomm Chromebook. Many enthusiasts, myself included, expected Qualcomm Chromebooks to bring about a new era of Android app usability for Chrome OS. Unfortunately, those hopes were largely unfounded when examining the Spin 513.

We can only hope HP has sorted out some of the lingering issues with the 7c. It also makes a lot of sense that this processor is better suited to a Chrome tablet than a traditional clamshell. We’ll certainly test out gaming performance on this machine in our full review.

Battery and charging

All things considered, the HP Chromebook x2 11 should get excellent battery life. The aforementioned Acer Spin 513 was a battery champ, proving that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c is definitely efficient. Of course, there are slightly different use-cases for a tablet versus a clamshell, so we’ll fully test the battery when our unit arrives.

If the battery does run out, you get HP Fast Charger capability, allowing you to charge from 0% to 50% in just 45 minutes. The 45W charging brick is included with the device, so you’ll be able to use the fast charging feature right away.

Advanced features

It’s truly impressive how many high-end features HP has packed into the Chromebook x2 11. On the hardware side, you get a fingerprint scanner, a keyboard cover with a kickstand, a built-in USI stylus with wireless charging, and dual speakers tuned by the experts at Bang & Olufsen.

In addition to hardware, you get a few cool software exclusives as well. Google announced the new Cursive PWA coming to Chrome OS, which is an HP Chromebook x2 11 exclusive initially. Although you can find the web app address and technically use the PWA on other Chrome devices, the experience is optimized for the Chromebook x2 11. This new handwriting app looks pretty sweet and pairs nicely with the USI pen on HP’s new tablet.

HP also included a new AirDrop clone called QuickDrop with the HP Chromebook x2 11. You can install the app that can quickly drag and drop files between your Chromebook and smartphone. The execution on this app seems impressive and could be a compelling reason to commit to an HP Chromebook going forward.

Configurations and pricing

All models of the HP Chromebook x2 11 include a detachable keyboard, USI pen support, and Bang & Olufsen tuned dual speakers. Build quality is excellent with a true 2-in-1 design, premium materials, and an extra large touchpad. You also get the same Snapdragon 7c second generation processor on each model, along with the Adreno 618 GPU. The display is also consistent across the product lineup, with a 2160 x 1440 touch panel on each variant.

Every configuration comes with two beefy cameras, 5MP wide angle on the front and an 8MP wide angle camera on the back. There’s also 2 high-speed USB-C ports, a microSD card reader, HP fast charging, and a fingerprint scanner on all models of the HP Chromebook x2 11. The HP Chromebook x2 11 comes in both WiFi and LTE variants. Model numbers for the WiFi Chromebook x2 11 are da0013dx and da0023dx.

Both models feature 64GB of eMMc storage and come in either Natural Silver and Shade Grey or Natural Silver and Night Teal. The actual tablet itself is Natural Silver for either model, but the secondary color refers to the hue used on the detachable keyboard cover.

Both WiFi models also feature 8GB of on-board RAM and weigh in at 2.57 lbs. Keep in mind this is likely the weight including the keyboard cover — the device should be much lighter when used as a true tablet. There does seem to be some confusion about the weight, as HP lists two different weights on their website. One specs page claims the device is 3.5 lbs with the keyboard and stand attached, which seems a bit heavy. Either way, the tablet itself shouldn’t weigh much more than a pound without the case attached.

LTE models

Model numbers for the LTE Chromebook x2 11 are da0047nr and da0097nr. Both of the LTE models are available only in Natural Silver with the Night Teal keyboard cover. These models feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE modem inside for cellular connectivity. The da0097nr model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMc storage, while the da0047nr model features 8GB of RAM and 128GB eMMC storage. All other specs and dimensions/weight are identical to those found on the WiFi variants.

No matter which model you choose, HP definitely delivered one of their best Chromebooks with the HP Chromebook x2 11. You can buy the WiFi model right now from Best Buy at the link included at the bottom of this article. The LTE models will be available later this Fall from HP’s website.

Accessories

The HP Chromebook x2 11 is incredibly portable. To take advantage of that, you’ll definitely need a few accessories. This machine is light and portable, so a case or sleeve is a necessity for carrying it around day to day. When you get to the office or back home, you can transform the HP Chromebook x2 11 into a full workstation with an external monitor, mouse, and keyboard.

And that’s not all, you can also add a backup USI pen for note taking, a dock for improved connectivity and more. The good news is that we’ve already created curated selections of HP Chromebook x2 11 accessories in several key categories:

If you still aren’t satisfied, we have an even larger collection of the best accessories for the HP Chromebook x2 11 in every conceivable category. With all those accessories in hand, you can travel in style and get plenty of work done at the office with your new Chrome tablet.