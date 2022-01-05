HP Elite Dragonfly G3: Release date, price, and everything else

HP’s Elite Dragonfly lineup has been one of the more interesting business laptop families recently. It features a premium design and the versatility of a convertible, while also being a lightweight laptop and packing high-end specs. It’s one of HP’s best laptops, and now, HP has announced the third generation of the Elite Dragonfly, or Elite Dragonfly G3.

This new model brings with it some big improvements, specifically with a taller screen, newer processors, and a much better webcam for the post-pandemic era. On the other hand, it’s no longer a convertible, and instead it comes in a standard clamshell form factor. It’s still building on one of the best laptops around, though, so let’s take a look at what it has to offer.

Navigate this article:

Specs

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 specs HP Elite Dragonfly G3 Processor 12th Generation Intel Core processors with vPro and Intel Evo support Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe SSD Display 13.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1280) 400-nit

13.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1280) HP Sure View Reflect, 1000-nit

13.5-inch 3K2K (3000 x 2000) OLED, touch, 400-nit, anti-reflective Audio Premium speakers (up to 78 dB), discrete amplifiers Webcam 5MP camera with Privacy Shutter Biometric authentication Fingerprint reader

IR camera (separate sensor from webcam) Battery 4-cell 45WHr battery

6-cell 68WHr battery

65W USB-C charging or 100W with USB Type-A, HP Fast Charge Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports

1 USB Type-A port (also used for charging)

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm combo audio jack

Nano SIM slot (optional) Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2

Optional: NFC

Optional: 4G LTE or 5G cellular Colors Natural Silver

Slate Blue Size (WxDxH) 297.4 × 220.4 × 16.4mm (11.71 × 8.68 × 0.65 inches) Weight Starts at 0.99kg (2.2 lb) Starting price TBA

What is the release date of the HP Elite Dragonfly G3?

The new HP Elite Dragonfly model is currently planned to be available in March, so it’s still a while away. That’s the case with any laptop powered by Intel’s new 12th-generation mobile processors, however, as they’re not widely available yet. Many other laptops will be available around this time or later.

It’s worth noting that things may get delayed, though. We’ve seen that a lot over the past few months, no doubt thanks to the supply shortages many companies have experienced over the past couple of years. It’s also possible that not every configuration will be available at launch in order to keep demand and supply under control. For example, many laptops tend to launch cellular-enabled variants later than those without cellular connectivity.

What is the price of the HP Elite Dragonfly G3?

At writing time, HP has yet to reveal pricing information for the new Elite Dragonfly G3. Looking at its predecessor, however, the lowest-end configuration currently costs around $1,644 on HP’s website. That’s with an Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, so it can go a lot higher than that.

The new Elite Dragonfly has some major differences that might affect that pricing, though, specifically the fact that this isn’t a convertible laptop now. It’s just a regular clamshell, and that should help bring down the price somewhat. At the same time, improvements like the taller display and improved webcam may balance things out.

What’s new in the HP Elite Dragonfly G3?

The latest iteration of the HP Elite Dragonfly packs quite a few differences compared to its predecessor, and some of them may be good or bad depending on your preference. For the most part, though, this is a definite step up from the previous model.

3:2 display

One of the biggest improvements that the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 brings is its new display, which is now in the 3:2 aspect ratio instead of 16:9. It was dd that a modern premium laptop like this had a 16:9 display in the first place, but it’s great to see this rectified with a tall display that’s a big boon for productivity. This is the same aspect ratio HP uses on the Spectre x360 14, and Microsoft’s Surface devices use it too.

Along with that, this new display now gives you the option for a “3K2K” OLED panel, with a resolution of 3000 x 2000. This is the first time an Elite Dragonfly laptop is available with an OLED display, which gives you true blacks, vivid colors, a high contrast ratio, and fast response times. This OLED panel also includes touchscreen.

It’s not a convertible

Another big change – and this is one you may not like – is that the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 isn’t a convertible laptop anymore. HP decided to make it a standard clamshell, so you can’t use the laptop as a tablet, and touch support isn’t included by default.

Usually, this might be done to make a laptop thinner or lighter, but the Elite Dragonfly G3 isn’t any more portable than the G2 variant. The weight is roughly the same, though considering the taller screen (and thus, larger chassis), that may be thanks to this change.

A 5MP webcam

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is also taking some inspiration from the Dragonfly Max, a new version of the laptop that was launched last year. Compared to the Elite Dragonfly G2, this model had a 5MP camera, and now, the Dragonfly G3 has it too. HP is truly embracing high-quality cameras for many of its laptops this year, and that’s great to see. The camera also supports HP Presence with features like smart auto framing.

With a large 5MP sensor, that means you get that much more resolution and quality during video calls and meetings. HP even went ahead and separated the webcam from the IR camera that’s used for Windows Hello instead of using a combined sensor. These combined sensors allowed for a more compact setup, but sacrificed image quality in the process, so this change is bound to make video quality even better.

12th-generation Intel Core processors

As many of the laptops announced at CES 2022, the Elite Dragonfly comes with Intel’s 12th-generation processors, which are quite the big deal. These new processors use a hybrid architecture, mixing high-performance cores and efficient cores to deliver better performance and battery life based on your needs.

HP hasn’t been specific with what series of processors are being used for the Elite Dragonfly G3, but if it’s the U-series, you can expect to see up to 12 cores and 16 threads, a big bump from last year’s 4 cores and 8 threads. Of the 12 cores, four would be high-performance units (with hyperthreading support), while the remaining eight would be efficient cores without hyperthreading, hence the total of 16 threads. The U-series is what’s been used in previous Dragonfly models, but Intel also introduced the more powerful P-series this year, so it’s possible we’ll see that instead.

Where can I buy the HP Elite Dragonfly G3?

Currently, the Elite Dragonfly G3 is expected to be available in March, so you can’t buy it just yet. When it launches, the best place to buy it is likely to be HP’s own website. Buying directly from HP gives you access to almost all configuration options available, so you can get the laptop with the exact specs you want.

That’s especially true for business laptops like this since only a handful of configurations are usually sent out to typical retailers. Still, you should be able to find it on Amazon or Best Buy around the same time.

FAQs

What configurations of the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 are available? Business laptops like the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 typically give you a ton of options for customizing the specs of your laptop. Because the laptop isn’t available to buy yet, we can’t say for sure what configurations exactly will be available, but we can look at how previous models handled it. The Elite Dragonfly G2 gave you multiple options for the processor, RAM, storage, and display options, and you can combine them at will, albeit with some limitations. For example, only Core i7 models can have 32GB of RAM, and they can’t have 8GB. On the other hand, Core i3 models can only have 8GB of RAM. Other specs, like the storage and display, are independent from that, so you can max out the display with a relatively low-end processor, or vice versa. Then, of course, there are optional add-ons like cellular connectivity, NFC support, or a Smart Card reader. These are all things you can add or remove at will, though it will naturally affect the final price. As for colors, you can choose between Natural Silver and Slate Blue, both neutral and subdued colors ideal for a business laptop.

Does the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 come with 4G LTE or 5G? When you have to work away from the office or away from home, having a cellular connection can be crucial. Even if you find public Wi-Fi, those networks are almost never secure and can expose you to all kinds of attacks. Having support for LTE or 5G is, therefore, a popular feature for business laptops. On that front, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 delivers. Cellular connectivity is offered as an optional add-on, and you can get either 4G LTE or 5G support. 5G is more recent and technically more capable, though the implementation is still somewhat early to the point where it won’t make a huge difference right now. If you plan to keep the laptop for a long time, though, it’s a good way to future-proof yourself.

Does the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 have Windows Hello? Windows Hello is an increasingly popular feature that lets you sign in to your PC and supported apps and websites using biometric authentication, like your fingerprint or face. You need to have hardware that supports it, though, so not every laptop has it. Thankfully, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 does, and you can actually get both a fingerprint reader and an IR camera, so you can use whatever you prefer. The fingerprint reader is part of the keyboard, so it’s integrated with the design fairly well without sticking out in a bad way. The IR camera is built next to the main webcam, so you just need to look at your laptop to unlock it.

Does the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 have a touchscreen? Previous iterations of the HP Elite Dragonfly were convertibles, meaning you could use them as laptops and as tablets. Because of that, the display was always a touchscreen in every configuration. With the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, however, that’s not the case, as it’s just a clamshell laptop. Touch support is still available as an option, though. H’s spec sheet suggests that the only way to get touch support on the Elite Dragonfly G3 is by upgrading to the OLED panel with 3K2K resolution, which includes touch by default. However, it’s possible that it’ll be available as an optional upgrade for the Full HD+ panel. We’ll have to wait for further information from HP.

Does the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 come with an OLED display? OLED displays are very common in smartphones, but they’re still only gaining traction in the laptop world. OLED displays are self-emissive, meaning each pixel is its own light source, and thus you can get true blacks and vivid colors. OLED displays also have fast response times. Previous HP Elite Dragonfly moels didn’t give you the option, but with the new model, you can get a 3K2K OLED panel. In addition to the benefits of OLED, this is an extremely sharp display for its size, and paired with the tall 3:2 aspect ratio, it’s great for productivity and media consumption alike.

Does the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 have a warranty? A good warranty service is important to ensure that the money you spent on a laptop doesn’t go down the drain when it breaks. Some form of warranty is required by law, and that’s typically a one-year warranty. HP hasn’t shared details for the new model specifically, but looking at its predecessor to see what we can expect. By default, HP gives you a three-year warranty service for the HP Elite Dragonfly G2, and that’s well beyond what’s required by law. That includes parts and labor, but no onsite support. You can upgrade the warranty to include onsite and extend it up to a maximum of five years, though you’ll need to pay extra. Presumably, it will be the same with the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, but we’ll have to wait for confirmation on that front.

Can I upgrade the RAM and storage on the HP Elite Dragonfly G3? While business laptops are known for their serviceability and upgradeability, it’s not always guaranteed that you’ll get those options when you’re dealing with a thin and light laptop. That’s exactly what the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is, so you don’t have as many options as possible. According to HP, the RAM on the Elite Dragonfly G3 is soldered onto the motherboard, meaning you can’t upgrade it later. When you make your purchase, you need to make sure the RAM you’re getting will get you through the next few years. For storage, though, the SSD is slotted in an M.2 connector, so you can technically replace it yourself later. However, based on the previous generation of this laptop, HP says you should go to an authorized service provider for this.

Can I replace the battery in the HP Elite Dragonfly G3? If you want to use your laptop for the next few years, it’s likely that the battery will wear out over time, and it tends to happen before the other components do. That means you can end up with a laptop that’s still good enough for your needs, but doesn’t last long enough. At that point, replacing the battery might be your best option. HP hasn’t specifically said whether you can replace the battery on the Elite Dragonfly G3, but for the G2 model, the company says you should see an authorized service provider for this. It is technically possible to replace it yourself if you can find a replacement battery, though.

Does the Lenovo HP Elite Dragonfly G3 have Thunderbolt? Thunderbolt is a proprietary Intel protocol that offers up to 40Gbps of bandwidth over a single USB Type-C port. With a Thunderbolt dock, you can connect multiple USB peripherals, Ethernet, and external displays while only using one port on your laptop, and that makes it easy to unplug everything and plug it back in as needed. The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, which you can use for exactly that. This is a fairly standard feature for premium laptops with Intel processors, so that’s not too surprising. If you don’t want to depend on Thunderbolt docks, there is a USB Type-A port and HDMI 2.0 built right into the laptop, so you’re not out of options on that front.