HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook: Release date, specs, and everything else

HP’s Elite Dragonfly laptops have quickçy become some of the best laptops you can buy. After debuting just a few years ago, we’ve seen a second generation of the convertible, then the stellar Elite Dragonfly Max. And at CES 2022, HP introduced the third-generation Elite Dragonfly, but also, for the first time, the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook.

Up until now, the HP Elite Dragonfly family was powered by Windows, but with Chrome OS gaining traction in the business world, HP is making a Chromebook version of it. And, interestingly enough, while the Elite Dragonfly G3 ditched the convertible form factor for a typical clamshell design, the Dragonfly Chromebook is still a convertible. Depending on how much you care about using it as a tablet, that’s a pretty big deal. It’s also potentially one of the best HP Chromebooks, or just one of the best Chromebooks in general, as you’d expect from a high-end laptop like the Elite Dragonfly.

If you’re interested in learning everything you can about the new HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about it, including its release date, specs, and more.

Navigate this article:

Specs

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook specs HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Processor 12th-generation Intel processors (unspecified) with vPro support Graphics Intel UHD UMA Graphics

Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR4x (soldered) Storage Up to 512GB PCIe SSD Display 13.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1280) touch, 400 nits, Bright View/anti-glare

13.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1280) touch, HP Sure View Reflect, 1000 nits, Bright View

13.5-inch QHD+ (2256 x 1504) touch, 400 nits Audio Quad stereo speakers by Bang & Olufsen Webcam 5MP MIPI Camera with wide field of view Biometric authentication Fingerprint reader Battery 51Whr, supports fast charge up to 90% in 90 minutes Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports

1 USB Type-A port (3.2 Gen 2)

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm combo audio jack

microSD card reader

Nano SIM slot (optional) Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth combo

Optional: 4G LTE or 5G cellular Colors Dark blue Size (WxDxH) Bright View display: 294.5 × 221.85 × 16.6mm (11.59 × 8.73 × 0.65 inches)

Anti-glare display: 294.5 × 221.85 × 17.2mm (11.59 × 8.73 × 0.68 inches) Weight Starts at 1.28kg (2.83 lbs) Starting price TBA

When is the release date of the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook?

While HP announced the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook at this yer’s CES in January, the laptop itself won’t be available for a couple more months. HP says it’s planning to make the laptop available in April, but a specific date isn’t know yet.

There’s always a chance that this date will change, especially in light of supply constraints in various aspects of technology. It’s also possible that only some configuration will launch earlier than others so as to manage supply and demand. We’ll need to wait until that date is closer to know for sure.

What is the price of the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook?

While we got a vague timeframe for the launch of the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, we got no information at all on pricing. The same happened with the Windows 11-based Elite Dragonfly G3, so we can’t extrapolate from there, either.

Based on HP’s wording, this laptop could start with a configuration lower than an Intel Core processor (potentially including a Pentium model), and it’s using older LPDDR4x RAM, so we’d guess there will be some lower-priced tiers if you don’t need high-end specs. However, there will be various configuration options that will likely take the price well over $1,000 if you want the best experience.

What’s special about the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook?

This is the first time we’re seeing a Chrome OS-powered version of the Elite Dragonfly, so there isn’t exactly a previous version that we can strictly compare it to. However, there are some things that are worth pointing out with the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook compares to previous iterations, as well as the Elite Dragonfly G3 that was announced at the same time.

Obviously, the most noteworthy difference is precisely that it’s running Chrome OS, which is a very different operating system from Windows 10 or 11. It has different apps and relies heavily on the web and cloud technology. Depending on your business’ needs, you might prefer Chrome OS or Windows, but that’s entirely up to you. Let’s get into the other differences.

It has a 3:2 display

Despite being a fairly recent addition to HP’s business lineup, the first Elite Dragonfly models still used the more traditional 16:9 displays, instead of taller aspect ratios like 16:10 or 3:2. These are often preferred for productivity due to the extra vertical space being great for reading, writing, and content creation.

However, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, as well as the Dragonfly G3, both make the transition to a 3:2 display with a base resolution of 1920 x 1280. It’s a 13.5-inch panel, so that’s already fairly sharp, but you can also upgrade to a “Quad HD+” display, which is even sharper at 2256 x 1504 pixels.

It’s a convertible

The first few iterations of the HP Elite Dragonfly were all convertible laptops, meaning you can use them as a typical laptop, but you can also flip the screen around and use it as a tablet. However, with the Windows 11-powered Elite Dragonfly G3, which was launched alongside the Chromebook variant, HP decided to go with a clamshell form factor instead.

Thankfully, the convertible form factor lives on with the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, so you get the best of both worlds: The new 3:2 display that’s great for work, and the versatility of a convertible design. That means the screen obviously supports touch in all its variants, and you can also get a USI pen if you want to take notes or doodle in a more intuitive way.

A 5MP webcam

Another big deal with this model is the new webcam that comes in a very sharp 5MP resolution. It supports 1080p video, and it’s a big upgrade from most previous Elite Dragonfly models. The HP Elite Dragonfly Max also had it, but this year, it’s a standard feature in all the Dragonfly models. What it doesn’t have is IR-based facial recognition, since that’s only supported on Windows.

Haptic trackpad

There’s one more area where the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is different from its siblings, and that’s the haptic trackpad. Previous models had a more traditional “ClickPad” where the touchpad itself has buttons built into it, but now, there aren’t any buttons at all. It’s all based on haptic feedback, so instead of clicking down, you feel a vibration simulating a click. HP says it’s the world’s first Chromebook with a haptic trackpad, though whether that’s something worth celebrating is up to your personal taste.

12th-generation Intel processors

Of course, another upgrade with the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is that it comes with the latest hardware from Intel. The new processors use a hybrid architecture that mixes high-performance cores with more efficient cores, and the results we’ve seen on desktop are certainly promising. While we’ve yet to test the mobile processors based on this architecture, we could be looking at both increased performance and better battery life, though that remains to be seen.

HP also claims this is the world’s first Chromebook with vPro support, which has some additional performance and security features for businesses.

Where can I buy the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook?

As we’ve already mentioned, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook isn’t available to buy just yet. It will be available at some point in April, assuming everything goes according to HP’s plans.

When it does launch, the best place to buy it will likely be HP’s own website. Business laptops offer plenty of configuration options, and you’ll only find a few of them at traditional retailers like Amazon or Best Buy. HP will have all the configurations available (though they might not all launch at the same time), and you can combine different specs to your liking instead of being limited to what a specific store is selling. We’ll be sure to add a purchase link to this page once it’s available.

FAQs

What configurations of the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook are available? Business laptops like the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook typically give you a ton of options for customizing the specs of your laptop. Because the laptop isn’t available to buy yet, we can’t say for sure what configurations exactly will be available, but we can look at how previous models handled it. The Elite Dragonfly G2 gave you multiple options for the processor, RAM, storage, and display options, and you can combine them at will, albeit with some limitations. For example, only Core i7 models can have 32GB of RAM, and they can’t have 8GB. On the other hand, Core i3 models can only have 8GB of RAM. The Elite Dragonfly Chromebook will seemingly have lower-end processor options available, so we’ll have to see how these configurations play with each other. However, other components like storage and the display should be customizable independently from the processor and RAM. The HP Elite Dragonfly only lets you get up to 512GB of SSD storage (with 128GB and 256GB models also available), while Windows-based models have up to 2TB, but that’s likely because Chrome OS is heavily focused on cloud technology and storage. As for the display, you can get it in Full HD+ (1920 x 1280) resolution, and you have the option to add a privacy screen (HP Sure View Reflect) to it. You can also opt for the sharper QHD+ panel, with 2256 x 1504 resolution.

Does the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook come with 4G LTE or 5G? Having the option for cellular connectivity on a laptop is very important, especially for business users. It allows you to stay connected to the internet even when you’re away from Wi-Fi networks, and, particularly, secure Wi-Fi networks. Using public Wi-Fi networks can compromise your data, so cellular connectivity can be a huge boon for online security. In that regard, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook delivers cellular connectivity as an optional add-on, and you can get either 4G LTE or 5G support. 5G is more recent and technically more capable, though the implementation is still somewhat early to the point where it won’t make a huge difference right now. If you plan to keep the laptop for a long time, though, it’s a good way to future-proof yourself. On the other hand, 4G LTE is still fast enough for most use cases, it’s cheaper, and it’s going to be around for a good while longer, so it’s also a great option.

Does the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook have a fingerprint sensor or facia recognition? Having some form of biometric authentication makes it much more convenient to unlock your PC. This way, you can easily access your PC without having to enter your password every time. Instead, you can use a fingerprint reader or some form of facial recognition to unlock your PC more quickly. The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook includes a fingerprint reader, so you can just tap your finger on it to unlock the laptop and start using it. Unlike the Windows-based versions, though, there’s no infrared-based facial recognition, partly because that feature isn’t supported by Chrome OS.

Does the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook have a touchscreen? Unlike the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, which was announced at the same time, the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook keeps the convertible design we’ve known from past iterations of the laptop. Because it’s meant to be used as a tablet, as well as a typical laptop, that means touch support is included by default in every configuration, so you can tap on the screen to select any elements you want to act on. Additionally, you can use a USI pen to interact with the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, too. This can be useful if you want to draw or take notes in a more natural way than using your finger or a mouse.

Does the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook come with an OLED display? OLED displays are very common in smartphones, at this point, but when it comes to laptops, they’re still quite rare. That’s even more true for laptops, which tend to be more affordable devices, in contrast with the premium price charged for most OLED laptops. OLED panels have self-emissive pixels, meaning each pixel produces its own light independently from the rest of the display. Thanks to this, OLED panels can deliver more vivid colors, true blacks (because the pixels can just turn off), and high contrast ratios. Unfortunately, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is not an exception. While you have a couple of configuration options, none of them includes an OLED panel. The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 does, though.

Does the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook have a warranty? Warranty services give you assurance that the device you bought will last you a reasonable amount of time and function as expected within that time. By law, in the United States, most electronics have a one-year warranty service, but it’s possible to go beyond that. While HP hasn’t said anything about the warranty options available for the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, we can look at previous models to see what to expect. With the HP Elite Dragonfly G2, you get a three-year warranty service by default, which is well beyond what’s required by law. That includes parts and labor, but no onsite support. You can upgrade the warranty to include onsite and extend it up to a maximum of five years, though you’ll need to pay extra. We expect it to be the same with the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, but we’ll have to wait for confirmation on that front.

Can I upgrade the RAM and storage on the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook? For a business, it’s often important to have a laptop that can easily be serviced by an internal IT department, so as to avoid resorting to external repair services that involve more waiting. It also allows for easier upgrades, so an entire machine doesn’t have to be thrown away due to a lack of storage space or RAM. That’s why many business laptops have replaceable RAM, storage, and some other components, so upgrades and repairs can be done more easily. In the case of the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, HP has confirmed that the RAM is soldered onto the motherboard, so you won’t be able to upgrade it after the fact. You need to make sure you have enough RAM to start with. As for storage, HP hasn’t specified whether the SSD inside the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is removable. With previous models, it’s been possible to replace it, but things could be different considering we’re dealing with a Chromebook. We’ll have to wait to hear more from HP.

Can I replace the battery in the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook? Batteries are components that wear out quickly over time, more so than most other parts of a PC. That can be a big problem considering that, after a couple of years, you might have aa laptop that can still handle most of your daily tasks, but it doesn’t last as long as you need it to anymore. Because of that, being able to replace the battery is very helpful, as it can save you a ton of money by not buying a whole new laptop, and instead just replacing the battery in your current one. HP hasn’t specifically said whether you can replace the battery on the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, but for previous models, the company says you should see an authorized service provider for this. It is technically possible to replace it yourself if you can find a replacement battery, though. We’ll have to wait and see if the same applies with this new laptop.

Does the Lenovo HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook have Thunderbolt? Thunderbolt is a proprietary Intel protocol that offers up to 40Gbps of bandwidth over a single USB Type-C port. It’s not just meant for data transfers, either – you can connect external displays and even external GPUs this way, and Thunderbolt docks can make it easy to build a complete desktop setup using just one port on your laptop. The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, but it’s possible that not all these features can be fully enjoyed. Using an external GPU is dependent on available drivers, so there’s a good chance you can’t use one with Chrome OS, at least not without some tinkering.