HP has announced a range of new Windows 11 laptops aimed at business users, including a refresh of its mainstream EliteBook 800 and 600 series, as well as the ProBook series. There are also new mobile workstations, and the biggest highlight here is the new ZBook Firefly, which is the company's first ZBook workstation to feature AMD Ryzen processors, a big win for AMD in the enterprise market.

New HP EliteBook and ProBook laptops

Starting with the more typical business-oriented laptops, HP is refreshing the EliteBook 800/805 G10 and 600/605 G10 series, which are aimed at more mainstream users. HP introduced its more premium offerings in the Dragonfly series and the EliteBook 1040 earlier this year at CES. The HP EliteBook 800 and 805 series have been upgraded with 13th-gen Intel Core processors and new AMD Ryzen processors, respectively. The laptops can be configured with up to 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

HP EliteBook 860 G10

The lineup consists of the EliteBook 830, 840, and 860 for Intel variants, and EliteBook 835, 845, and 865 for AMD versions. There's also a convertible, the Elite x360 830, only available with Intel processors. All the Intel-powered models are available today, with prices starting at $1,639 for the Elite x360 830 G10, and $1,569 for the clamshell models. The AMD versions are planned for May, and pricing will be revealed later.

Stepping down to the EliteBook 600/605 G10 series, these also come in Intel or AMD variants. However, the company didn't share details on the availability for the AMD versions. The Intel models come with 13th-gen Intel Core processors and include Thunderbolt 4 support, while the AMD versions come with unspecific processors, and seemingly no USB4 support. The Intel models, including the EliteBook 630 G10, 640 G10, and 650 G10, are all available today, starting at $999.

HP EliteBook 655 G10

Finally, there's also the new ProBook 400/405 series for the lower end of the market. Again, these models come with the latest Intel or AMD Ryzen processors, and the models are available today. That includes the Pro x360 435, starting at $879; the ProBook 440 G10 and 450 G10, starting at $929, and ProBook 445 G10 and 455 G10 starting at $799.

New ZBook mobile workstations, including the first with AMD processors

Moving on to HP's mobile workstation lineup, the company has introduced a few new additions in the ZBook family. Perhaps the most notable are the new HP ZBook Firefly G10 and ZBook Power G10, which is available for the first time in an AMD model, though that only goes for the 14-inch model and not the 16-inch version. Interestingly, the AMD-powered ZBook Firefly doesn't have discrete graphics, and instead, it features AMD Ryzen PRO processors with integrated Radeon graphics. Meanwhile, the Intel models (both 14-inch and 16-inch) comes with 13th-generation Core P- or U-series processors and the option for Nvidia RTX A500, an entry-level workstation GPU. It's worth noting that the ZBook Firefly is HP's thin and light workstation, measuring under 20mm in thickness and starting at just 3.1 pounds of weight for the 14-inch model. HP didn't share detailed specs for the ZBook Power, but these models have more powerful components, so you can likely expect discrete GPUs as an option for all models.

ZBook Fury G10

Other additions include the new ZBook Studio G10, which comes with up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, as well as options for both Nvidia RTX Ada Generation GPUs or Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs for more general-purpose use cases. The laptop can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM, too. Then there's the ZBook Fury G10, the most powerful laptop in the lineup. This one comes with Intel's HX-series processors for maximum performance, paired with up to an Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada Generation Laptop GPU.

These come shortly after HP also introduced new Z desktop workstations, including the Z2 Mini G9, Z2 SFF G9, Z2 Tower G9, and Z1 Tower G9, which include up to 4 GPUs in a single-socket workstation. HP also announced support for the new HP Anyware Remote System Controller, a dedicated peripheral for remote device management.

The HP ZBook Firefly G10 (Intel) is now available on HP's website, starting at $1,769. ALl the other models are expected to launch in the spring, with pricing to be announced later.

New peripherals

Finally, HP also introduced a bunch of new peripherals, both from its own brand and Poly. From Poly, the new devices include the Poly Voyager Free 60, a cheaper version of the company's true wireless earbuds that were launched a few months ago, as well as the Poly Rove 20 wireless DECT IP phone. The company also announced that Poly Video OS 4.0 is now available for the Studio X Series of video bars and the Poly G7500 video conferencing system, including features like an AI-powered multi-camera mode.

The HP-branded peripherals are potentially more interesting. First, there's the HP 920/925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse, a mouse designed to keep your wrist in a more natural resting position to avoid strain from long-term use. It also has a detachable wrist rest so it can be more portable and used on the go. Then there's the HP 4K USB-C Multiport Hub, which adds four USB Type-C ports to your laptop, one for 65W power delivery, one for up to a 4K external display, and two for peripherals.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 are available now for $229.95, joining the existing models, and the Poly Rove 20 DECT IP phone will be available in April for $139, or $270 if you get it with the B1 Base Station. The HP 920/925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse will be available in April for $109.99, and the 4K USB-C Multiport Hub is planned for May with a price tag of $79.99.