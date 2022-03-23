Does the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 have 5G? What about 4G LTE?

HP’s Elite Dragonfly lineup has quickly become home to some of the best business laptops you can buy. And with the upcoming Elite Dragonfly G3, HP is bringing a lot new to the table, including a 3:2 display, faster Intel processors, and a new lightweight clamshell design. Many business laptops also offer the option for cellular connectivity, and with 5G becoming the new standard, you may be wondering if the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 supports it.

The good news is it does, but you have to be willing to pay for it. As with most laptops, 5G support is optional, and it’s bound to be an expensive upgrade. The Elite Dragonfly G3 also gives you the option to get 4G LTE support with Cat16 speeds, which is still fairly fast and more affordable.

Do you need 5G on the HP Elite Dragonfly?

Cellular connectivity means your laptop can use the same type of network as your phone uses to connect to the internet. It’s a common feature in business laptops because business users often want to be connected wherever they are. With cellular support, you don’t need to rely on public Wi-Fi, which may be slow, insecure, or non-existent.

5G is the latest generation of cellular networks, and it comes with some higher speeds and more bandwidth to accommodate more users at once. However, most of the benefits that are discussed when it comes to 5G, like multi-gigabit speeds, are really only attainable with mmWave 5G, which has a much smaller range than sub-6GHz 5G. Most laptops support mmWave 5G, so you don’t get those super-fast speeds.

HP hasn’t specifically said whether mmWave 5G is supported on the Elite Dragonfly G3, though. It will still be faster, though, and that will be even more true as 5G networks become more widespread and more optimized. 5G support can also buy you some longevity. For example, ten years from now, 4G networks may be shut down, and you’ll no longer be able to use them, but 5G will be supported for longer.

On the flip side, going with 4G LTE is usually much cheaper, and in terms of speeds, you won’t be losing that much. LTE networks have been around for around a decade, so they’re more stable and reliable right now. If you plan to upgrade your laptop a few years from now, you can save some money by choosing a 4G configuration now and getting a 5G laptop later. We don’t know exactly how much more HP will charge for 5G over LTE with the Elite Dragonfly G3, but if you look at the Elite Dragonfly Max, that upgrade costs over $200.

Of course, you can save even more by not getting a cellular modem at all, but then you’ll have to rely on Wi-Fi to connect to the internet. It’s entirely up to you if you need to stay connected while you’re on the move, or you may prefer using a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, whether that’s your phone or a dedicated device.

The great thing about the Elite Dragonfly G3 is that you can configure it to your liking. In addition to cellular support, you can change things like the processor, RAM, storage, and more. That is, once the laptop is available to buy, which isn’t the case yet. We’ll have links below once you can buy it, but in the meantime, you can check out the best 5G laptops you can buy today. If you don’t think you need it, check out other great laptops from HP.