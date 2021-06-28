These are the best mice for the HP Elite Folio: HP, Logitech, and more

The HP Elite Folio is the company’s new hybrid Windows laptop that’s powered by an ARM processor, specifically the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. Windows hasn’t seen a lot of success on ARM but in our testing, we concluded that it’s the best Windows on ARM PC if you compare it with the Surface Pro X or the Galaxy Book S. It comes wrapped in vegan leather which kind of reminds me of the Spectre Folio that the company launched a couple of years ago. It also comes with a great keyboard with a solid metal deck and makes space to store the bundled stylus pen.

There are a variety of mice available that can pair well with the Elite Folio — in fact, HP has some good options themselves. However, you do need to take into account that there are only two USB-C ports on the machine, which means a Bluetooth mouse is a much better option unless you are willing to sacrifice one of those ports. Let’s have a look at some of the best mice for the HP Elite Folio.

HP Z5000 Elegant design The HP Z5000 is a sleek and modern looking mouse that should go well with the HP Elite Folio. It only supports Bluetooth wireless connectivity so you're limited when it comes to multi-device support. Buy from HP.com

HP Z3700 wireless Budget pick A simple and clean looking mouse from HP with a low-profile. It also features a blue LED sensor that allows you to use the mouse on almost any surface. Buy from HP.com

Satechi M1 Best affordable rechargeable mouse The Satechi M1 is one of the best looking wireless mice you can get on a budget. The best part is that it comes with a built-in battery that can be charged via USB-C. It also comes in a total of four color options -- Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, and Gold. Buy from Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 Loaded with features The MX Master 3 is a feature-loaded high-end productivity mouse. Apart from the variety of programmable buttons, it features a premium design, dual-scroll wheels made out of steel, and an excellent grip that should be great for most users. Buy from Amazon

Razer Pro Click Premium design meets productivity Razer is known for its gaming peripherals for the Pro Click is the company's first proper productivity mouse made in association with Humanscale. It comes with a premium white finish with up to 8 programmable buttons, excellent battery life, and a fast 16,000-dpi sensor. Buy from Amazon

Logitech Pebble M350 Silent and affordable The Pebble M350 is another great budget option for the HP Elite Folio that features a lightweight compact design and whisper-quiet silent operation. It's a simple and clean looking mouse with a flat profile and is available in a total of five color options. Buy from Amazon

Microsoft Arc Mouse Ultra-slim and lightweight The Arc Mouse from Microsoft is a premium mouse that features an innovative full scroll plane for vertical and horizontal scrolling instead of a traditional scroll wheel. There's a learning curve to use this mouse, especially due to its shape but we love the fact it can lay flat allowing ease of storage. Buy from Amazon

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact design meets premium finish The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is a smaller version of the MX Master 3 that offers excellent performance and premium design including a steel scroll wheel and programmable buttons for a customized experience Buy from Amazon

Logitech Ergo M575 Wireless Best trackball mouse Having a trackball can completely change the way you use a mouse especially since the ergonomic design helps in reducing the overall stress on your wrists and hands. Buy from Amazon

These are some of the best mice for the HP Elite Folio. Out of the above, our personal recommendation would be the HP Z5000 as it comes with Bluetooth, so you don’t have to sacrifice the limited number of ports on the laptop. You can also take a look at the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 if you’re looking for a great productivity mouse in a compact design.

Check out our list of the best laptops for 2021 along with a dedicated list of the best HP laptops. Considering how most new laptops are now coming with Thunderbolt and high-speed USB-C ports, it seems like a wise choice to invest in a Thunderbolt dock.