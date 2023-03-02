Thunderbolt ports are quite common on laptops with Intel CPUs, and MacBooks these days, so it's okay if you're wondering if an incoming device like the HP Dragonfly Pro has the technology. Since there are two models of the HP Dragonfly Pro, then you should keep in mind that not each model has Thunderbolt ports. The HP Dragonfly Pro which runs Windows does not have Thunderbolt 4 ports, since it is powered by an AMD chip. The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, meanwhile, has four Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Why the HP Dragonfly Pro doesn't have Thunderbolt

The regular HP Dragonfly Pro does not have Thunderbolt. This is because the laptop has AMD Ryzen CPUs under the hood. In particular, it's the AMD Ryzen 7 7736U. Laptops that have such AMD CPUs usually don't feature Thunderbolt because it's a propriety technology with associated certification costs, so it's typically only in use on devices with Intel CPUs and Apple Macs. Instead, the Dragonfly Pro has USB4 over its USB-C connector, which brings data transfer speeds closer to Thunderbolt speeds of 40GBps.

Thunderbolt support on the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is different from the regular HP Dragonfly Pro since it features Thunderbolt 4 ports. In fact, the Chromebook has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, which is a first for a Chromebook device. This means you can connect to two 4K displays at 60Hz at once, or one 8K monitor to boost your productivity. You also can enjoy Thunderbolt-certified accessories and docking stations, which have fast bandwidth speeds of up to 40Gbps. On a Windows laptop, that would include external GPUs, thanks to PCIe tunneling, but Chromebooks don't have drivers for most dedicated GPUs, so that won't work in this case. We included some Thunderbolt accessories for you below.

Depending on which model you buy, you will or will not get Thunderbolt 4 ports on the HP Dragonfly Pro. The Windows-powered HP Dragonfly Pro lacks Thunderbolt, but the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook does support it. You can't buy these laptops yet, but we'll have some links below once they're available.