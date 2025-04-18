A class-action lawsuit against the leading PC and printer manufacturer, HP, was filed in October 2021. The lawsuit was granted preliminary approval by a U.S. District judge earlier this month, and while HP isn't admitting to any wrongdoing, it has now agreed to settle the case by paying a $4 million settlement.

Although the company’s fiscal Q1 2025 earnings report states that it hit a net revenue of $13.5 billion, no company wants to shell out money if it can help it, especially not to settle a lawsuit. While this isn't the best news for the company, it does bring good news for consumers.

HP accused of misleading “original” prices

As first reported by Ars Technica, a class‑action complaint was filed against HP in October 2021, accusing the company of displaying deceptive original pricing for PCs and accessories like mice and keyboards. The suit argued that the strike‑through prices on sale items made them appear more heavily discounted than they actually were.

For example, one plaintiff, Rodney Carvalho, bought an HP All-in-One machine in 2021. The machine was listed on HP's website for $899.99, with a strike-through price of $999.99 and the accompanying text: “Save $100 instantly.”

Here’s where it gets strange—the All-in-One machine, supposedly discounted to $899.99, had actually been priced at $899.99 since April 2021. The complaint mentioned:

By using misleading strike-through prices to artificially increase the perceived value of HP products, HP harms consumers by inducing them to pay more for its products and make purchases they would not have otherwise made. HP’s strike-through prices also harm competition by giving HP an unfair advantage over other computer manufacturers that do not engage in false reference pricing.

The class-action also claimed that HP falsely advertised limited‑quantity and limited‑time offers. It states:

For example, on May 28, 2021, HP featured Carvalho’s computer in the 'Weekly Deal' section of its website and advertised there was 'Only 1 Left!'” the complaint reads. "Yet in the weeks and months that followed, HP continued to sell Carvalho’s computer but removed any representations about the supposed limited quantity,

You can get between $10 to $100 if your device qualifies

As mentioned above, HP has agreed to a $4 million settlement (while denying any wrongdoing). That fund will go toward a non‑reversionary common fund, which will:

Pay claims to eligible Settlement Class members

Cover court‑approved notice and administrative costs

Provide service awards to the Settlement Class representative

Pay court‑approved attorneys’ fees and costs

Any leftover money will be distributed proportionally to Settlement Class members who submitted valid claims and cashed their checks.

Here’s where it gets good for you: anyone who purchased an HP desktop, laptop, mouse, or keyboard on sale for more than 75 percent of the time between June 5, 2021 and October 28, 2024 qualifies for compensation.

While you can view the full list of eligible devices in this PDF, it includes the Spectre, Pavilion, Envy, Omen, and Victus lines, plus mechanical keyboards and wireless mice. Depending on the product type and model, you can receive between $10 and $100 per eligible item. So, while HP products are great, it might be time to pull out your old receipts and file a claim.