HP and Dell both have some high-end convertible laptops in their stables, including the Dragonfly Folio G3 and the XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315). Dell's XPS has a 2-in-1 design that allows the keyboard and touchpad to completely detach from the display portion, allowing you to use it as a true tablet. HP's Dragonfly Folio is also considered a convertible, though it has a fairly rare pull forward design that doesn't really adhere to traditional PC design. These are both undeniably fine laptops, but you only want one. Let's take a look at how they compare to help you make the right decision.

HP Elite Dragonfly Folio G3 HP Dragonfly Folio G3 HP's Dragonfly Folio G3 brings a rare pull forward design that makes for a great tablet and drawing experience with the included active pen. It's packed with extra security and premium features, it performs very well, and the display is a knockout. If you'd like a business laptop and have deep pockets, it'll likely the best way forward. See at HP

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 represents a return to a detachable design, complete with a 13-inch high-res touch display, 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, and folio keyboard and touchpad style. It doesn't have as many high-end security features as the Dragonfly Folio G3, but it also costs significantly less money. See at Dell

Pricing, specs, and availability

HP is about the only place you'll reliably find the new Dragonfly Folio G3 right now, with prices starting at about $2,379. This configuration lands you a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (CPU), 16GB of RAM, 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), and a 13.5-inch touch display with 1920x1280 resolution. Prices only go up from there, and there's plenty of opportunity to configure things to your liking with more or less hardware. Prices reach well above $3,000 if you go all out, meaning this laptop isn't really for those without money to burn.

Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) is also most reliably found at its official website, with prices starting around $999. That's a much more digestible price, putting Dell ahead early in the comparison. This introductory price includes a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 13-inch 3K touch display. This price does not, however, include the XPS Folio that adds a touchpad and keyboard to the tablet. Adding an XPS Folio costs about $100, and adding the XPS Stylus for inking costs the same $100 premium. That's still only $1,199 for the whole package, which is a fraction of the Dragonfly Folio G3's price.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 is available with up to a Core i7-1250U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD; with the XPS Folio and Stylus included, the price comes out to $1,649.

Let's take a look at the exact specifications available in each laptop.

HP Dragonfly Folio G3 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) OS Windows 11 Pro

Windows 10 Pro

FreeDOS Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home CPU 12th Gen Intel

Core i5-1235U

Core i5-1245U vPro

Core i7-1255U

Core i7-1265U vPro 12th Gen Intel

Core i5-1230U

Core i7-1250U Graphics Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Display 13.5 inches, touch, 3:2 aspect ratio

1920x1280 (FHD+), 400 nits, low blue light, glossy

1920x1280 (FHD+), 400 nits, low blue light, anti-glare

1920x1280 (FHD+), 1000 nits, low blue light, SureView privacy, glossy

3000x2000 (3K2K), OLED, 400 nits, low blue light, glossy 13 inches, touch, 3:2 aspect ratio

2880x1920 (3K), 500 nits, 100% sRGB, 60Hz, anti-reflective, DisplayHDR 400, low blue light, Dolby Vision Storage 256GB, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe self-encrypting SSD

256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

One M.2 slot, upgradeable 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Not upgradeable RAM 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-6400MHz

Dual-channel, soldered 8GB, 16GB LPDDR4x-4267MHz

Dual-channel, soldered Battery 53Wh 49.5Wh Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio, Nano SIM (optional) Two Thunderbolt 4, SIM slot (optional) Audio Quad B&O speakers

Discrete amp Dual 2W speakers

Waves MaxxAudio Pro Smart Amp Camera Front-facing 8MP, 100-degree FOV

Camera shutter (software)

Human presence detection Front-facing FHD (30FPS) RGB

Front-facing 480p (60FPS) IR

Rear-facing 4K (30FPS) RGB Windows Hello IR camera Fingerprint reader

IR camera Wireless Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

5G/4G LTE (optional) Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

5G/4G LTE (optional) Color Black Sky

Slate Dimensions 11.67 x 9.22 x 0.7 inches (296.4mm x 234mm x 17.8mm) 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.29 inches (292.5mm x 201.2mm x 7.4mm) Weight From 3.09 pounds (1.4kg) Tablet From 1.6 pounds (736g)

Folio: From 1.23 pounds (560g) Starting price From $2,379 From $999

Design and features

The Dragonfly Folio G3 is technically a convertible laptop that can change forms for added versatility, but it does it unlike many other laptops on the market. Much like the Surface Laptop Studio, HP's laptop has a display that can pull forward to sit between the keyboard and touchpad. It can pull forward again for a deeper angle that emulates a slate for drawing, and goes almost flat if you'd like to use it as a tablet. As a tablet it's significantly thicker than the XPS 13 2-in-1 due to the folding mechanism (and the fact that the keyboard and touchpad don't detach), so those searching for a true tablet experience will likely want to stick with the XPS PC.

The Dragonfly gets the "Folio" portion of its name from a faux leather wrap that extends to cover the entire lid and the hinge section. Around the hinge is a magnesium cap that protects the mechanism and adds some grip to hold onto when you're on the move. This is a business laptop, and it certainly looks the part. The wrap give the laptop a more professional air and adds some protection to the otherwise aluminum body. This is one of the best HP laptops out there in terms of looks and style.

Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 follows a design made popular by the likes of the Surface Pro 9, with detachable keyboard and standalone tablet. Without the XPS Folio (what Dell calls the keyboard and touchpad portion) attached, you can use the XPS 13 as you would any other tablet. It's thin, it's light, and the 3:2 aspect ratio is ideal. Unlike the Surface Pro 9 there's no built-in stand; this is instead tied into the XPS Folio. In his XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods noted, "When it comes to Windows tablets from a design perspective, I don't think you can beat the [XPS 13 2-in-1]."

The XPS 13 2-in-1 is rather slim on ports. It has just two Thunderbolt 4 with no 3.5mm audio jack or SD card reader. You will get a SIM slot if you find a 5G LTE model, but that's it. The Dragonfly Folio G3 isn't much better with its two Thunderbolt 4 ports, but at least it holds onto a 3.5mm audio jack for those without Bluetooth headphones. Keep in mind that you can easily add a great Thunderbolt dock to expand connectivity if required. Models with 5G LTE also have a SIM slot. Both laptops have Wi-Fi 6E and modern Bluetooth whether they have the extra wireless data hardware inside.

I've been using the Dragonfly Folio G3 regularly of late, and I'm fully enjoying the keyboard and touchpad setup. Keys have plenty of travel, the keycaps are huge, and everything is spaced well. The black keys are offset nicely by a white backlight. The touchpad is huge but doesn't get in the way when typing, and the click has the firmness that you'd expect from a laptop this price. I'm able to type at a fast clip without issue. While the Dragonfly Folio G3 brings a familiar typing and pointing experience, the XPS 13 2-in-1's attachable hardware might take some getting used to.

The XPS Folio's stand isn't easy to use on your lap due to instability, and the keyboard lies flat instead of at an angle as you might expect from a Surface Pro. Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods had a tough time typing with accuracy due to the close keys, and he expects that Dell will make some serious changes in the next generation. The good news is that you don't have to buy the XPS Folio; Bluetooth keyboard will get the job done, though you will miss out on the full package that Dell intended. Bottom line? If you type a lot, the Dragonfly Folio G3 is going to be the better choice.

Audio and camera

HP has designed the Dragonfly Folio G3 to have unmuffled audio no matter how you're using it. It's packing four B&O speakers with a discrete amp for a bit of a boost; two speakers are located between the keyboard and display, while the other two are located along the front edge of the laptop. Audio is intelligently tuned as you change how you use the laptop, keeping sound directed toward you as good as possible. The speakers are loud and clear with no crackling or distortion at higher volume levels, making for a great listening experience.

The XPS 13 2-in-1's dual 2W speakers are joined by a MaxxAudio Pro Smart Amp to boost sound quality. The speakers are installed on either side of the chassis, which might become muffled when you're holding the PC as a tablet. Sound is loud for a tablet, but nothing really special to put it ahead of the Folio G3. Keep in mind the XPS 13 2-in-1 lacks a 3.5mm audio jack, so you will have to invest in some wireless earbuds if you're not happy with the audio quality.

Camera quality on the XPS 13 2-in-1 is another story. This collection of cameras is among the best available in any XPS laptop, and anyone who enjoys using their tablet as a part-time camera will benefit. The user-facing camera has split the IR and RGB modules, providing a better picture than hybrid setups. It has a 1080p (5MP) resolution for clear video conferencing, while the world-facing camera on the back of the tablet hits a 4K (10MP) resolution for crisp stills and video. This is one of the best Dell laptops when it comes to photography potential.

HP's laptop comes with just the one 8MP front-facing camera with a 100-degree field-of-view for clear conferencing. Human presence detection — a feature that can log you in and out of your laptop when you approach or depart — is included for extra privacy, and there's a software-based camera shutter to kill the feed when you don't need it. This is the better choice for professionals who want some extra security features and don't mind losing out on the world-facing camera.

Display and inking

There are four different displays available for the HP Dragonfly Folio G3, and you should be able to get what you need based on features and price. All displays have a tall 3:2 aspect ratio, touch functionality, and inking support. The most affordable Folio G3 display has a 1920x1280 (FHD+) resolution, glossy finish, and 400 nits brightness; you can also get it with an anti-glare finish if you don't mind paying a bit more.

HP's Sure View display is also available for the Folio G3, which adds a ton of privacy while working in public. With the press of a button the screen severely narrow the field of view so that only you can see it. The Sure View display has the same FHD+ resolution and glossy finish, though its brightness is boosted to 1,000 nits. Finally, the Dragonfly Folio G3's most premium display has a 3000x2000 resolution, OLED panel, 400 nits brightness, and glossy finish. It provides the best color for those who can't live without the deep black and light whites.

Dell offers just one 13-inch touch display for its XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315). It has a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2880x1920 resolution, 500 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, anti-reflective coating, Dolby Vision, and DisplayHDR 400. While you don't get multiple options, the single display here is quite good for work and for watching TV or movies. Adding the XPS Stylus to the mix for an extra $100 will land you a quality inking experience with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt support. It attaches magnetically to the top edge of the tablet where it recharges automatically.

The Dragonfly Folio G3 comes with an active pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt support, and multiple customizable buttons. It attaches to the side of the Folio G3 magnetically, though it has a small post that extends to keep better keep it in place.

Performance, battery, and security

These laptops both come with Intel's 12th Gen Core U-series CPUs, though there are some discrepancies between models. The XPS 13 2-in-1's fanless design has it using Core i5-1230U or Core i7-1250U chips with a lower 9W TDP. The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 instead goes with the 15W Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U, as well as their vPro variants for the business sector.

You can outfit the Folio G3 with up to 32GB of LPDDR5-6400MHz RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, altogether offering up some impressive performance. You can even go with a self-encrypting SSD (up to 512GB) for extra security. The XPS 13 2-in-1 uses slower LPDDR4x-4267MHz RAM with up to 16GB in total; its M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is available in up to a 1TB capacity. Keep in mind the XPS 13 2-in-1 doesn't really offer any upgrade opportunities when it comes to RAM and SSD. You'll want to get the right amount of memory and storage from the factory. If you do buy the Dragonfly Folio G3, know that while RAM is soldered you can upgrade the SSD after purchase.

Battery life will ultimately hinge on what type of processor and display you choose. The 49.5Wh battery in the XPS 13 2-in-1 lasted about five hours in our testing with the Core i5 chip, going about regular work inside a browser and other productivity apps. The HP Dragonfly Folio G3's 53Wh battery has a slight edge in raw capacity, but the 15W CPUs will use more power. Despite this, it seems like the HP laptop can best the XPS 13 2-in-1's time, at least with an FHD+ display. Jumping up to OLED will no doubt take a couple of hours off of the total.

As for security, the Dragonfly Folio G3 easily wins. It comes with a year subscription to HP's Wolf Pro Security with antivirus and threat isolation, there's an IR camera, embedded TPM 2.0 chip, and a bunch of extra HP security that protects everything from BIOS to storage. The XPS 13 2-in-1 has a TPM 2.0 chip, fingerprint reader, and IR camera to help protect your data.

Choosing the right laptop for you

The enormous price difference between these two laptops means your pick will mostly come down to available budget. If you're a professional who wants a secure, premium device and you don't mind paying thousands, the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is the undeniable top dog. The form factor makes it easy to use whether you're typing, watching, and inking, the keyboard and touchpad are comfortable and promote productivity, and the performance is stellar.

If you're a more casual user who just wants a premium tablet that can turn into a notebook with the attachable XPS Folio, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is the clear winner. It's far more affordable, the display is absolutely gorgeous, and it's still packing a number of high-end features that boost its value. Be sure to have a look at our collection of the overall best laptops available now for more great hardware if neither of these PCs is quite what you're looking for.