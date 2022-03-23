Does the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 have a good webcam?

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is looking to be one of the best business laptops of 2022, and there are a few reasons for that. In addition to being powered by Intel’s 12th-generation processors, it comes with a new 3:2 display and a very lightweight design that makes it easy to carry around anywhere. But we live in the era of hybrid and remote work, and that means you can’t always be there in person. Does the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 have a good enough webcam for online meetings and video calls? The short answer is yes.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 comes with one of the best webcams you’ll find on any laptop today. It’s a 5MP sensor and it can record 1080p video. It’s also enhanced by HP Presence, a set of smart technologies designed to improve the calling and conferencing experience for business users.

What is HP Presence on the Elite Dragonfly G3?

As we’ve mentioned, the webcam on the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is enhanced by HP Presence, but what does that mean? Well, HP Presence is a brand of products HP launched in 2021, geared towards conferencing rooms. The lineup includes cameras, displays, speakers, and so on. At the same time, HP also launched products “enhanced by HP Presence” and that means you get some of those benefits on laptops like the Elite Dragonfly G3.

Features that come with HP Presence include integrated lighting correction so you look great in different lighting conditions. There’s also HP Auto Frame, which, as the name suggests, adjusts the framing to keep you in the frame even if you move around in front of the laptop.

Aside from the webcam enhancements, there are also some audio features like AI-based noise reduction that works both ways – it filters out background noise form your microphone but also from the speakers. There’s also Clear Voice, which can amplify muffled voices so you can be heard more clearly.

Do you need a better webcam?

For most people, we’d say the webcam on the HP Elite Dragonfly is very good already. It’s sharp and it has smart features that should make calls that much clearer. However, if you have a specific scenario where it doesn’t work well, you might want to look into getting an external camera.

For example, if you’re using the laptop in a very dimly-lit room, even the built-in lighting correction may not be enough. In that case, you may want to consider buying the Razer Kiyo, which is a webcam with a ring light built-in.

Unless you’re in a very specific scenario like that, you’ll probably be just fine with the built-in webcam. If you do feel like you need better quality for whatever reason, check out the best webcams you can buy right now.

The great built-in webcam is just one of the many reasons why the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is one of the best HP laptops of 2022. At writing time, it’s not available to buy just yet, but we shouldn’tt have long to wait. We’ll be sure to have a link below once it launches.