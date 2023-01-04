HP has had pretty great success with the Elite Dragonfly series — now rebranded to just HP Dragonfly — in the business laptop space, and now, that branding is breaking into the consumer space with the new Dragonfly Pro laptop. Yes, oddly enough, the Dragonfly Pro series is aimed at consumers, while the regular Dragonfly is meant for business users. But that shouldn't detract from how interesting this new laptop is, and if you want to know why that is, we're here to tell you everything we know.

The HP Dragonfly Pro is the first in the Dragonfly family to be powered by AMD Ryzen processors, and it comes with up to a Ryzen 7. It has some other high-end specs, too, and it all comes wrapped in a sleek and clean-looking chassis, which makes it great for just about anyone. Let's take a closer look.

HP Dragonfly Pro: Specs

Operating system Windows 11 Home CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7736U Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Display 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD (1920 x 1200), 400 nits, low blue light, 100% sRGB, touch Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD (onboard)

1TB PCIe NVMe SSD (onboard) RAM 16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered)

32GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered) Battery and power 64.6Whr battery Up to 16 hours mixed usage (MobileMark 18)

96W USB-C power adapter Charges up to 50% in 30 minutes

Ports 2 x USB4 40Gbps (supports DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Audio Quad speakers, Audio by Bang & Olufsen, Soundwire Waves Maxx audio

Dual microphones Camera 5MP webcam with IR and camera shutter Windows Hello IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Qualcomm WCN685x Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Color Sparkling Black

Ceramic White Size (WxDxH) 314.7 x 223 x 18.29mm (12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 in) Dimensions Starts at 1.6kg (3.53 lbs) Price TBA

HP Dragonfly Pro: Pricing and availability

The HP Dragonfly Pro doesn't yet have a set release date, but HP says you can expect it in the spring. That's the timeframe when you can expect a lot of new devices to hit with the latest hardware from Intel and AMD.

HP also hasn't revealed the starting price just yet, but we should know more closer to the release date. Of course, the starting price will only apply to the base configuration, so how much you actually end up paying depends on the specs you want.

HP Dragonfly Pro highlights and features

As a brand-new laptop, the HP Dragonfly Pro has quite a few noteworthy features to its name. From brand-new AMD processors to a high-quality webcam, here are a few things that make this such an interesting device.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors

First off, the HP Dragonfly Pro is one of the first laptops to feature AMD's flagship Ryzen 7000 series processors. It's worth noting that the naming scheme for AMD processors is somewhat confusing now, but the HP Dragonfly Pro comes with fairly modern processors, up to a Ryzen 7 7736U, so it's not like the Mendocino processors that launched in late 2022.

These are based on the newer Zen 3+ architecture, and HP worked together with AMD to implement the company's "most advanced" platform management framework, which promises to greatly increase battery life. The laptop can fine-tune its power usage depending on the task you're doing, so it runs quiet during everyday use, but it can run much faster when you need the extra performance.

Model numbers ending in 6 aren't part of AMD's usual product lines, so it's likely that these processors are designed or tweaked specifically for these laptops, albeit based on off-the-shelf components.

One-touch access to HP support and other features

The HP Dragonfly Pro also comes with an array of four keys on the right side of the keyboard, which give you quick access to specific HP support features. One of these keys takes you to what HP calls "live concierge" support, a real-time support service that's available to everyone and makes it easier than ever to get personalized help with your PC. This support service is available 24/7, so you can always get help from someone when you need it.

Other keys take you to different parts of the myHP app, including quick access to common PC settings. You can also quickly open the camera settings to apply filters and video enhancements for video calls and meetings. The fourth key is customizable, so you can create a shortcut to whatever is most convenient to you.

5MP webcam

It's not new for HP, but it's still worth highlighting that the company is using 5MP webcams for most of its laptops, and the Dragonfly Pro is no exception. With support for features like auto framing, backlight adjustment, low-light correction, and background blur, so you can look your best in any meeting or call, without having to change settings for each app.

What's more the webcam includes an IR camera for Windows Hello facial recognition, so it's extra easy to unlock the PC. You can also set up human presence detection, so the laptop can lock itself automatically when you walk away from it, keeping your data safe.

Sustainable design

Of course, one of the highlights of HP's entire lineup is the company's focus on sustainability, and the HP Dragonfly Pro falls right in line with that approach. The laptop's enclosure uses over 69% recycled metal, according to HP, and the reason why that number might seem odd is that different parts use different amounts of recycled material. Some parts of the enclosure use 90% recycled magnesium, while the LCD cover includes 50% recycled aluminum, for example. It also includes recycled plastic in the keys, speaker enclosures, and more.

Similarly, the packaging is also sustainable, using 100% sustainably sources and recyclable materials. The laptop achieves EPEAT Gold and Energy Star 8 certification, too.

Where can I buy the HP Dragonfly Pro?

Currently, the HP Dragonfly Pro isn't available to buy. As mentioned above, the laptop is expected to launch in the spring, and even the price isn't known yet. When it does launch, it will likely show up on HP's website first, but it should eventually make its way to other retailers like Best Buy or Amazon.

In the meantime, if you can't afford to wait, you can always check out the best laptops you can buy right now. HP makes a few appearances there with some great devices, but you can always check out the best HP laptops if you specifically want something from this brand.