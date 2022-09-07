HP EliteBook 800 G9: Release date, specs, and everything you need to know

HP’s EliteBook family is home to some of the best business laptops on the market, and one of the most popular sub-series is the EliteBook 800 family. These are premium laptops that are also slightly more mainstream, delivering all the business-oriented features you need in a more affordable package than the Elite Dragonfly or EliteBook 1000 series. As tends to be the case each year, these laptops have been refreshed for 2022, and we’re here to tell you all about the HP EliteBook 800 G9 series of laptops.

This year’s big news is the upgraded display and webcam, plus new internals. Keep in mind that these laptops come in a few flavors, starting with the fact that each model has Intel and AMD variants. The Intel models end with a 0 in their designation, while the AMD models have a 5. There are also different sizes available, with specs changing between each one. For each size, though, the specs are about the same between the AMD and Intel models (excluding the processors, naturally). So let’s take a closer look at all the laptops in the EliteBook 800 G9 series.

HP EliteBook 800 G9 series: Specs

HP EliteBook 830 x360 G9 HP EliteBook 830 / 835 G9 HP EliteBook 840 / 845 G9 HP EliteBook 860 / 865 G9 CPU 12th-generation Intel Core processors EliteBook 830 G9 : Intel Core i5-1235U (15W, up to 4.4GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads, 12MB cache) Intel Core i5-1245U vPro (15W, up to 4.4GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads, 12MB cache) Intel Core i7-1255U (15W, up to 4.7GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads, 12MB cache) Intel Core i7-1265U vPro (15W, up to 4.8GHz, 10 cores, 12 threads, 12MB cache)

: EliteBook 835 G9: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U (15W, up to 4.5GHz, 6 cores, 12 threads) AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U (15W, up to 4.7GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads)

EliteBook 840 G9 Intel Core i5-1240P (28W, up to 4.4GHz, 12 cores, 16 threads, 12MB cache) Intel Core i5-1250P vPro (28W, up to 4.4GHz, 12 cores, 16 threads, 12MB cache) Intel Core i7-1260P (28W, up to 4.7GHz, 12 cores, 16 threads, 18MB cache) Intel Core i7-1270P vPro (28W, up to 4.8GHz, 12 cores, 16 threads, 18MB cache) Intel Core i7-1280P vPro (28W, up to 4.8GHz, 14 cores, 20 threads, 24MB cache)

EliteBook 845 G9: AMD Ryzen 5 6600U (15W, up to 4.5GHz, 6 cores, 12 threads, 16MB cache) AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U (15W, up to 4.5GHz, 6 cores, 12 threads, 16MB cache) AMD Ryzen 7 6800U (15W, up to 4.7GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads, 16MB cache) AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U (15W, up to 4.7GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads, 16MB cache) AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850HS (35W, up to 4.7GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads, 16MB cache)

EliteBook 840 G9 Intel Core i5-1240P (28W, up to 4.4GHz, 12 cores, 16 threads, 12MB cache) Intel Core i5-1250P vPro (28W, up to 4.4GHz, 12 cores, 16 threads, 12MB cache) Intel Core i7-1260P (28W, up to 4.7GHz, 12 cores, 16 threads, 18MB cache) Intel Core i7-1270P vPro (28W, up to 4.8GHz, 12 cores, 16 threads, 18MB cache) Intel Core i7-1280P vPro (28W, up to 4.8GHz, 14 cores, 20 threads, 24MB cache)

EliteBook 845 G9: AMD Ryzen 5 6600U (15W, up to 4.5GHz, 6 cores, 12 threads, 16MB cache) AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U (15W, up to 4.5GHz, 6 cores, 12 threads, 16MB cache) AMD Ryzen 7 6800U (15W, up to 4.7GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads, 16MB cache) AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U (15W, up to 4.7GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads, 16MB cache) AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850HS (35W, up to 4.7GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads, 16MB cache)

Graphics Intel Iris Xe Elitebook 830 G9 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 96 EUs)

Elitebook 835 G9 AMD Radeon Graphics 660M (Ryzen 5) AMD Radeon Graphics 680M (Ryzen 7)

Elitebook 840 G9 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 96 EUs)

Elitebook 845 G9 AMD Radeon Graphics 660M (Ryzen 5) AMD Radeon Graphics 680M (Ryzen 7)

Elitebook 860 G9 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 96 EUs)

Elitebook 865 G9 AMD Radeon Graphics 660M (Ryzen 5) AMD Radeon Graphics 680M (Ryzen 7)

Display 13.3-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 250 nits, touch

13.3-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, low power, low blue light, 400 nits, optional anti-glare, touch

13.3-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, low blue light, HP Sure View Reflect, 1000 nits, touch 13.3-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 250 nits

13.3-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 250 nits, touch

13.3-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, low power, low blue light, 400 nits

13.3-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, low blue light, HP Sure View Reflect, 1000 nits 14-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 250 nits

14-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 250 nits, touch

14-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, low power, low blue light, 400 nits

14-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, low blue light, HP Sure View Reflect, 1000 nits 16-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 250 nits

16-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 250 nits, touch

16-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, low power, low blue light, 400 nits

16-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, low blue light, HP Sure View Reflect, 1000 nits Storage Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD 256GB PCIe SSD

256GB PCIe TLC SSD

256GB self-encrypted PCIe TLC SSD

512GB PCIe SSD

512GB PCIe TLC SSD

512GB self-encrypted PCIe TLC SSD

1TB PCIe TLC SSD

2TB PCIe TLC SSD 256GB PCIe SSD

256GB PCIe TLC SSD

256GB self-encrypted PCIe TLC SSD

512GB PCIe SSD

512GB PCIe TLC SSD

512GB self-encrypted PCIe TLC SSD

1TB PCIe TLC SSD

2TB PCIe TLC SSD 256GB PCIe SSD

256GB PCIe TLC SSD

256GB self-encrypted PCIe TLC SSD

512GB PCIe SSD

512GB PCIe TLC SSD

512GB self-encrypted PCIe TLC SSD

1TB PCIe TLC SSD

2TB PCIe TLC SSD RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5 dual-channel (soldered) 16GB LPDDR5 dual-channel (soldered) 8GB (1x8GB) DDR5 4800MHz SODIMM

16GB (1x16GB) DDR5 4800MHZ SODIMM

16GB (2x8GB) DDR5 4800MHz SODIMM

32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 4800MHz SODIMM

64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 4800MHz SODIMM 8GB (1x8GB) DDR5 4800MHz SODIMM

16GB (1x16GB) DDR5 4800MHZ SODIMM

16GB (2x8GB) DDR5 4800MHz SODIMM

32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 4800MHz SODIMM

64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 4800MHz SODIMM Battery 38Whr battery

51Whr battery Up to 65W USB-C charger

51Whr battery Up to 65W USB-C charger

51Whr battery Up to 65W USB-C charger

51Wht battery

68Whr battery Up to 100W USB-C charger + 10W USB Type-A

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm combo audio jack

Nano SIM (optional)

Smart Card reader (optional) EliteBook 830 G9: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) EliteBook 835 G9: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm combo audio jack

Nano SIM (optional)

Smart Card reader (optional) 2 x Thunderbolt 4/USB4 (USB-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm combo audio jack

Nano SIM (optional)

Smart Card reader (optional) 2 x Thunderbolt 4/USB4 (USB-C)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm combo audio jack

Nano SIM (optional)

Smart Card reader (optional) Audio Dual stereo speakers with discrete amp

Dual microphones Dual stereo speakers with discrete amp

Dual microphones Dual stereo speakers with discrete amp

Dual microphones Dual stereo speakers with discrete amp

Dual microphones Camera 5MP webcam with auto framing 5MP webcam with auto framing 5MP webcam with auto framing 5MP webcam with auto framing Windows Hello IR webcam (optional)

Fingerprint reader (optional) IR webcam (optional)

Fingerprint reader (optional) IR webcam (optional)

Fingerprint reader (optional) IR webcam (optional)

Fingerprint reader (optional) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (2×2)

Bluetooth 5.2

Optional: 4G LTE or 5G cellular

4G LTE or 5G cellular Optional: NFC

NFC Tile integration Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2)

Bluetooth 5.2

Optional: NFC

NFC Optional: 4G LTE or 5G cellular

4G LTE or 5G cellular EliteBook 830 G9: Tile integration Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2)

Bluetooth 5.2

Optional: NFC

NFC Optional: 4G LTE or 5G cellular

4G LTE or 5G cellular EliteBook 840 G9: Tile integration Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2)

Bluetooth 5.2

Optional: NFC

NFC Optional: 4G LTE or 5G cellular

4G LTE or 5G cellular EliteBook 860 G9: Tile integration Color Natural Silver Natural Silver Natural Silver Natural Silver Size (WxDxH) 300 × 216 × 19.2 mm (11.81 x 8.5 x 0.76 inches) 300 × 215 × 19.2 mm (11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches) 316 × 224 × 19.2 – 19.9mm (12.44 x 8.82 x 0.76 – 0.78 inches) 359 × 251 × 19.2 – 19.9mm (14.13 x 9.88 x 0.76 – 0.78 inches) Weight Starts at 1.32kg (2.9 lb) Starts at 1.27kg (2.8 lb) Starts at 1.36kg (3 lb) Starts at 1.76kg (3.88 lb) Price TBA Starting at $2,096 (EliteBook 830 G9) / $1,629 (EliteBook 835 G9) Starting at $2,197 (EliteBook 840 G9) / $2,195 (EliteBook 845 G9) Starting at $2,505 (EliteBook 860 G9) / $2,220 (EliteBook 865 G9)

When is the release date of the HP EliteBook 800 G9 series?

The release date for the HP EliteBook 800 G9 series has varied somewhat. The Intel-powered systems (the ones whose designations end in 0) were set to launch in March 2022, and while most of them are available now, the EliteBook x360 830 G9 is still not available to buy. All the others can be found on HP’s website.

As for the AMD-powered models (ending in 5), they were planned to launch in April, all three versions are available right now. However, the EliteBook 835 G9 is currently only available with pre-built configurations, and you can’t configure the specs to your liking.

Release dates can often slip past the initial expectations for a variety of reasons, but it usually has to do with supply constraints. What also tends to happen is that a product may launch with a limited set of configurations for the first few weeks or months of its availability, with more configurations becoming available over time.

What is the price of the HP EliteBook 800 G9 laptops?

Because all of these laptops are very different from each other, pricing can also vary a lot. HP didn’t announce official pricing ahead of the launch, but we can use HP’s website to see the starting price for the models that are already available to buy. It’s important to mention that prices fluctuate a lot, because HP is often running some kind of sale on its business laptops. These prices are based on HP’s listing before any discounts.

For the Intel-powered models, pricing starts at $2,096 for the EliteBook 830 G9, $2,197 for the EliteBook 840 G9, and $2,505 for the EliteBook 860 G9. Again, you’ll often find them for much less than that due to constant sales available on HP’s website. The EliteBook x360 830 G9 doesn’t have a price tag yet since it’s not available to buy at this time.

As for the AMD versions, pricing starts at $1,629 for the EliteBook 835 G9, $2,195 for the EliteBook 845 G9, and $2,220 for the EliteBook 865 G9. If you’re wondering why the 13-inch model is so much cheaper than its Intel counterpart, it’s likely because only pre-built configurations are available, and laptops tend to be a bit more expensive when you can configure them to your liking. Also, Intel-powered laptops are generally more expensive overall.

What’s new in the HP EliteBook 800 G9 series?

Every time a new generation of a product is released, there are bound to be some upgrades, and that’s no different with the HP EliteBook 800 G9 series. Here’s how the new models have improved over their predecessors.

New processors from Intel and AMD

Starting with the most obvious aspect, both Intel and AMD versions of the EliteBook 800 series laptops have upgraded specs. The Intel models now come with 12th-generation Core processors, which are a significant shift from previous models. These new processors have a hybrid architecture that mixes performance cores and efficient cores to help deliver better performance and battery life as needed.

Perhaps more noticeably, the 14-inch and 16-inch models also now feature Intel’s new P-series processors, which have an increased TDP of 28W. That means you have even more cores for higher performance overall, though it comes at the cost of battery life and potentially thermal throttling.

Meanwhile, the AMD versions now come with AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors, which have some under-the-hood performance improvements, slightly higher clock speeds, and significantly faster integrated graphics, making them the most suitable if you have some GPU workloads. While AMD doesn’t have new 28W processors like Intel, HP decided to offer the option for an AMD Ryzen 7 6850HS processor – with a 35W TDP – for the 14-inch and 16-inch models, if you want that extra performance.

USB4 support (in some models)

The upgrade in processors for the AMD models also came with some even more interesting news, particularly for the EliteBook 845 G9 and the EliteBook 865 G9. These AMD-powered models now have support for USB4 through their USB Type-C port, supporting a full 40Gbps of bandwidth.

USB4 is essentially equivalent to Thunderbolt in terms of features, particularly when it supports the full 40Gbps of bandwidth. That means you can connect up to two 4K monitors at 60Hz or even use external GPUs using the USB Type-C ports on these models, which wasn’t really possible on AMD laptops before this year. Sadly, the 13-inch model skips out on USB4 support, so those benefits don’t apply.

Of course, all the Intel models still support Thunderbolt 4, so that hadn’t changed. The AMD models have just caught up now.

Taller displays and better webcams

Another major upgrade with these models is that they all come with upgraded displays, now featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio. 16:10 displays have become pretty common among premium laptops, but they’re slowly trickling down to cheaper price points, and now, you can find them on the EliteBook 800 G9 series, too.

Taller screens like this are often considered beneficial for productivity because the additional vertical space makes it easier to read documents and pages while requiring less scrolling. It can also be useful in apps with a lot of vertical elements, like a video editing app with a timeline shown below the video preview.

In the case of the largest model, this taller screen actually means a bigger screen overall. In previous generations, we had the EliteBook 850 and 855 models, but now, they’ve been upgraded to EliteBook 860 and 865. That’s because they now have a 16-inch display instead of a 15.6-inch panel, so they give you a bit more space to work with.

And there’s more good news above that display. To meet the demands of remote and hybrid work, HP has upgraded the majority of its premium laptops with a 5MP webcam, complete with features like auto framing, to ensure you always look your best during a video call. That applies to the EliteBook 800 G9 series, too, where you used to get a measly 720p webcam, so this is a huge upgrade.

Where can I buy the HP EliteBook 800 G9 series laptops?

As tends to be the case, the easiest and potentially best place to buy HP’s EliteBook laptops is the official HP website. Business laptops often don’t make it to traditional retailers like Best Buy or Amazon, and if they do, only a few configurations are available. Buying from HP directly gives you the most options. Of course, there may also be business-to-business reselling partners that offer the laptops with the configurations you want.

If you want to buy from HP, you can use the links below. Otherwise, you can check out the best HP laptops overall, or broaden your scope by exploring the best laptops in general.

