HP isn't just known for its best convertibles like the Spectre lineup. Though you'll more than likely end up seeing ThinkPads in enterprise scenarios, HP also has the EliteBook lineup of great business laptops that are just as good and worth considering. In fact, the company recently refreshed that lineup with the new EliteBook 800 G10 series, which features seven laptops.

In the 810 subseries, which has Intel CPUs, there's the Elite x360 830, EliteBook 830 13-inch, EliteBook 830 14-inch, and EliteBook 860 16-inch. Meanwhile, the 805 subseries with AMD CPUs features the EliteBook 835 13-inch, EliteBook 845 14-inch, and EliteBook 865 16-inch. We have all the details for you right here if you're hoping to buy any of these great new HP laptops.

HP EliteBook 800 G10 series: specs

HP EliteBook 800 G10 series Operating system Windows 11 CPU HP EliteBook 835, EliteBook 845, and EliteBook 865: Latest AMD Ryzen 7000 and 7040 Series processors with Pro technologies (Up to Ryzen 7) Elite x360 830, EliteBook 830, EliteBook 830, and EliteBook 860 16-inch: Intel 13th-generation processors (U-series and P-series) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Display HP EliteBook 830 (13-inch model): 13.3-inch, FHD 1920x1080 resolution, anti-glare, optional touch, optional HP Sureview 250, 400, or 1,000 nits brightness HP EliteBook 835 (13-inch model): 13.3-inch, FHD+ 1920x1200 resolution, anti-glare, optional touch, optional low power, optional HP Sureview, 150, 400, or 1,000 nits brightness HP EliteBook 840 (14-inch model) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, FHD, 1920x1080 resolution, anti-glare, optional HP Sureview 250, 400, or 1,000 nits brightness

14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA 2560×1600 resolution, 500 nits with 120Hz refresh rate HP EliteBook 845 (14-inch model) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, FHD+, 1920x1200 resolution, anti-glare, optional touch, optional HP Sureview 250, 400, or 1,000 nits brightness

14-inch, WQXGA, 2560×1600 resolution, 500 nits with 120 Hz refresh rate HP EliteBook 860 (16-inch model) 16-inch, FHD, 1920x1080 resolution, anti-glare, optional touch, optional HP Sureview, 250, 400, or 1,000 nits brightness

16-inch, 2.8K resolution 2880x1800 resolution, OLED, 120Hz refresh rate HP EliteBook 865 (16-inch model) 16-inch, FHD+, 1920x1200, resolution, anti-glare, optional touch, optional HP Sureview, 250, 400, or 1,000 nits brightness

16-inch, 2.8K resolution 2880x1800 resolution, OLED, 120Hz refresh rate HP Elite x360 830 (Convertible) 13.3-inch, FHD 1920x1080 resolution, anti-glare, optional touch, 250, 400, or 1,000 nits brightness, HP SureView optional Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIE NVMe Gen 4 x 4 standard SSD RAM HP EliteBook 830 (13-inch model): Up to 32GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM HP EliteBook 835 (13-inch model): Up to 32GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM HP EliteBook 840 (14-inch model) Up to 64GB DDR5-5200 RAM (Upgradable) HP EliteBook 845 (14-inch model) Up to 64GB DDR5-5600 RAM HP EliteBook 860 (16-inch model) Up to 64GB DDR5-5200 RAM HP EliteBook 865 (16-inch model) Up to 64GB DDR5-5600 RAM HP Elite x360 830 (Convertible) Up to 32GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM Battery and power 38Wh (lightweight)

51.3Wh (longer battery life) Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-4 on AMD models)

2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps

1x HDMI 2.1

1x Nano SIM

1x Combo Headphone /Mic

Smart Card reader (optional) Audio Dual speakers with discrete amps tuned by Bang & Olufsen Camera 5MP IR camera Windows Hello IR webcam Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

R2+ Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card

Optional M.2 WWAN (4G CAT16 LTE or 5G) Size (WxDxH) HP EliteBook 830 & 835 (13-inch model) 11.81 x 8.46 x 0.75 inches HP EliteBook 840 & 845 (14-inch model) 12.42 x 8.83 x 0.75 inches HP EliteBook 860 & 865 (16-inch model) 14.12 x 9.9 x 0.75 inches HP Elite x360 830 (convertible) 11.81 x 8.5 x 0.75 inches Weight HP EliteBook 830 & 835 (13-inch model) 2.8 pounds HP EliteBook 840 & 845 (14-inch model) 3 pounds HP EliteBook 860 & 865 (16-inch model) 3.81 pounds HP Elite x360 830 (convertible) Less than 2.9 pounds

HP EliteBook 800 G10 series: Pricing and availability

HP mentioned that all of these products should be for sale right now at HP.com, but we're currently only seeing two of the seven devices available: the HP EliteBook 840 G10 and the HP EliteBook 860 G10. Pricing on the EliteBook 840 G10 starts at $2,241 while starting at $2,264 for the HP EliteBook 860 G10. No word yet on availability for any of the other models, but we expect them to hit HP's shelves by May. Keep in mind that these are specialty enterprise laptops so you likely won't see them at other retailers like Amazon or Best Buy.

HP EliteBook 840 G10 The HP EliteBook 840 G10 is the newest 14-inch enterprise laptop from HP. It features the 13th-generation Intel CPUs and features you need for hybrid work like a 5MP webcam. $2241 at HP

HP EliteBook 860 G10 The HP EliteBook 860 G10 sports a great 16-inch screen and is one of HP's newest business laptops. It also has the power of Intel's 13th-generation CPUs under the hood and a great 5MP webcam. $2264 at HP

HP EliteBook 800 G10 series: The different models, explained

We refer to the HP EliteBook 800 G10 "series" throughout this guide. The series includes seven different devices, divided into the 810 series with Intel chips and the 805 series with AMD chips.

On the 810 series, we have the HP EliteBook x360, which is a convertible; the 13-inch HP EliteBook 830; the 14-inch HP EliteBook 840; finally, the 16-inch HP EliteBook 860. On the 805 series, there's the EliteBook 835 13-inch, EliteBook 845 14-inch, and EliteBook 865 16-inch.

The differences come down to CPUs, screen size, and resolution, as the table above shows. The HP EliteBook 830 and HP Elite x360 830 also have up to 32GB RAM, while the HP EliteBook 840 and HP EliteBook 860 can be configured with up to 64GB RAM.

What's new in the HP EliteBook 800 G10 series?

There are a few things that you can look forward to in the new HP EliteBook 800 G10 series. The first is the jump in CPUs to the latest 13th-generation Intel processors on the 810 subseries and to the AMD Ryzen 7000 and 7040 Series processors for the 805 devices.

The new 13th-generation Intel CPUs aren't too different compared to the 12th-generation CPUs in last year's G9 models. The clock speeds are slightly higher, but you shouldn't expect a huge performance bump. Intel mentioned we can expect a 10% productivity boost with these new CPUs, so it's a small difference in day-to-day use. You'll also still have the option to choose from the P-series, which runs at a higher 28W for better performance, or the U-series, which runs at 15W for better battery life.

As for the AMD Ryzen CPUs, things are a bit more mysterious. HP didn't detail which specific chip is being used, complicating picking out the performance gains in AMD's new Ryzen 7000 mobile CPU lineup. We know that some of these new CPUs are based on the new Zen 4 architecture, but it's not clear if the ones HP using are, although changes are high it is considering these are higher-end devices. If that's the case, you can expect battery life improvements, especially when running higher-end tasks that need CPU power.

Next is HP Keystone Correction, which can automatically crop and flatten an image from the camera feed. It's powered by the laptop's 5MP webcam. It's essentially a whiteboard feature that can help your audience on a call read a document or a whiteboard. Similarly, there's a tweak to HP Presence technology this year with the HP Natural Tone, which helps your skin and lighting look more natural when you're on a video call. This is on top of the existing ability to correct lighting, auto-frame yourself in the call, and adjust the background.

The final new feature is HP Dynamic Voice leveling, which uses the microphones on the laptop to tweak the performance of your call with noise filtering technology to remove unwanted background noise.

Where can I buy the HP EliteBook 800 G10 series?

You'll be able to buy the HP EliteBook 800 G10 series from HP.com. Again, some of these laptops are available for purchase, but others are not. We'll do our best to update this guide when we see it available.

FAQ

Q: Does the HP EliteBook 800 G10 series have a good webcam?

Yes, you'll get a 5MP webcam with the HP EliteBook 800 G10 series. That's nearly double the quality of the 2.1MP webcam you find on other laptops. This webcam also has a wide 88-degree field of view, which means you can fit more of the surrounding area around you in a call. Plus, it comes with software features like low-light correction, background adjustment, and natural tone to help make calls look more natural.

Q: Does the HP EliteBook 800 G10 series have 5G?

Yes, these are enterprise laptops, so all models are equipped with optional 5G. HP lists support for 4G CAT16 LTE and 5G. You'll need to pay to add the feature, but there are several benefits if you do. You'll be able to stay connected on the go when Wi-Fi isn't available. You'll also be able to securely connect to the internet and avoid using unsecured public Wi-Fi that is vulnerable to hacking. If you don't want to upgrade to 5G or 4G LTE, you can always use your phone as a hotspot.

Q: Does the HP EliteBook 800 G10 series have good battery life?

HP didn't quote battery life for any of these models. However, there are two battery options you can choose from. For the best battery life, we suggest picking a 51.3Wh battery over the 38Wh battery. To better manage that battery life, it's also a good idea to consider lowering the screen brightness and looking at power suggestions in the Windows 11 settings app to maximize battery.

Q: Can I upgrade the RAM, storage, and battery on the HP Elitebook 800 G10 series?

It depends. The battery is listed by HP as non-user-replaceable, and replacing a battery will require going through HP's warranty. The RAM is also only upgradeable on the 14-inch HP EliteBook 840 and not any of the others. Storage is changeable on all models. Replacing storage and RAM will require you to remove screws at the bottom of the device, then pry it up using a prick or a spudger.

Q: Does the HP EliteBook 800 G10 series run Linux?

No, these laptops are only certified to run Windows. If you want to run Linux, you can test your luck by dual-booting it or replacing Windows 11 using installation media. This comes with the risk of certain things like the display and trackpad not working due to driver issues. If you must try Linux, it's easier and safer to virtualize Linux using software like Oracle Virtualbox or try running the Windows Subsystem for Linux on top of Windows 11.

Q: Does the HP EliteBook 800 G10 series have a good warranty?

Yes. Like many laptops, you get a one-year limited warranty that only covers issues from the factory like damage during shipping.

If you want to boost your warranty, you can do so with Extended Support options. You can either pick 3-year next-day business onsite hardware support, which includes hardware support. There's also 3-year Active Care Next Business Day Onsite Hardware support which includes hardware insights to prevent problems. For added protection, there's 3-year Active Care Next Business Day Onsite Hardware Support with Accidental Damage Protection which includes accidental damage protection. Capping things out is 4-year and 5-year Next Business Day Onsite Hardware support. Pricing on these plans ranges from $212 to $364.

There are also HP Care Packs, which come with the HP Wolf Pro Security editions of the laptop. These packs have features like OS restoration, and data protection and recovery.