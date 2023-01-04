CES 2023 is about to start, and HP is taking the opportunity to introduce new products, including the brand-new Dragonfly Pro series, powered by AMD Ryzen processors and aimed at "prosumers", consumers who have a big focus on productivity, such as freelancers. The company also introduced the HP Dragonfly G4, which is actually aimed at business users, along with the new EliteBook 1040 G10 and Elite x360 1040 G10.

If that sounds confusing, it might be because it is. HP has had the Dragonfly (previously called Elite Dragonfly) series for professionals and business users for a few years now, and it's basically the company's flagship in that market. The company decided to bring that brand over to the consumer space with the Dragonfly Pro, even though the branding would suggest that this is the laptop that's aimed at business users. Basically, Dragonfly is for professionals and Dragonfly Pro is more so aimed at consumers that need to get a lot of work done.

HP Dragonfly Pro and Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

Aside from the confusing branding, the HP Dragonfly Pro is actually very different from the main Dragonfly series. For one thing, it's powered by AMD Ryzen processors, specifically the Ryzen 7000 series, up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7736U with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. HP says it actually co-engineered the laptop with AMD and it's using the latest version of the company's platform management framework (PMF) to allow the laptop to deliver more performance when it's needed, but save more power during day-to-day use, so you get better battery life and quiet operation.

It has a 14-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and it comes in Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution, so the display is a bit bigger than the Dragonfly G4, but not as tall. You also get a 5MP webcam above the display, just as HP has been using for all of its premium laptops.

Something else that's unique about the HP Elite Dragonfly Pro is a set of four hot keys on the right side of the keyboard, which give users quick access to various features like the HP Control Center and webcam settings. The most notable of these is the button that gets you access to a 24/7 live concierge service, meaning you can always get help from an HP support representative whenever you need it.

The design of the laptop is also quite different from the standard Dragonfly series, and it comes in Ceramic White or Sparkling Black colorways. For ports, the HP Dragonfly Pro has two USB4 40Gbps ports and one USB 3.2 Type-C port, and that's it.

HP is also introducing a Chromebook version of the HP Dragonfly Pro, and it actually has a few differences, though the overall design is similar. This version running ChromeOS has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, not the latest models introduced at CES 2023. However, it does have a sharper display with Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution, and it still supports touch.

This model also has a better webcam, with an 8MP sensor, which HP says is the best ever in a clamshell Chromebook. In fact, it's one of the best in almost any clamshell laptop. The only other notable example of an 8MP webcam in a modern laptop is the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 that launched in late 2022. It even has an RGB keyboard, something you'd usually only find in gaming laptops.

Both of these models will launch in the spring, but pricing will be revealed later.

HP Dragonfly G4, EliteBook 1040 G10, and Elite x360 G10

Over on the business side of things, HP is introducing the refreshed HP Elite Dragonfly G4, which is nearly identical to last year's model. The new version comes with Intel's 13th-generation Core processors, as you might have expected, but that's about all that's changed in terms of hardware. It has the same design, the same 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and an optional OLED panel, and it comes in the same Natural Silver and Slate Blue colorways.

HP Dragonfly G4

Meanwhile, the EliteBook 1040 G10 and Elite x360 1040 G10 are also nearly identical to their previous models. These laptops have 14-inch displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio, though naturally the Elite x360 1040 G10 is a convertible with a touchscreen available in every configuration.

All three laptops also have a 5MP webcam just as they did last year, but one of the big improvements with the new models is actually in the software around the webcams. HP has added a lot of new features, including support for multiple webcams at the same time. You can use multi-camera to show off video from a camera pointed at you, while another camera shows video of an object you're trying to show to your audience. Alternatively, the Auto Camera Select feature can use multiple cameras connected to your PC and switch between them automatically depending on which one you're looking at.

HP EliteBook 1040 G10

There are also a couple of new features focused on power efficiency, called Smart Sense and Intelligent Hibernate. Smart Sense uses AI to fine-tune its performance and power consumption of the laptop so you get the most performance when you need it, but save power when you don't. Intelligent Hibernate, on the other hand, allows the laptop to go into full hibernation mode during down times in your day, instead of using Windows Modern Standby, which is known to drain a laptop's battery even when it's in sleep mode.

These laptops will also launch in the spring, but HP hasn't mentioned a specific date or pricing.

HP laptops and All-in-One PCs

Aside from its big flagship laptops, HP is also introducing a range of new PCs aimed more so at the entry-level, with a focus on sustainability. The new HP 14-inch and 15.6-inch Laptop models use ocean-bound and post-consumer recycled plastics, as well as recycled metals for their design, and they're available with either AMD 7000 series or 13th-gen Intel processors.

HP Laptop 14 - Eco Edition

In the case of the 14-inch model, there's actually an Eco Edition, which uses even more recycled material, with up to 25% of the entire product being made from recycled plastics. It also uses bio-circular content like used cooking oil in the bottom cover. This Eco Edition is only available with Intel processors, though.

On the desktop side, HP also introduced the HP 24 and HP 27 All-in-One PCs, which HP says are it most sustainable all-in-one PCs yet. More than 40% of the enclosure uses recycled plastics, plus 75% recycled aluminum is used in the stand, and 100% reclaimed polyester is used in the stand base.

Both sizes are available in either Intel or AMD processors, specifically U-series models with lower power consumption. They also have 1080p displays with optional touch support and an integrated webcam, which can either be a 720p unit or a 1080p version with IR-based facial recognition.

HP 27 All-in-One

The HP Laptop 14 and HP Laptop 15.6 will be available later this month, starting at $419.99 and $499.99, respectively. The Eco Edition will only launch in the summer and it doesn't have pricing information yet. The HP 24 and HP 27 all-in-one PCs will be available in the spring, but pricing will be announced later.

HP E-series and M-series monitors

Moving on to peripherals, HP also introduced an array of new monitors in the M and E series. The HP M series is comprised of the M24h and M27h models, which are similar side form the size. Both have Full HD IPS panels with Full HD resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio, plus they cover 99% of sRGB, so they're good enough for office work.

The E series G5 has a lot more models, ranging from 22 inches to 45 inches when measured diagonally. Most of the models feature Full HD panels, though some are Quad HD and others have 4K. Some of the more expensive models also support USB-C connectivity.

The highlight here is the HP E45c G5, a 45-inch dual Quad HD curved monitor. This is a 45-inch panel with a 32:9 aspect ratio, meaning it's basically the same as having two Quad HD monitors right next to each other. It uses a VA panel, so it promises a contrast ratio up to 3000:1, and it can reach 400 nits of brightness, so it should be easily visible even in bright environments.

The HP E series G5 will launch first, in January, with prices starting at $219. The M series will be available in the spring, and it will start at $209.

HP accessories

Finally, HP also introduced some smaller peripherals, including the new HP Poly Voyager Free 60 series of true wireless earbuds. HP boasts support for adaptive noise canceling and WindSmart technology to block out noise, while also touting five hours of battery life on the earbuds themselves.

There's a standard model with a typical charging case, but there's also a Voyager Free 60+ model, which has a smart charging case with an OLED display with battery information and touch controls. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack which can be used to relay the Bluetooth signal for situations where Bluetooth isn't available, like entertainment systems on airplanes. The earbuds will be available in March starting at $299, with a version certified for Microsoft Teams also planned.

There's also the 620/625 Full HD webcam with auto-focus and features like auto-framing and background light adjustments. The webcam also includes support for Windows Hello facial recognition. It will be available later this month for $109.99.

Rounding things out, the HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse promises silent clicks and up to 90 days of battery life. It will launch in January for $79.99.