HP Elite Folio vs Elite Dragonfly: Comparing HP’s premium business laptops

HP’s Elite series offers premium notebooks catering primarily to the enterprise audience, featuring a good balance of style, performance, and security. The company added a new product to the lineup, the Elite Folio, earlier this year which is one of the best Windows on ARM laptops you can get today, ousting the likes of the Surface Pro X. That brings us to an important question. How does it compare to HP’s most premium business notebook, the Elite Dragonfly? Well, that’s exactly what we are going to find out.

HP Elite Folio vs. HP Elite Dragonfly: Specifications

HP Elite Folio HP Elite Dragonfly CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen2 (up to 3.0GHz burst frequency, 4MB L3 cache, 8 cores) Intel Core i3-1115G4

Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1165G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7 Graphics Qualcomm Adreno 690 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics Body 298.45×229.36×16mm (11.75×9.03×0.63 inches)

1.32kg (2.92 pounds) 304.29×197.61×16 mm (11.98×7.78×0.63 inches)

Starting at 988 gms (2.18 pounds) Display 13.5-inch WUXGA+ (1920×1280), touchscreen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5,

400 nits, low power, 72% NTSC

400 nits, low power, 72% NTSC 13.5-inch IPS WUXGA+ (1920×1280) touchscreen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 1000 nits, Sure View Reflect Privacy 13.3-inch FHD (1920×1080) touchscreen, 400 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

13.3-inch FHD (1920×1080) touchscreen, 1000 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, HP Sure View Reflect

13.3-inch 4K UHD (3840×2160) touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 550 nits, HDR-400 Ports 2x USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4)

1x headphone/microphone combo

1x Nano-SIM 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C

1x USB Type-A 5Gbps

1x headphone/microphone combo

1x HDMI 2.0b Storage Up to 512GB PCIe NVMe TLC SSD Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe TLC SSD RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR4 4266MHz RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz Battery HP Long Life 4-cell, 46 Wh Li-ion battery

65W USB Type-C adapter 2-cell, 38-WHr

4-cell, 56-WHr

65-watt AC Adapter, USB-C connector Audio Bang & Olufsen quad stereo speakers

Dual array microphones Audio by B&O

4 Premium stereo speakers

Multi-array world-facing microphone Keyboard HP Premium Collaboration Keyboard – spill-resistant, backlit keyboard

Clickpad with multi-touch gesture support HP Modernized Keyboard, spill-resistant, backlit with DuraKeys; Glass clickpad, Microsoft Precision Touchpad

HP Modernized Privacy Keyboard, spill-resistant, backlit with DuraKeys; Glass clickpad, Microsoft Precision Touchpad Camera 720p HD hybrid IR camera 720p HD+IR camera with integrated electronic privacy shutter, HP Sure Shutter Connectivity Qualcomm Atheros 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE Cat 16 Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5

Intel XMM 7360 LTE-Advanced Broadband Wireless (Cat 9)

Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Broadband Wireless (Cat 20) Price Starts at $1,758 Starts at $1,649

Design: The Elite Dragonfly comes with more features

Both the Elite Folio and Elite Dragonfly are premium convertible laptops; however, there are some differences when it comes to the design. The Elite Folio has an appealing vegan leather finish that wraps around the entire machine. It feels soft to touch and offers a nice grip as well. The Elite Dragonfly is a traditional 2-in-1 laptop having a solid magnesium chassis. It also uses ocean-bound plastic, which is reclaimed plastic that would end up in the sea, thus making it a bit more environmentally friendly.

The added layer of leather on the Elite Folio makes it heavier (2.92 pounds vs. 2.18 pounds), but both notebooks offer the same amount of thickness (0.63-inches). Another interesting aspect is how these laptops can change form. The Elite Dragonfly has two hinges that you see on most convertible laptops letting you flip the display all the way back and use the laptop in tent mode, media mode, tablet mode, etc.

The Elite Folio is also capable of flexing around, but instead of having a hinge, the top portion that houses the display is attached via the outer leather finish. So, instead of flipping the display behind, it offers a pull-forward design.

In terms of port selection, the Elite Dragonfly has the upper hand as it offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a full-size USB Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Elite Folio features two USB-C ports (not Thunderbolt) and a headphone jack. The Elite Dragonfly also offers two ways to sign into Windows using either the IR webcam or the fingerprint scanner. The Folio only offers an optional IR camera but no fingerprint scanner.

Both laptops have a unique perspective on the design itself, and the Elite Folio is undoubtedly a fresh approach compared to the traditional design of the Elite Dragonfly. However, the Dragonfly is obviously the better choice as it packs way more features than the Folio.

Display: The Elite Dragonfly offers up to 4K resolution

HP offers very similar configurations for the display on the Elite Folio and the Elite Dragonfly. The Folio does offer a slightly larger display measuring 13.5-inches diagonally due to its 3:2 aspect ratio, thus having a 1920×1280 resolution, compared to the 13.3-inch 1080p panel on the Dragonfly. However, the latter is also available in a sharper 4K UHD option with 550 nits brightness and support for HDR400. Having a 4K resolution display makes for sharper visuals, but it is not going to be very useful at that size. At the same time, it will end up consuming more battery to push out those extra pixels.

The displays also offer support for pen input, and you get a stylus with both laptops. The Elite Folio has a nice garage between the display and the keyboard to stow the somewhat flat stylus. On the other hand, the Elite Dragonfly has a rounded, traditional-looking stylus. Bear in mind, there is no storage available on the Elite Dragonfly for the stylus, and you can only stick it onto the top of the laptop using the inbuilt magnets. You should be able to easily take down notes and even do some intricate sketching as you get 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt sensitivity.

Again, the Elite Dragonfly gives solid competition to the Folio as it not only offers the same display options but can also be configured with a 4K resolution panel, especially if you prioritize superior visual experience over battery life.

Performance: Intel overpowers ARM

This is where things get interesting. The Elite Folio is HP’s newest laptop powered by an ARM processor, specifically the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen2, an octa-core processor capable of going up to 3GHz. It’s also one of the only ARM-based laptops offered with up to 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD storage.

The Elite Dragonfly is an Intel-based laptop available with the 11th-gen Tiger Lake options going up to the Core i7-1185G7 with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD storage. It is pretty obvious that the Elite Dragonfly offers a much better performance experience, and then you also get the choice of choosing between four SKUs.

For comparison sakes, here are the Geekbench result comparison of the Elite Folio versus the Elite Dragonfly Max, which is very similar to the Elite Dragonfly with some additional features.

HP Elite Dragonfly Max

Core i7-1185G7 HP Elite Folio

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 Geekbench 1,117 / 3,663 801 / 3,150

Having said that, the Elite Folio is one of the best performing Windows on ARM laptops that has come out in recent years. It manages to outperform the Microsoft Surface Pro X, which has been one of the more popular choices.

Since ARM processors are more power-efficient, the Elite Folio delivers better battery performance. On a regular day, you should get close to 10 hours with its 46Whr battery. The Elite Dragonfly has a larger 56Whr battery, but that isn’t enough for the power-hungry Intel processors and you can expect anything between 7-8 hours of battery life. Both laptops offer standard Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and optional 5G mobile connectivity in terms of connectivity. Speaking of which, check out our list of the best 4G/LTE and best 5G laptops.

Bottom line

The HP Elite Dragonfly is a wise choice if we compare it with the Elite Folio. It offers better performance thanks to the more powerful Intel 11th-gen processors, more I/O ports, and better configuration options including a 4K display, along with more memory and storage. Having said that, the Elite Folio is in a league of its own. It has a unique convertible design, a faux leather finish, and is one of the few ARM-based laptops that we can actually recommend.

