HP's new Dragonfly G4 was announced at CES 2023, and it's expected to first hit HP's website this spring. The Dragonfly G4 will make a run at the overall best business laptops out there — which already features the predecessor Elite Dragonfly G3 as our premium pick — but you might be wondering what type of warranty you'll get when you pick one up. While we still don't have live listings for the Dragonfly G4, we can look at the current coverage and warranty options for the Elite Dragonfly G3 and surmise what HP will offer for its latest Dragonfly laptop. Here's what you need to know about the HP Dragonfly G4's warranty.

Does the HP Dragonfly G4 have a good warranty?

We won't fully know what sort of warranty HP offers with its Dragonfly G4 until the laptop releases this spring. However, by looking at the warranty offered on previous models, we can get a good idea of what to expect.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is still available to buy for the time being, and it's blessed with three years of HP's limited warranty. The Elite Dragonfly G3 is also readily available, though it comes with just one year of HP's limited warranty. It looks as though this one-year term has become commonplace, and that's expected to carry forward for the Dragonfly G4.

The limited warranty is, as you can guess, limited, and HP has a long list of terms and exclusions to browse through (as with any warranty). In general, major hardware defects are covered under the standard warranty. For example, an SSD or wireless card failure, a dead keyboard key, battery issues, and some types of screen damage are covered. Customers who already have an HP laptop can always check their warranty or service status at the official HP website.

Adding more coverage to your HP Dragonfly G4

One year isn't a long time, and if the G4 indeed comes with just the basic one-year warranty, business customers might especially want to buy an extension for one of the best HP laptops. You will have to pay more for the privilege, but HP does offer quite a few different extended support options. These are called "HP Care Packs" and can be added during your initial purchase or thereafter. For consumer devices, you must add a Care Pack before you're within 90 days of the laptop's standard warranty ending. For commercial and business devices, the Care Pack must be added within 90 days of the laptop's purchase.

On the consumer side, we recommend grabbing the Care Pack as early as possible since coverage starts when the standard warranty starts (usually upon buying the laptop). Even if you buy a Care Pack later in your laptop's life, coverage will still start from the time you purchased the laptop. You can generally find these Care Pack offerings on the laptop's listing page on HP's website, but HP also has a standalone section where you can shop all options.

Care Packs for business laptops like the Dragonfly G4 come in many different flavors, with coverage ranging from two to five years. Depending on your needs, you can get accidental damage protection, onsite travel and repair, defective media retention coverage, 24/7 general tech support, and more. Care Packs start at about $82 and climb from there, but they often go on sale with significant discounts.

The Dragonfly G4 is shaping up to be one of the best laptops of the year, and we'll have more information about warranty coverage when the laptop officially launches this year.