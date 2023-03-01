One of the most important things to consider when buying a great incoming laptop or Chromebook like the HP Dragonfly Pro or HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is the battery life. After all, you won't want to end up being plugged into an outlet all day when using your new HP Dragonfly Pro. So we have some good news. Depending on which model you buy (the Windows or Chromebook one) the HP Dragonfly Pro should indeed have good battery life.

Battery life on the HP Dragonfly Pro

Factoring into battery life on any laptop are two things, how you use your device, and how many watt-hours (Wh) the battery is rated for. In this case, on the HP Dragonfly Pro, HP has included a 64.6Wh battery. Based on testing down in the MobileMark 18 benchmark, HP suggests that with mixed usage, you'd get up to 16 hours of battery life. Typically, mixed usage includes things like web browsing, multimedia like streaming movies, and general productivity tasks.

Of course, HP's testing was done in their own labs. Depending on how you actually end up using the HP Dragonfly Pro, say with the screen at a higher brightness, or for more CPU-intensive tasks like running virtual machines, your results will likely be lower than HP's 16-hour claim. Generally, we've found that most laptops we've tested have topped out with about nine or ten hours of battery life during day-to-day use, sometimes worse at about seven or eight hours. It all depends on how you end up using the laptop.

Battery life on the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

As for the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, again, it comes down to the watt-hours, and how you use your device. With the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, the battery is rated for 51.3Wh. Officially, HP didn't provide any testing or battery life claims for this version of the HP Dragonfly Pro. However, similar Chromebooks that have slightly the same battery size and Intel 12th-generation chipsets (like the Framework Chromebook) have pushed close to seven or eight hours of battery life in our testing.

We look forward to testing the HP Dragonfly Chromebook for more to give you official numbers, but in the meantime, there are some things you can do to get better battery life. The most important one is that should try to keep the screen brightness down a bit, even if it means not enjoying most of the 1,200-nit screen. That high brightness can really drain your battery.

That's all there is to say about the battery life on the HP Dragonfly Pro models for now. We're looking forward to testing both of the HP Dragonfly Pro and the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook and will update this article when we have more information.