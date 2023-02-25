HP announced its new Dragonfly Pro and Dragonfly Pro Chromebook at CES 2023. The Windows versions is the first from the Dragonfly lineup of high-end business laptops to use AMD's Ryzen processors; in this case, it's the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile chips with Zen 3+ architecture. The Pro Chromebook uses 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, keeping it in line with many of the best Chromebooks available today.

The Dragonfly Pro and Pro Chromebook have 14-inch displays and excellent audio and camera setups, enough to put them in the running for best HP laptops. We still don't have a firm release date for the Dragonfly Pro or Pro Chromebook, but HP has said that they're expected to launch Spring 2023. As with most of HP's business laptops, they're expected to come with a number of warranty options. Let's take a look at what sort of coverage you can expect when the Dragonfly Pro and Dragonfly Pro Chromebook launch.

Does the HP Dragonfly Pro have a good warranty?

The HP Dragonfly Pro and Dragonfly Pro Chromebook haven't yet launched, but by looking at other Dragonfly laptops, we can get an idea of what to expect when it comes to warranty and other coverage. The HP Dragonfly G4 was also announced at CES 2023 with a similar Spring 2023 launch date, and we covered the Dragonfly G4's warranty in a separate article.

HP seems to have dropped its standard limited warranty down to one year for recent Dragonfly laptops, and that's expected to carry forward for the new Dragonfly Pro models. The word "limited" is always a bit unnerving when it comes to a warranty, and indeed HP has a standard set of warranty terms and conditions. Major hardware defects — like SSD failure, faulty touchpad, or dead battery — are covered, and some major screen defects are also included. It's basic stuff that you expect from any major PC manufacturer.

Do note that HP has a straightforward tool available that helps past customers check their laptop's warranty. Just choose your region, enter the laptop's serial number, and see what coverage you have left.

Adding more coverage to the HP Dragonfly Pro

All HP Dragonfly Pro and Dragonfly Pro Chromebook models are expected to come with HP's standard one-year warranty, but what about longer coverage? HP is happy to oblige and has a number of extended warranty options called "Care Packs" from which you can choose. HP's Care Packs can be added to any PC, whether a high-end laptop or budget desktop, but there are some limitations. You can only add a Care Pack to a consumer laptop before you're within 90 days of the standard warranty's expiration. On the commercial and business side, you must add a Care Pack within 90 days of the laptop's purchase date.

If you're a regular customer who picked up a Dragonfly Pro on the consumer side of HP's store, adding a Care Pack from the start makes the most sense. HP starts its Care Pack coverage when the laptop's standard warranty starts (usually on the purchase date). For example, if you buy a new HP laptop on March 1 and buy a Care Pack July 1, the Care Pack will technically only have eight months left.

Most of HP's laptops have a Care Pack section built right into the product's listing page, but you can also find a dedicated Care Pack store at HP's website. Business laptop Care Packs generally range from two to five years of coverage, and you can pick and choose coverage like accidental damage, onsite repair and travel, defective storage, 24/7 tech support, and more. HP's Care Packs generally start at around $80, but there are frequent (and rather significant) sales that drop the price to a more reasonable level. If possible, work the warranty grace period to get the best price possible for your laptop's Care Pack.