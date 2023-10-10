HP Chromebook x360 14 HP Chromebook x360 14c $206 $257 Save $51 The HP Chromebook x360 14c 2 in 1 is a great value laptop for students and business users. You get a 14" FHD IPS touchscreen, a 360-degree dual-use form factor, and an Intel Core i3 processor under the hood. The best thing is that you can grab it for just around $200 this Prime Day. $206 at Amazon

The best Chromebooks offer a great value proposition for users who want the best of features and portability in an affordable package. The HP Chromebook x360 14c 2 in 1 provides an excellent combination of portability, display, and performance. It's designed well, lasts sufficiently long, and has a great trackpad and fingerprint sensor. There are some faults such as the stylus being sold separately, but with the attractive Prime Big Deal Days deal, it becomes less of an issue.

Why you should consider the HP Chromebook x360 14c

There are plenty of Chromebooks available, with established brands like HP, Asus, and Acer producing strong offerings in this price segment. Contrary to what the Chromebook market was like only a few years ago, it's flourishing today, with even premium options from Google and Samsung entering the fray. But, the one under the spotlight today is the HP Chromebook x360 14c 2 in 1 — one of the strongest value products in the portable and hybrid ChromeOS space.

Launched initially at $450, the Chromebook x360 14c was even then one of the top contenders in its price segment. Not only do you get a thin and light (weighing just 3.35 pounds or 1.5kg) laptop that runs all day due to the lightweight ChromeOS, but you can also use it as a 14-inch tablet for all your artistic and note-taking needs. The performance here is handled by the Intel Core i3 1115G4 processor which, despite being only a dual-core chip, packs more than enough power for this Chromebook.

The full HD touchscreen is responsive and the dual speaker setup features excellent optimization. You might find the audio volume and the screen sharpness lacking the extra oomph found in other laptops, but then, they belong to a very different price segment. The rest of the performance duties are ably delegated to 8GB of fast 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and 128GB of PCIe NVMe storage.

The feature set of the Chromebook x360 14c is one of its strongest suits, and you'll be especially surprised by its webcam quality and silent operation. At just over $200, this Chromebook is ideal for students and light users who're looking for an extremely affordable machine capable of handling daily tasks with ease. Even for others, who already have a powerful desktop or laptop at home, the Chromebook x360 14c is a cheap way to boost your productivity on the go, where you'll be more concerned about weight and size rather than performance.

Our Prime Day laptop deals roundup features even more Chromebook deals along with the best Windows and MacBook deals available. You can also check out the best Chromebooks with touchscreens or the best Chromebooks for students, based on your preferences and usage.