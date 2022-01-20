HP Elite Dragonfly G3 vs MacBook Pro 14: Which should you buy?

Deciding which computer to buy next can be confusing, especially when you’re investing a big sum of money in your device. There are plenty of decent Macs and laptops out there, including some HP notebooks — choosing which one is right for you can be confusing. To make the selection process simpler for you, we’re breaking down two powerful laptops manufactured by HP and Apple. This is the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 vs MacBook Pro 14: The battle of Pro laptops.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14: Specifications

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 Apple MacBook Pro 14 CPU 12th Generation Intel Core processors with vPro and Intel Evo support Apple M1 Pro (8-Core CPU)

Apple M1 Pro (10-Core CPU)

Apple M1 Max (10-Core CPU) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Apple M1 Pro (14-Core GPU)

Apple M1 Pro (16-Core GPU)

Apple M1 Max (24-Core GPU)

Apple M1 Max (32-Core GPU) Body 16.4 x 297.4 x 220.4mm

Starts at 0.99kg 15.5 x 312.6 x 221.2mm

1.6kg Display 13.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1280), 400-nit

13.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1280) HP Sure View Reflect, 1000-nit

13.5-inch 3K2K (3000 x 2000) OLED, touch, 400-nit, anti-reflective 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024 x 1964), up to 1600 nits peak brightness, True Tone technology, ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz Ports 2x USB-C

1 USB-A port (also used for Power Delivery)

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone jack

Nano SIM slot (optional) 3x USB-C with Power Delivery and DisplayPort

HDMI

3.5mm headphone jack

MagSafe 3

SD Card slot Storage Up to 2TB 512GB

1TB

2TB

4TB

8TB RAM Up to 32GB 16GB

32GB

64GB Battery 4-cell 45WHr battery

6-cell 68WHr battery

65W USB-C charging or 100W with USB Type-A, HP Fast Charge 70Whr Audio Premium speakers (up to 78 dB), discrete amplifiers High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers and spatial audio support when playing Dolby Atmos content Camera 5MP camera with Privacy Shutter 1080p HD Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2)

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC (optional)

4G LTE or 5G cellular (optional) Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Color Natural Silver

Slate Blue Silver

Space Gray Price TBA Starts at $1,999

Design

Design is a subjective matter, but we still can make objective observations and judge accordingly. The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 has a design is relatively similar to that of the MacBook Pro. The latter features a complete redesign (compared to its predecessors) and includes a notched display. Both laptops have thin bezels compared to notebooks released in the recent years. However, the Elite Dragonfly G3 has more flexibility than the MacBook Pro 14 — the display can safely move 180º. While most people probably wouldn’t need that, it still makes the HP laptop earn extra design points.

When it comes to ports, both laptops come with a wide variety. Notably, though, the Elite Dragonfly G3 has an optional SIM card slot, allowing you to take advantage of 4G or 5G networks. Additionally, it has a USB-A port, which is absent on the Mac. Many people have already switched to USB-C, but some gadgets still ship with USB-A cables to this day. Unlike the HP laptop, though, the MacBook Pro has an SD Card slot, which is particularly useful if you’re a professional photographer.

Both devices are available in two colors to choose from. Additionally, you could always buy a skin or a case if you’re not a fan of the present finishes. Ultimately, the color of the laptop is probably not what you should focus on when making a purchase. If you go camping a lot, the HP might make more sense considering it supports mobile data. And if you still depend on USB-A accessories in your day-to-day life, getting it wouldn’t be a bad idea. However, if you’re a photographer or videographer, the MacBook Pro comes with an SD card slot which could be a necessity when working in that field.

Display

When it comes to display, these devices both have their strengths and weaknesses. The 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with a stunning 3024-by-1964 screen with clean, rounded corners. On the contrary, the base model of the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 has a 1920-by-1280 one. If you’re willing to pay more, you can bump it up to 3000-by-2000 on the HP laptop.

It’s also worth pointing out that you get the Elite Dragonfly G3 with a touch screen. MacBooks don’t support touch controls, so if that’s a dealbreaker to you, you’re limited to HP’s option. It’s also worth mentioning that the brightness on the Mac can go up to 1600nits, while the Elite Dragonfly G3’s doesn’t rise past 1000 on select models. So if you work in outdoorsy environments and want a really bright screen, then you might want to consider the MacBook Pro 14.

Performance

Depending on the configuration you go for, the performance is going to differ accordingly. Both base models of these laptops pack powerful punches, but the MacBook Pro has the advantage of the M1 Max chip when maxed out. The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 isn’t available for purchase yet — so benchmark results and accurate performance comparisons in daily life tasks are still limited.

When it comes to storage, that of the MacBook Pro can be expanded to up to 8TB, while the HP’s is limited to 2TB. Similarly, the RAM on the Elite Dragonfly G3 can’t exceed 32GB, which is overtaken by the MacBook’s 64GB limit. So depending on how many files you store locally and the memory you need, you might be forced to go for the Mac. If you don’t need the capacities of the maxed out MacBook Pro 14, then the HP laptop will do just fine.

The MacBook Pro runs macOS Monterey, while the Elite Dragonfly G3 is powered by Windows 11. We won’t compare the two operating systems as they both offer the same main sets of features you’d expect from a desktop OS. Which one is better depends on your workflows, use cases, and the ecosystem you’re trapped in (assuming you are). Both macOS Monterey and Windows 11 are the latest from Apple and Microsoft respectively. So by buying either device, you’re taking advantage of the newest features and security patches each company has to offer. It’s worth mentioning, though, that macOS and the Mac are both developed and produced by Apple, leading to near-perfect optimizations and compatibilities.

Bottom Line

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 and MacBook Pro 14 are two powerful laptops that have their own strengths and weaknesses. When choosing a device to buy, you have to compromise — depending on what you’re looking for. We can’t compare the prices of the laptops, as the HP’s is yet to be announced. Additionally, it’s still unavailable for purchase, and you will have to wait till Spring. If you need a Pro laptop urgently, then you might be bound to the Mac. Ultimately, both laptops are solid and will work just fine for most people. We’ve only broken down their specifications to help you decide, based on your daily needs and use cases.

