HP's latest flagship business laptop comes with improved performance and efficiency, and it's as sleek as ever. Here are all the details.

Ever since the first HP Elite Dragonfly was launched back in 2019, it's become the company's most prominent and premium business laptops. It's received a new iteration every year since then, and the latest model comes with a simplified branding — HP Dragonfly G4 — along with some under-the-hood improvements and new features. There aren't a lot of huge changes, but they're building on what was already one of the best laptops HP makes, and with the latest redesign just last year, not much really needs to change.

If you want to know everything there is to know about the HP Dragonfly G4, you've come to the right place. HP hasn't revealed very specific release date or pricing details, but we do know the general specs and the new features in this model, and we're going to tell you everything we know.

HP Dragonfly G4: Specs

Operating system Windows 11 Pro CPU 13th-generation Intel Core processors Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 13.5-inch IPS, 3:2 aspect ratio, Full HD+ (1920 x 1280), 400 nits, optional touch, optional anti-glare

13.5-inch IPS, 3:2 aspect ratio, Full HD+ (1920 x 1280), 1000 nits, HP Sure View Reflect, touch optional, optional anti-glare

13.5-inch OLED, 3:2 aspect ratio, 3K2K (3000 x 2000), 400 nits, touch Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Battery and power Unknown capacity Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone jack

Optional: Nano SIM slot Audio Discrete audio amplifiers

Dual top-edge microphones Camera 5MP MIPI camera with 88-degree FOV Windows Hello IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 2x2

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 Cat20 4G LTE Cat16

Color Natural Silver

Slate Blue Size (WxDxH) 297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4mm (11.71 x 8.68 x 0.65 inches) Dimensions Starts at 0.999kg (2.22 lbs) Price TBA

Pricing and availability

Like most laptops being announced at CES, HP has only given us a vague time frame for the launch of the Dragonfly G4, and we know it's planned to release sometime in the spring. Pricing is also a mystery for now, which is also typical for HP with CES announcements. No matter what the starting price, it's obviously going to go up from there depending on the configuration you choose. It's also worth noting that pre-built configurations are generally cheaper than build-to-order options, even for similar specs.

You can probably expect a price increase compared to last year's model, however, as that's been a trend this year. Production costs have been rising across the industry, and prices have to increase to compensate for that. Last year's model started slightly below $2,000, so the new one should be close to that.

What's new in the HP Dragonfly G4?

As far as hardware goes, the HP Dragonfly G4 is mostly a spec bump from its predecessor, but HP has worked on some software improvements that make this an interesting laptop in its own right. Let's take a closer look at what's new.

New Intel processors

Of course, a spec bump is usually the first thing you're guaranteed to get with any hardware refresh, and it's no different here. The HP Dragonfly G4 is packing the latest 13th-generation Intel Core models, though HP hasn't said which SKUs specifically are included. With this generation of Intel processors, there aren't big sweeping changes like higher core counts or improved graphics, but you get the typical performance improvements you'd expect.

New webcam features

In 2022, HP started using much better webcams in its laptops to adjust to hybrid and remote work environments, and it included 5MP webcams in all of its premium laptops. That's not changing this year, but HP is going further with brand-new features for the webcam to make the experience even better.

First off, there's the new multi-camera feature, which lets you connect a second camera to your laptop and actually use two cameras at the same time. For example, you can have one camera capturing you and another to show off a whiteboard you're referring to, and show them simultaneously to your audience. And if you have multiple monitors with one camera on each, the new Auto Camera Select feature uses face tracking technology to detect which camera you're looking at and switch to it, so people always see you from the best angle possible.

There's even more to it, too. If you want to show off a whiteboard or document, the new HP Keystone Correction can automatically crop the frame of the camera to show just the content you want people to see, making it more readable. And on top of the existing backlight corrections and appearance filters, HP is also adding a new Natural Tone feature so your skin looks more like it does in real life during meetings.

New power-saving features

Another big focus of the HP Dragonfly G4 is power efficiency and it starts with a new feature called Smart Sense, which lets your PC run cool and quiet during normal operation, but reach higher performance when needed for more demanding tasks. HP says it worked exclusively with Intel to create a better power management solution for higher wattage processors.

There's also Intelligent Hibernate, a feature that enables your PC to save more power when you stop using it. You may have noticed that Windows laptops are not very good at preserving battery when they're in sleep mode thanks to Modern Standby, but HP Intelligent Hibernate helps address that by putting your PC in hibernation mode when you're done with work for the day. The laptop learns your usage patterns so that it only hibernates when you're done using it, and it also knows when you're about to start working again, so it switches back to Modern Standby mode so it can wake up instantly when you're ready to use it.

Finally, on the OLED models, HP is also introducing an OLED power savings feature, which should help you enjoy the benefits of OLED displays while using less power when you're running on battery.

Where can I buy the HP Dragonfly G4?

You'll have to wait a while longer if you want to buy the HP Dragonfly G4. As we mentioned above, the launch date is planned for the spring, but we don't have a concrete date just yet. When it does launch, it will show up first on HP's website, though enterprise customers should also be able to get it from specialized business-to-business resellers. You probably shouldn't expect to see it at traditional retailers like Best or Amazon, since those are more focused on consumer devices.

If you can't afford to wait, we recommend checking out the best laptops you can buy right now. There are some great choices in there if you want a laptop as soon as possible, and there's a good chance you're not missing out on any huge improvements.