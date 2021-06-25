What configuration options are available for the HP Elite Folio?

HP introduced the Elite Folio earlier this year at CES 2021 as its newest ACPC (always connected PC). The 2-in-1 laptop is one of the only ARM-based Windows laptops launched in 2021. According to HP, the Elite Folio offers users the portability of a tablet and the performance capabilities of a laptop. The display hinge allows you to snap the display in a more secure position with its unique pull-forward design. It also has a unique vegan leather material covering the entire magnesium chassis of the display and keyboard at the bottom.

If you’re interested in the new Elite Folio, make sure you go through our review before making a final decision. The laptop is available in a bunch of configurations you can choose from. Let’s first take you through the specifications of the HP Elite Folio.

HP Elite Folio Specifications

As mentioned above, the Elite Folio is powered by an ARM processor, specifically the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx SoC. It comes with a maximum clock speed of 3.1GHz while graphics are handled by the Adreno 690 integrated chipset. With the X55 modem, customers also get the option to choose between 4G LTE and 5G mobile connectivity.

The 13.5-inch display on the notebook is available with a WUXGA+ (1920 x 1280) resolution IPS panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. HP offers the display in two different brightness options. The base option comes with 400-nits of brightness, while a more superior option comes with 1000-nits brightness and HP’s Sure View Reflect for the ones concerned about privacy.

You can also choose between two memory models. The Elite Folio is available with either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which is soldered onto the mainboard. This means that the memory is not user upgradable. Storage options include a 128GB PCIe NVMe TLC SSD going up to 512GB, which sounds pretty good.

Port selection is limited on the HP Elite Folio. You get a standard 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack with two USB Type-C ports. The USB-C ports are not Thunderbolt certified, but that shouldn’t restrict you to add a Thunderbolt dock to expand your input options. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and, as mentioned before, optional 4G/5G mobile connectivity. Other notable features include an IR-enabled webcam for Windows Hello functionality, Bang & Olufsen tuned quad stereo speakers, and a 46 WHr. HP says that the battery on the Elite Folio can be charged using standard 65W USB Power Delivery or by using its proprietary fast charging technology.

HP Elite Folio Configurations

The HP Elite Folio is currently available at $1,758 for the base variant featuring 128GB of SSD storage and 8GB of memory. You can go lower at $1,699 if you opt for Windows 10 Home instead of Windows 10 Pro. Bumping up to 16GB of memory increases the price to $1,823, while doubling the storage takes the price up to $1,852. The 512GB storage model is priced at $1,935, and the brighter 1000-nit display is an additional $169. Lastly, you need to pay extra for mobile broadband, where the 4G LTE option adds $201 while the 4G LTE with 5G costs $444.

Looking for a new laptop? Check out our recommendations of the best laptops to buy in 2021. We also have a dedicated list of the best laptops available at Best Buy.