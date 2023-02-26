Both the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook and the HP Dragonfly Pro have great webcams, so you won't need an external one.

One of the top reasons you might be considering the HP Dragonfly Pro is the webcams. Both the HP Dragonfly Pro, which runs Windows 11, and the HP Dragonfly Chromebook, which is powered by ChromeOS, have webcams that are above the quality of competing Chromebooks and great laptops. Thankfully, both HP Dragonfly devices have great webcams,

HP has been using higher-quality webcams in its devices compared to others. The HP Dragonfly Pro has a 5MP webcam with IR and a camera shutter, while the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook has a more advanced 8MP webcam. You won't need an external webcam at all, whether you take a lot of video meetings or record video.

Why the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook has a good webcam

A typical Chromebook will have a 1080p webcam with a 2.1MP sensor. However, HP opted for an 8MP sensor in the HP Dragonfly Pro's webcam. This is a first for a Chromebook model; this sort of quality is usually only found on the rear camera of ChromeOS tablets. It means the webcam can output a sharper image to your favorite video conferencing or camera apps. It helps the image look less compressed, and it looks brighter, too.

Why the HP Dragonfly Pro has a good webcam

The HP Dragonfly Pro continues the tradition that HP has set in many of its consumer and business laptops by using a 5MP webcam. It might not be as large of a sensor as the one on the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, but it has many smart software features you'd usually find with dedicated webcams to make up for it. There's auto framing, backlight adjustment, low-light correction, and even background blur.

The HP Dragonfly Pro's webcam also has an IR sensor and camera shutter. The IR sensor is for Windows Hello, so you can log into your PC using just your face. HP has gone as far as to support human presence detection, too, which means the Dragonfly Pro is smart enough to lock itself while you walk away. You won't get any of these features on the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. Finally, you can use the camera shutter to block your camera's lens for more privacy.

You won't need an external webcam with either device. However, if you're always at your desk and hooked up to a monitor, there are external webcams you can buy. Both the HP Dragonfly Pro and the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook have great webcams — some of the best in a laptop and Chromebook, respectively. There are other great reasons to get these devices, too. If you're interested, check out the links below.