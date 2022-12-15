Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 effectively combined the ARM-based Surface Pro X with the standard Pro lineup, resulting in a dual-prong 2-in-1 threat that appeals to more people. You can get the nimble 5G version with Microsoft's SQ3 CPU, or you can go for more power with the Wi-Fi models that run on Intel's 12th Gen hardware. The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is considered a convertible as well, though it employs a rare pull forward design much like Microsoft's own Surface Laptop Studio. It's an undeniably high-end laptop with an eye-watering price tag, but it will appeal to professionals who want the best in terms of premium features and security measures. These two PCs are among the best laptops you'll find today, but you're only shopping for one. We compare them to help you make the right decision.

Pricing, availability, and specs

HP's Dragonfly Folio is still a relatively new release, and the best place to reliably shop for it is at the official HP website. There you can choose from some pre-configured models while also having the opportunity to build your own system. Prices start at about $2,379 and climb from there, so this is by no means a budget PC. As we will discover, the design and features make up for the price, but you'll still need some deep pockets. The introductory price lands you a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor (CPU), 16GB of RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), and a 13.5-inch FHD+ touch display.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 starts at a much more affordable price. Wi-Fi models with Intel CPUs are listed starting at $1,000 at Microsoft's official website, where you can configure your own device with the hardware you need. If you'd like to go with a 5G model using Microsoft's SQ3 CPU, you're looking at a starting price of about $1,250. Note that these prices are for the tablet alone, and adding a keyboard and active pen will pump the price up by a couple of hundred dollars. The cheapest official keyboard costs about $140, while the Slim Pen 2 adds another $130. You can also find the Surface Pro 9 at other major online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Here's a look at the specifications available in each laptop. Note that the Surface Pro 9 is available on both the consumer and business sides of the Microsoft Store, which in turn changes up some of the operating system and CPU choices (namely providing Intel vPro options for business customers).

HP Dragonfly Folio G3 Microsoft Surface Pro 9 OS Windows 11 Pro

Windows 10 Pro

FreeDOS Windows 11 Pro (Business)

Windows 11 Home (Consumer)

Windows 10 Pro (Business) CPU 12th Gen Intel

Core i5-1235U

Core i5-1245U vPro

Core i7-1255U

Core i7-1265U vPro 12th Gen Intel

Core i5-1235U (Consumer)

Core i7-1255U (Consumer)

Core i5-1245U vPro (Business)

Core i7-1265U vPro (Business)

Microsoft SQ3 (5G) Graphics Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Intel Iris Xe (integrated)

Microsoft SQ3 Adreno 8cx (Gen 3) Display 13.5 inches, touch, 3:2 aspect ratio

1920x1280 (FHD+), 400 nits, low blue light, glossy

1920x1280 (FHD+), 400 nits, low blue light, anti-glare

1920x1280 (FHD+), 1000 nits, low blue light, SureView privacy, glossy

3000x2000 (3K2K), OLED, 400 nits, low blue light, glossy 13 inches, touch, 3:2 aspect ratio

2880x1920 (2.8K), up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate

Dolby Vision IQ (Wi-Fi model only) Storage 256GB, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe self-encrypting SSD

256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

One M.2 slot, upgradeable 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD (Wi-Fi)

128GB, 256GB, 512GB (5G)

One M.2 slot, upgradeable RAM 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-6400MHz

Dual-channel, soldered 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5 (Wi-Fi)

8GB, 16GB LPDDR4x (5G) Battery 53Wh 47.7Wh Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio, Nano SIM (optional) Two Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect (Wi-Fi)

Two USB-C 3.2, Surface Connect, Nano SIM (5G) Audio Quad B&O speakers

Discrete amp Dual 2W speakers

Dolby Atmos Camera User-facing 8MP, 100-degree FOV

Camera shutter (software)

Human presence detection User-facing 1080p

World-facing 10MP 4K Windows Hello IR camera IR camera Wireless Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

5G/4G LTE (optional) Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 (Wi-Fi)

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G/4G LTE (5G) Color Black Sapphire, Forest, Platinum, Graphite (Wi-Fi)

Platinum (5G) Dimensions 11.67 x 9.22 x 0.7 inches (296.4mm x 234mm x 17.8mm) 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches (287mm x 209mm x 9.3mm) Weight From 3.09 pounds (1.4kg) From 1.94 pounds (879g) Starting price From $2,379 From $1,000

Design and features

Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 continues the Microsoft 2-in-1 design tradition, and it's still our pick for the best Microsoft Surface PC. It's a 13-inch tablet with built-in stand on the back panel and attachable keyboard and touchpad. It's thin and light, even with the keyboard attached, making it a great option for those on the move. Microsoft has pretty much perfected the 2-in-1 design at this point, making just small changes each generation to keep it up with modern standards. The flip-out stand works on your laptop or your desk, the attachable keyboard sits at an angle for more comfortable typing, and the official keyboards even have a built-in storage hollow and charger for the Slim Pen 2.

The Pro 9 is available in Intel (Wi-Fi) and ARM (5G) configurations, but the internal hardware doesn't make a difference when it comes to the design. The only difference you'll notice is the color finish for the aluminum chassis. Intel models with Wi-Fi only are available in Sapphire, Forest, Platinum, and Graphite colors, while the ARM models with 5G are only available in a Platinum color. You can, of course, mix and match keyboard colors. Both Intel and ARM models have a removable panel on the chassis for quick access to the SSD; this also acts as an opening for the SIM slot for 5G models.

HP Dragonfly Folio G3

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 also provides a ton of versatility with its convertible design. Instead of having 360-degree hinges that allow the display to rotate around to sit flat, it has a rare pull forward design. The lid opens regularly and works like any other notebook. Pull the display forward once, and it half detaches from the folio wrap to sit between the touchpad and keyboard for a tent mode where you can still use the touchpad. Pull forward again and the display stretches out to cover the touchpad; from there you can press the screen down to sit almost completely flat against the keyboard, resulting in a tablet experience. It's a genius design that provides a ton of flexibility, and creators who enjoy inking will appreciate what it can do.

The Dragonfly Folio G3 gets the latter part of its name from the faux leather wrap that covers the entire lid and hinge portion. There's a magnesium cap along the back edge to protect the hinge and give you a better grip when carrying the laptop. It all makes for a luxurious look and feel that professionals will no doubt appreciate. It seems like a complicated design at first, but once you start using it you realize that it all works pretty seamlessly.

Surface Pro 9

HP makes some great keyboards, and the one on the Folio G3 is no exception. Keys have plenty of travel, they're spaced perfectly, and keycaps are large. I've been typing thousands of words a day on this laptop with no issues, and the huge touchpad doesn't impede productivity either. Typing on the Surface Pro 9 is a different story. The attachable keyboard is convenient, but it doesn't provide the same stability or touchpad size as you'll get from HP's laptop. Some people love it while others hate it. If you have a job where you type all day every day, the Pro 9 might not be the right choice — at least with the stock keyboard options.

Port selection is fairly sparse on both laptops, and you'll likely end up adding a powerful Thunderbolt dock to the mix if you have multiple accessories to regularly connect. The Dragonfly Folio G3 has two Thunderbolt 4, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Nano SIM slot (on 5G models). The Surface Pro 9 ditched the 3.5mm audio jack for this generation, meaning you get only dual Thunderbolt 4 and the proprietary Surface Connect port on Intel (Wi-Fi) models. If you go with the ARM (5G) build, the two Thunderbolt 4 ports get downgraded to USB-C 3.2 and you pick up a Nano SIM slot.

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5 are onboard all laptops for wireless connectivity. You can optionally add 5G to the Dragonfly Folio G3 without changing any processor or performance options. The Surface Pro 9, as mentioned, is split between Wi-Fi and 5G models with different processors. If you'd like 5G connectivity for staying in touch even outside of Wi-Fi range, you'll have to go with Microsoft's SQ3 processor. I go more in-depth with configuration options in the performance section below.

Audio and camera

Dragonfly Folio G3's camera

The Dragonfly Folio G3's design includes four speakers spread out over the laptop's chassis, providing the user with unmuffled audio no matter how they're using it. Two speakers live between the keyboard and display, while another two are located along the front edge. A discrete amp is included to boost sound. Instead of all speakers emitting sound at the same volume, intelligent tuning moves sound around as you change the laptop's form.

The tablet build of the Surface Pro 9 includes a dual-speaker setup within the bezel around the display. Dolby Atmos tuning is on board to handle spatial audio, and sound quality is overall very good. You might not get quite the same amount of bass as on the Folio G3, but it's certainly not a dealbreaker.

Surface Pro 9

The Pro 9 has user- and world-facing cameras to work with, making it a much better choice for those who like to do a bit of photography or video capture with their tablet. The user-facing 1080p camera is clear and includes an IR portion for Windows Hello, while the world-facing camera gets a boost up to 10MP with 4K video capabilities. If you decide to go with the 5G Pro 9 model, and additional neural processing unit (NPU) adds extra camera effects like auto framing, background blue, and eye contact.

HP's Folio G3 has just one 8MP user-facing camera with 100-degree field-of-view, but it's packed with extra features. You get human presence detection to automatically log you in or out as you approach or depart, as well as a camera shutter for extra privacy. Enhancements like auto-framing, background blur, filters, and backlight adjustments help keep you looking good.

Display and inking

Surface Pro 9

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has one display available across models. It's sized at 13 inches, it supports touch and inking, and it has a 3:2 aspect ratio that's perfect for a tablet. The 2880x1920 (2.8K) resolution looks super crisp at this size, and you get a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz. This makes for a superb inking experience when combined with the Surface Slim Pen 2.

In his Surface Pro 9 with 5G review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods notes that "it actually gives you haptic feedback to make it feel like you're writing on paper." This feature is only available in certain supported apps, but you otherwise still get a great response and feel. If you opt for the Intel Pro 9 model, the display will also come with Dolby Vision IQ compatibility. It builds on the standard Dolby Vision HDR tech by adjusting the screen to better suit the external environment, whether it be bright or dark.

Dragonfly Folio G3

There are four touch displays to choose from when outfitting the Dragonfly Folio G3. All have the same 3:2 aspect ratio as the Pro 9, and all handle inking with the included active pen. The most affordable options have a 1920x1280 resolution, 400 nits brightness, and either a glossy or anti-glare finish. If you often work in public, the SureView option with 1920x1280 resolution, glossy finish, and 1,000 nits brightness might be the way to go. When enabled, the SureView feature severely narrows the viewing angle so that people can't spy on your screen. The most expensive option has a 3000x2000 resolution, OLED panel, 400 nits brightness, and glossy finish; it's the best option for those who want deep color and contrast.

The HP active pen is included in the price and has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt detection. It attaches to the side of the laptop with a retractable magnetized post; when attached, the pen charges automatically so that it's always ready to go.

Performance, battery, and security

Surface Pro 9

The Pro 9's dual-prong offering of either 12th Gen Intel Core U-series chips or the suped-up Snapdragon 8cx (Gen 3) CPU — know as the Microsoft SQ3 — gives buyers extra options. You're going to get better performance from the Intel hardware, so power users will want to shop there first. On the other hand, the SQ3 chip is going to deliver better battery life. It also unlocks the 5G model, so those who want to stay connected everywhere won't really have a choice.

If you're not concerned about getting the absolute best performance possible, Windows on ARM has come a long way and there are fewer pain points now than ever. There are more native apps to work with (that don't require emulation), and Windows 11 has built-in 64-bit emulation for the apps that do require it. The extra battery life will no doubt come in handy, as the mobile nature of the 5G models should go hand-in-hand with users who are often traveling. If you decide to opt for performance over mobility, the Intel chips won't let you down. You can get standard and vPro options depending on your needs, with Core i5 and Core i7 performance tiers available.

Intel-based Pro 9 models come with up to a 1TB SSD, while SQ3 models are capped at 512GB of storage. It's a similar story for memory. The Intel models have up to 32GB of speedy LPDDR5 RAM, while the SQ3 models are capped at 16GB of slower LPDDR4x RAM. The Dragonfly Folio G3 has the same 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 U-series CPUs available, including standard and vPro alternatives. You can configure it with up to 32GB of LPDDR5-6400MHz RAM as well as up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. For added security, there are also 256GB and 512GB self-encrypting SSDs available.

Surface Pro 9

Battery life will ultimately depend on what sort of processor and display you opt for. Surface Pro 9 models with SQ3 processor will, without question, get the best battery life. In our testing, it was able to hit more than 10 hours of regular usage with the display set to 120Hz; dropping that down should extend it significantly. Intel Pro 9 models won't get the same battery life, but you should still expect to get most of a workday from a charge. On HP's side, going with an FHD+ display and Core i5 CPU will offer the best battery life, while going with an OLED screen and a Core i7 will drain it quicker.

Finally, security is much more robust in HP's laptop. It has an IR camera, human presence detection, webcam shutter, TPM 2.0 chip, and a ton of extra features through the HP security suite of software. Each laptop also comes with a year's subscription to HP Wolf Pro Security with antivirus, threat isolation, and more. The Pro 9 has its own IR camera for Windows Hello, while Intel models have a firmware TPM 2.0 chip and SQ3 models have Microsoft Pluton.

Choosing the right laptop for you

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is one of the best HP laptops out there for anyone looking to land a high-end business partner full of security features. It's built to a high standard, its pull forward design is super fun to use, its displays are gorgeous, and it has the performance to crush daily productivity work. You can get it with 5G connectivity if you so please, and you don't have to make any compromises to performance. However, the Folio G3 is extremely expensive, and most people aren't going to want to shell out this much for a new PC.

That puts the Surface Pro 9 in a great spot with its $1,000 introductory price (even though you might still have to spend more on a keyboard and active pen). The Pro 9 is a great device for taking photos thanks to the extra camera and features, it's very nimble thanks to the 2-in-1 design, and the super battery life from 5G models should be the go-to for those who often travel. The touch display offers up an incredible inking experience, making it a solid choice for creators. Unless you absolutely need the extra security measures and want to experiment with the pull forward design of the Folio G3, the Pro 9 should prove to be the more popular option.