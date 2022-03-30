HP Elite Dragonfly G3 vs EliteBook x360 1030: What’s the best business laptop?

HP makes some great business laptops, and the upcoming Elite Dragonfly G3 is looking to be one of the best yet. It’s powered by Intel’s latest processors, it has a new 3:2 display, and it’s very lightweight. However, it ditches the convertible form factor, which some might have liked. HP has many other premium business laptops, though, including the EliteBook x360 130, which does have a convertible form factor. So, how does the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 compare to the EliteBook x360 1030?

Well, they’re both great laptops, but right off the bat, it’s worth pointing out that the HP EliteBook x360 1030 has yet to be refreshed with 12th-generation Intel processors, so the Elite Dragonfly G3 has a performance advantage. Otherwise, these are two solid business laptops, so let’s take a closer look to see which one you should choose.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 vs EliteBook x360 1030: Specs

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 HP EliteBook x360 1030 CPU 12th Generation Intel Core processors with vPro 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 (4-core, 8-thread, up to 4.2 GHz, 8MB cache)

11th Generation Intel Core i5-1145G7 (vPro, 4-core, 8-thread, up to 4.4 GHz, 8MB cache)

11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 (4-core, 8-thread, up to 4.7 GHz, 12MB cache)

11th Generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 (4-core, 8-thread, up to 4.8 GHz, 12MB Cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Display 13.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1280) 400 nits

13.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1280) HP Sure View Reflect, 1000 nits

13.5-inch 3K2K (3000 x 2000) OLED, touch, 400 nits, anti-reflective 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 400 nits, touch, BrightView or Anti-Glare

13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 1000 nits, touch, HP Sure View Reflect, BrightView or Anti-Glare

13.3-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) AMOLED, 400 nits, touch, BrightView Storage Up to 2TB PCIe SSD 256GB PCIe SSD

512GB PCIe SSD

512GB PCIe SSD + 32GB Intel Optane RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz

16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz

32GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz Battery 4-cell 45WHr battery

6-cell 68WHr battery 65W USB-C charging or 100W with USB Type-A, HP Fast Charge

54Whr battery 65W USB-C charging

Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports

1 USB Type-A port (also used for charging)

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm combo audio jack

Nano SIM slot (optional) 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports

2 USB Type-A ports

HDMI 2.o

3.5mm combo audio jack

Nano SIM slot (optional) Audio Premium speakers (up to 78 dB), discrete amplifiers Quad Premium stereo speakers

Dual-array microphones Camera 5MP webcam with HP Presence and privacy shutter 720p HD webcam Windows Hello IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2)

Bluetooth 5.2

Optional: NFC

Optional: 4G LTE or 5G cellular Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2)

Bluetooth 5

Optional: NFC

Optional: 4G LTE (Cat9) or 5G cellular Color Natural Silver

Slate Blue Natural Silver Size (WxDxH) 297.4 × 220.4 × 16.4mm (11.71 × 8.68 × 0.65 inches) 303.78 × 193.8 × 16mm (11.96 x 7.63 x 0.63 inches) Weight Starts at 0.99kg (2.2 lb) Starts at 1.22kg (2.68 lb) Price TBA Starting at $2,669 (varies)

Performance: Intel’s 12th-generation processors make a big difference

As we mentioned above, the first big difference between these two laptops is that the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 comes with Intel’s 12th-generation Core processors, while the EliteBook x360 1030 has yet to be refreshed. HP hasn’t specifically which processor series it’ll be using in the Elite Dragonfly G3, but what we’ve seeing for most premium laptops is that they’re being upgraded to the 28W P-series that was introduced for the first time this year. If that’s the case, we’re looking at processors with up to 14 cores (6P + 8E) and 2o threads, thanks to the new hybrid architecture Intel is using.

That’s a big jump from the maximum of four cores and eight threads found in the HP EliteBook x360 1030. There aren’t a ton of benchmark scores out there for 12th-generation Intel Core processors, but the early results indicate some very significant gains in terms of performance. Here’s what the Geekbench 5 scores look like for the processors in these laptops, assuming HP will be using P-series models in the Elite Dragonfly G3:

Intel Core i5-1145G7

(average) Intel Core i5-1250P

(see test) Intel Core i7-1185G7

(average) Intel Core i7-1280P

(see test) Geekbench (single-core/multi-core) 1,310 / 4,439 1,442 / 7,543 1,402 / 4,861 1,790 / 9,312

Benchmarks don’t tell the whole story – in fact, they usually tell a very small part of it – so you shouldn’t expect life-changing performance. Still, you get an idea of what to expect, and the new processors are undoubtedly faster, especially in multi-core workloads.

What hasn’t changed much is the integrated graphics. Intel Iris Xe is nearly unchanged between 11th- and 12th-generation Intel processors, so that shouldn’t weigh heavily when making a decision.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 has faster LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 SSDs.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 also comes with new and faster LPDDR5 RAM, as well as PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. That should also help overall performance and snappiness in day-to-day use.

Display: The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 has a 3:2 aspect ratio

Another big new feature in the HP Elite Dragonfly is the display, which now comes in a 3:2 aspect ratio. This taller format makes more space for content on the screen, and it results in a larger surface area overall. Whether it’s reading pages or working in apps like Adobe Photoshop or Premiere, having that taller display can be a big boon to productivity. The base model has a Full HD (1920 x 1280) panel – which you can equip with a privacy screen (HP Sure View Reflect) – but you can also upgrade to a 3K2K (3000 x 2000) OLED model with touch support. Since this is a clamshell laptop, not every configuration supports touch, and of course you can’t use this laptop as a tablet.

On the other hand, the HP EliteBook x360 1030 still has a typical 16:9 aspect ratio for the display, so you miss out on the advantages of a taller display. The base model has a Full HD (1920 x 1080) panel, and it also supports HP Sure View Reflect if you want it. The top-tier configuration is a 4K AMOLED panel, which is the sharpest option out of either of these laptops. And with this being a convertible, it does support touch in every configuration, plus the screen can rotate 360 degrees so you can use it as a tablet and other modes. It’s up to you what you care more about in a display.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 has a 5MP webcam.

One area where the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 beats the EliteBook x360 1030 beyond debate is the webcam. It comes with a 5MP camera with support for 1080p video and HP Presence, a set of smart features that includes auto framing and lighting correction, so you always look great during video calls and meetings. The HP EliteBook x360 1030 has a 720p webcam, like many laptops did up until last year, and no fancy features.

For sound, both laptops claim to have “premium” speakers, and the EliteBook x360 1030 specifically has a quad-speaker setup. That could be a big advantage, but HP just hasn’t specified how many speakers are inside the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, so they could be similar. If they are, you should get a solid audio experience out of either one.

Design and ports: The HP EliteBook x360 1030 is more versatile, but heavier

While the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is a step up in many ways from its predecessors, there is something that’s been lost with this iteration. This new model is a clamshell laptop, as we’ve mentioned, so you can no longer use it as a tablet or the other modes convertibles usually support. On the other hand, the HP EliteBook x360 1030 is very much a convertible, as the name suggests. That means you can rotate the screen all around and use it like a tablet, or use it in tent mode to watch a movie, for example.

That versatility does come at the expense of some portability, though it’s not a huge difference. The HP EliteBook x360 1030 starts at 2.68lbs, while the Elite Dragonfly G3 starts at 2.18lbs. If you’re planning to carry your laptop with you for hours, you’ll be a bit more comfortable with the Elite Dragonfly G3. The two laptops are nearly identical in terms of thickness, though.

As for looks, the two laptops aren’t significantly different. The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 does give you two color options, Natural Silver and Slate Blue, though this blue color is closer to black. Meanwhile, the EliteBook x360 1030 only comes in silver. Both laptops look as subdued as they come, which some business users might appreciate. Neither one is particularly exciting if you want something that stands out a bit more, though.

Rounding things out with ports, the two laptops are also very similar. The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, HDMI, and a headphone jack, while the EliteBook x360 1030 just adds another USB Type-A port on top of that. Both laptops also give you the option for either 4G LTE or 5G cellular connectivity if you want to stay connected to the internet when you don’t have Wi-Fi. Of course, they also support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, though the Elite Dragonfly G3 supports the newer Wi-Fi 6E standard.

Final thoughts

If performance is a big priority for you and you don’t want to wait a long time to buy a laptop, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is obviously the better choice out of these two. It’s probably only a matter of time until the EliteBook x360 1030 gets refreshed with 12th-generation processors, though, so it’s worth looking at other differences.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 has some benefits like the taller display, which is great for productivity, a far better webcam for video calls and meetings, and a more lightweight design. To some extent, it’s the better business laptop – it helps you be more productive and makes it easier to work from anywhere.

On the other hand, the HP EliteBook x360 1030 is a bit more versatile with its convertible form factor. If you take notes by hand, or if you like using your PC as a tablet, this gives you that option. You might also like the 4K AMOLED display option if you’re interested in media consumption since that will be the sharpest display you can get on either model. And if you’re planning to wait for a refresh, it might also get an improved webcam or other features that the Elite Dragonfly G3 has.

In the end, it’s all about whether you value the versatility of a convertible or all the improvements that HP has made with the Elite Dragonfly G3. Depending on your stance on those things, your choice should be pretty easy. If you’ve made your choice, you can buy the HP EliteBook x360 1030 below, and we’ll also have a link for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 once it’s actually available to purchase. In the meantime, you can also check out the best HP laptops you can buy today.