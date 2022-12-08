Two high-end laptops go head to head to figure out which one is best for you

HP's Dragonfly Folio G3 is an impressive premium business laptop with a pull-forward design that changes the rules for convertible laptops. The Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7) is a more traditional convertible laptop with a lid that rotates around 360 degrees, and it's undeniably packed with high-end features including a soundbar hinge and strong performance. It's so good that we chose it as the overall best laptop available to buy today, but HP's Dragonfly Folio G3 has a lot to offer. Let's take a look at where these laptops excel, where they have some weak points, and, ultimately, how they compare to help you pick the right device.

Pricing, specs, and availability

Configurations for HP's Dragonfly Folio G3 currently start at about $2,379 if you're shopping at HP's official website. That's for a model with 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB M.2 SSD, and 13.5-inch touch display with 1920x1280 resolution. Prices climb from there as you add hardware and display features, and you can expect to pay more than $3,000 for a high-end model.

Lenovo's Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7) starts at a more manageable $1,500 price before any of Lenovo's frequent discounts. This introductory price will land you a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB M.2 SSD, and a 14-inch touch display with 2.8K resolution. Even if you go all the way up to a Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and UHD+ OLED display you're only looking at about a $1,750 price tag. That's significantly less than the Dragonfly Folio G3's introductory price.

The Dragonfly Folio G3 is relatively new on the scene, and it looks like HP is the main place to shop. Lenovo's Yoga 9i (Gen 7) has been around for some months now, and it's available at more major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

Here's a look at the exact specifications available in each laptop.

HP Dragonfly Folio G3 Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7) OS Windows 11 Pro

Windows 10 Pro

FreeDOS Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home CPU 12th Gen Intel

Core i5-1235U

Core i5-1245U vPro

Core i7-1255U

Core i7-1265U vPro 12th Gen Intel

Core i5-1240P

Core i7-1260P

Core i7-1280P vPro Graphics Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Display 13.5 inches, touch, 3:2

1920x1280 (FHD+), 400 nits, low blue light, glossy

1920x1280 (FHD+), 400 nits, low blue light, anti-glare

1920x1280 (FHD+), 1000 nits, low blue light, SureView privacy, glossy

3000x2000 (3K2K), OLED, 400 nits, low blue light, glossy 14 inches, touch, 400 nits, 16:10, Dolby Vision, glossy

1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, 100% sRGB, 60Hz

2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 100% DCI-P3, 90Hz, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500

3840x2400 (UHD+), OLED, 100% DCI-P3, 60Hz, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 Storage 256GB, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe self-encrypting SSD

256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

One M.2 slot, upgradeable 256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

One M.2 slot, upgradeable RAM 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-6400MHz

Dual-channel, soldered 8GB, 16GB LPDDR5-5200MHz

Dual-channel, soldered Battery 53Wh 75Wh Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio, Nano SIM (optional) Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), 3.5mm audio Audio Quad B&O speakers

Discrete amp Dual 3W woofers (side mounted)

Dual 2W tweeters (soundbar hinge)

Dolby Atmos Camera Front-facing 8MP, 100-degree FOV

Camera shutter (software)

Human presence detection Front-facing 1080p (FHD)

Privacy shutter

Human presence detection Windows Hello IR camera IR camera

Fingerprint reader Wireless Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

5G/4G LTE (optional) Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Color Black Oatmeal

Storm Grey Dimensions 11.67 x 9.22 x 0.7 inches (296.4mm x 234mm x 17.8mm) 12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches (318mm x 230mm x 15.25mm) Weight From 3.09 pounds (1.4kg) From 3.31 pounds (1.5kg) Starting price From $2,379 From $1,500

Design and features

Lenovo's Yoga 9i (Gen 7) is a 14-inch laptop with a traditional convertible design. That means the lid and display can rotate around a full 360 degrees without detaching, allowing you to swap between notebook, tent, stand, and tablet modes on the fly. This adds a ton of versatility and should benefit anyone who likes to pull out the included pen to jot down notes or sketch some diagrams.

Lenovo recently made the switch to rounded edges for a bunch of its devices including the Yoga 9i, which makes the aluminum chassis comfortable to hold in any orientation. It's a big step up from the sharp edges on older Yoga models. In his Lenovo Yoga 9i (Gen 7) review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods called it the "prettiest Lenovo laptop in history," and you should love what you see whether you go with the Oatmeal or Storm Grey color scheme.

The Yoga 9i measures just 0.6 inches thin but holds onto dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), and a 3.5mm audio jack. If you need more connectivity options, adding one of the best Thunderbolt docks is always an option.

HP Dragonfly Folio G3:

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 takes the convertible design and makes some significant changes. Instead of the display rotating around 360 degrees, it pulls forward to sit just between the touchpad and keyboard. Pull forward again and you get an even deeper angle that covers the touchpad; pressing the laptop flat has it go into full tablet mode. You won't get a tablet that's as thin here due to the Dragonfly Folio G3's folding mechanism, but it's still fairly lightweight at just 3.09 pounds (that's less than the Yoga 9i at 3.31 pounds).

The "Folio" name comes from a partial wrap that extends to cover the laptop's lid and hinges. It's made of a soft faux leather and includes a magnesium base along the back edge to make for easy carrying. It gives the laptop a more professional look while also providing some extra durability for the otherwise aluminum body. The base chassis is thin to the point where I don't think HP could have fit much more than USB-C ports, especially with the fan exhaust being installed on either edge. Indeed, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack to work with. If you're a power user or serious multitasker who loves having a bunch of accessories and displays connecting, grabbing one of the best docks for the Dragonfly Folio G3 will undoubtedly boost your workflow.

The Yoga 9i (Gen 7)'s keyboard is stylish and clean, with ample key travel and spacing that makes typing all day a breeze. Along the right side is a column of shortcuts keys for things like power profile and audio. The fingerprint reader lives here too for those who prefer it over the IR camera. The touchpad is huge and feels quite firm when clicked. Overall you shouldn't have any issues crushing your daily workload with this setup.

HP's keyboard and touchpad combination is also quite good. The black keys are offset nicely by the white font and backlight, key travel is fairly deep, and the huge touchpad really doesn't get much better. The clicks are firm, it's smooth to touch, and it tracks flawlessly.

Both laptops have navigation keys (like PgUp, PgDn, Home, and End) tied into other keys to be accessed with the Fn shortcut. This isn't a dealbreaker, but those who like to get around their documents using shortcuts might find it a tad annoying.

Lenovo's laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 to handle wireless connectivity. The Dragonfly Folio G3 offers the same thing (albeit with Bluetooth 5.3), but adds on the option of 4G LTE and 5G connectivity with a Nano SIM slot on the side. If you'd like to stay connected in more place — even outside of Wi-Fi range — the Dragonfly Folio G3 is the way to go.

Audio and camera

One of the Yoga 9i's best features is included in the convertible design; the lid hinge doubles as a rotating soundbar with dual 2W tweeters built in. It's joined by two more 3W woofers built into the side of the laptop, altogether offering up unmuffled audio no matter how you're using the laptop. It even has Dolby Atmos on board to boost audio quality and allow for some spatial sound. The Yoga 9i is an excellent choice for anyone who loves watching TV or movies on their laptop, and this audio setup plays a huge role.

Audio from HP's laptop is also outstanding thanks to having two rear speakers up between the keyboard and display and two front speakers located along the front edge of the PC. There's a discrete amp in there somewhere as well, which adds to the available bass. It gets loud, it remains clear, and while it doesn't have the same cool factor as the Yoga 9i's soundbar hinge, you won't be disappointed when watching TV, listening to music, or receiving a call. HP includes some software that automatically tunes audio depending on how you're using the laptop, which results in an unmuffled listening experience in all modes.

The Dragonfly Folio G3 comes with a front-facing 8MP camera with an RGB and IR hybrid setup. This allows for logins via Windows Hello as well as a clear picture with an extra wide 100-degree field of view. The standard picture quality is excellent, but HP has added on a ton of software enhancements like auto framing, background adjustment, filters, and proper backlighting to make you look as good as possible while conferencing. It includes human presence detection, which can log you in or out automatically as it senses you approaching or departing. It'll also dim the display if it sees you look away for more than a couple of seconds.

Not to be outdone, the Yoga 9i (Gen 7) comes at you with a 1080p camera with RGB and IR hybrid. It too has a clear picture with a bunch of AI improvements, including human presence detection, background blur, auto framing, filters, and eye contact. One thing to note is that the Yoga laptop has a physical privacy shutter, whereas the Dragonfly Folio has a button to cut the camera feed instead of a physical slider.

Display

HP offers four different displays for its Dragonfly Folio G3, all with a 3:2 aspect ratio, low blue light, touch functionality, and inking support to go along with the pull forward convertible design. The most affordable screen has a 1920x1280 (FHD+) resolution with a glossy finish and 400 nits brightness. This display is also available with an anti-glare finish for a bit more money. Then there's an HP Sure View option for those who need extra security while working in public. When enabled (with the press of a key), the screen severely limits the viewing angle so that only you can see what's being displayed. This screen comes with a 1920x1280 resolution, glossy finish, and up to 1,000 nits brightness. Finally, the most expensive screen has an OLED panel, 3000x2000 (3K2K) resolution, 400 nits brightness, and a glossy finish. This is the way to go if you'd like to get the best picture possible with deeper darks and lighter lights, but it will cost you the most money.

Not to be outdone, Lenovo has three touch display options for its Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7). All have a glossy finish, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, and Dolby Vision to make supported content look even better. The most affordable option has a 1920x1200 resolution, IPS panel, 100% sRGB color, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The middle option has a 2880x1800 resolution with an OLED panel, 100% DCI-P3 color, 90Hz refresh rate, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500. Finally, the 4K UHD (3840x240) display has an OLED panel, 100% DCI-P3 color, 60Hz refresh rate, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500. It looks the nicest, but it also costs the most.

Both laptops come with an active pen to be used for inking. Lenovo's Precision Pen 2 offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt detection for a natural feel while writing or sketching. The downside here is that, aside from a pen loop on the case, there's no way to tether the pen to the laptop. Whereas older Folio models had a slim pen with a dedicated holding slot, the Folio G3 has made the change to a full-size pen that attaches magnetically to the side of the chassis. A small post is pulled out of the pen with a magnet in the laptop, securing it in place and saving it from being sheared off when it's slipped into a bag.

One extra feature that HP has included here is the ability to use the Dragonfly Folio G3 as a tablet for sketching on another monitor via indirect inking. Just connect to a display with USB-C and have everything you draw or write show up on the external screen.

Performance, battery, and security

The Dragonfly Folio G3 is available with 12th Gen Intel Core U-series CPUs with a 15W base TDP, of the standard and vPro variety. Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U (with their vPro variants) are available, and you can get up to 32GB of LPDDR5-6400MHz RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. There are also 256GB and 512GB self-encrypting drives available for those who want some extra data protection. The SSD can be upgraded after purchase, though RAM is soldered; be sure to get as much memory as you think you'll need for the laptop's life.

The Yoga 9i (Gen 7) has more powerful 12th Gen Intel Core P-series CPUs with a 28W base TDP. You can get a Core i5-1240P, Core i7-1260P, or its vPro i7-1280P variant, as well as up to 16GB of LPDDR5-5200MHz RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Like the Dragonfly, the SSD can be upgraded after purchase while the RAM is soldered to the board. Both laptops employ integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. Both laptops are certified for Intel Evo, guaranteeing a standard of performance, battery life, and connectivity.

Battery life really depends on which CPU and which display you opt for. Going with OLED or a higher refresh rate will shave off an hour or two from the battery's potential, as will a faster processor. The Dragonfly Folio G3 has a smaller 53Wh battery (compared to the Yoga 9i's 75Wh battery), but its U-series CPUs won't suck up as much power. We've yet to test battery life on the HP laptop, but Lenovo's Yoga 9i lasted about 13 hours streaming 4K video with a 2.8K resolution at 60Hz.

Lenovo's Yoga lineup isn't really geared toward the business sector, but it still comes with an integrated TPM 2.0 chip, fingerprint reader, IR camera, privacy shutter, and BIOS security. HP's Dragonfly Folio G3, in contrast, is built for business and comes with a more robust set of features. You get a year of HP's Wolf Pro Security (including an antivirus, threat isolation, and more), IR camera, embedded TPM 2.0 chip, and a whole host of HP security measures to keep your data as safe as possible.

Choosing the right laptop for you

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is an expensive business laptop with a rare pull forward form factor that's a joy to use. It's no doubt a great pick for those who need all the extra security features and for those who love the professional look, but it's likely not the right pick for people who just want a premium laptop for watching movies and handling a more general workflow. Pricing currently starts at around the $2,379 mark, which puts it almost $1,000 ahead of the starting price for a Yoga 9i (Gen 7).

Considering how great the Yoga 9i is, HP's pricing will likely turn most people toward the Lenovo laptop. You still get a ton of high-end features and ample performance to tackle just about any task, and it looks great doing it. You'll miss out on the pull forward design in lieu of a more traditional convertible build, but the Yoga 9i is still very versatile and attractive. Be sure to check out our collections of the best HP laptops and the best Lenovo laptops for more great picks from these PC giants.

