Every year, HP refreshes its EliteBook series of premium business laptops, and 2023 is no different. At CES 2023, the company introduced the latest model of the HP EliteBook 1040 and EliteBook 1050 x360, the range-toppers of the EliteBook series, now that the Elite Dragonfly family has been rebranded to just HP Dragonfly. This isn't the most exciting of refreshes, but the HP EliteBook1040 G10 and Elite x360 1040 G10 build on what were already fantastic laptops with 13th-generation Intel processors and new webcam-related features to make hybrid work easier than ever.

Whether you're interested in the clamshell model — the standard EliteBook 1040 G10 — or the convertible variant, the Elite x360 1040, we've rounded up all the information you need to know about this latest generation of laptops. Let's get right into it.

HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and Elite 1040 x360 G10: Specs

HP EliteBook 1040 G10 HP Elite x360 1040 G10 Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU 13th-generation Intel Core U-series and P-series processors 13th-generation Intel Core processors Graphics Intel integrated graphics Intel integrated graphics Display 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 250 nits, anti-glare

14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 400 nits, anti-glare, low blue light

14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 1000 nits, HP Sure View Reflect

14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600), 500 nits, 120Hz 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 250 nits, BrightView, touch

14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 400 nits, anti-glare or BrightView, low blue light, touch

14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 1000 nits, HP Sure View Reflect, anti-glare or BrightView, low blue light, touch

14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600), 500 nits, 120Hz Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD RAM Up to 64GB DDR5 dual-channel SO-DIMM (slotted) Up to 32GB dual-channel LPDDR5 (soldered) Battery and power 38Wh battery

51.3Whr long-life battery 65W USB-C power adapter

38Wh battery

51.3Whr long-life battery 65W USB-C power adapter

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone jack

Optional: Nano SIM slot

Nano SIM slot Optional: Smart Card reader 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone jack

Optional: Nano SIM slot

Nano SIM slot Optional: Smart Card reader Audio Dual stereo speakers with discrete amplifiers, tuned by Bang & Olufsen

Dual-array user-facing microphones Dual stereo speakers with discrete amplifiers, tuned by Bang & Olufsen

Dual-array user-facing microphones Camera 5MP 88-degree FOV webcam (1080p video) + IR camera 5MP 88-degree FOV webcam (1080p video) + IR camera Windows Hello IR camera

Fingerprint sensor IR camera

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 2x2

Bluetooth 5.3

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 Cat20 4G LTE Cat16

Wi-Fi 6E 2x2

Bluetooth 5.3

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 Cat20 4G LTE Cat16

Color Natural silver Natural silver Size (WxDxH) 12.4 x 8.83 x 0.71 inches (315 x 224.35 x 17.95 mm) 12.4 x 8.89 x 0.71 inches (315 x 225.8 x 17.92 mm) Weight <2.6 pounds (1.18 kg) <2.98 pounds (1.33 kg) Starting price TBA TBA

Pricing and availability

HP announced the EliteBook 1040 G10 and Elite x360 1040 G10 at CES 2023, and they're not yet available to buy. The launch is planned for sometime in the spring, and availability will likely start with HP's own website, gradually expanding to other reseller partners. It's rare for business laptops such as this one to show up at more traditional retailers like Best Buy or Amazon, so you shouldn't be waiting to buy them there.

Pricing similarly hasn't been announced, and HP says it will share more details closer to the release date. Outside of discounts, their predecessors currently start at $1,789 for the EliteBook 1040 and $1,969 for the Elite x360 1040, based on HP's website. You can probably expect the new models to start a bit higher than that because of the rising costs in production that have been happening for the past few months. Most laptops are getting more expensive.

What's new in the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and Elite x360 G10?

The HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and Elite x360 1040 G10 don't change a whole lot compared to their predecessors, but they do include a few interesting upgrades that make them that much more compelling. Here's what's changed for this year:

New Intel processors

Of course, a spec bump is the first thing your expect with a new generational upgrade, and it's no different here. Both of these laptops come with the latest 13th-generation mobile processors from Intel, delivering even more performance than before. There's no particular area that's getting a huge boost, but you can expect the general improvements you get every year, with Intel promising 10% more performance for productivity.

HP EliteBook 1040 G10

However, you might see some really big differences in the EliteBook 1040 G10. That's because HP says you'll be able to get this laptop with either U-series or P-series processors, while the previous iteration only had U15-series processors. P-series processors have a higher 28W, which is almost double what you get with the U-series processors, plus they have more cores and more threads. That means they're going to offer significantly more performance, though that will come at the expense of battery life. Still, it's great to have the option to choose what is more important to you.

HP Smart Sense and Intelligent Hibernate

A couple of big new features of the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and Elite x360 1040 G10 have to do with power management, and how HP hopes to improve battery life and performance. The new Smart Sense feature helps the laptop stay cool and quiet during normal usage, but it can unlock higher performance when needed, so you get the best of both worlds. You can also choose the performance mode manually if you want.

The other big new feature is actually very interesting, and it's called Intelligent Hibernate. You may have heard already that battery life on Windows PCs is not very good, and it's all thanks to Windows modern standby, a feature that keeps your laptop connected to the internet when it's in sleep mode for "small" background tasks, such as installing updates or getting notifications. With Intelligent Hibernate, the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and Elite x360 1040 G10 learn your usage patterns so the laptop knows when you're going to use it. This way, the laptop keeps using the regular modern standby mode during your active periods, but when you're done with work for the day, the laptop automatically goes into hibernation mode to save more power. Then, in the morning, the laptop switches back to modern standby mode before you start working, so it can wake up more quickly and be ready to go. It's a very smart and very welcome feature.

New webcam features

The other big improvements with this generation have to do with cameras, mostly focusing on new features. After all, HP is the only company using 5MP cameras for the majority of its laptops, so there isn't much more that can be done as far as hardware goes.

One of the big new features here is support for using multiple cameras at the same time, and this can be done in more than one way. The multi-camera feature lets you use one camera to show off an object or document, while the other camera stays pointed at you so your audience can still see you. Then there's the auto camera select feature, which is useful for multi-monitor, multi-camera setups. When you have multiple cameras connected, the laptop uses face tracking technology to determine the best camera to use at any given time, so when you turn from one screen to another, it switches the camera that's looking at your face., keeping you fully visible.

Other new features also enhance what your webcam can do. There's a new keystone correction feature, for starters, and this makes it so that, if you're showing off a document or whiteboard, the camera automatically crops and flattens the image around the edges of that document, so it's more readable to the people watching. And for regular video calls, HP is adding a Natural Tone feature to more realistically represent your skin tone on camera. This is on top of the existing features like auto frame, low light correction, and so on.

Where can I buy the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and Elite x360 1040 G10?

As we mentioned above, the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and Elite x360 1040 G10 are set to be launched in the spring of 2023, so you can't buy them just yet. When they do launch, the best place to buy them will likely be HP's website, since that will be where they show up first, and also where it will be easiest to choose any configuration you want. With business laptops like this, a ton of configuration options are available, but partner resellers often only carry the most popular ones.

If you can't afford to wait, maybe take a look at the best HP laptops you can buy right now. There are some great devices already available, and not everyone needs the latest processors on the market.