Plenty of people are in the market for business laptops. Taking them with you on your work trips and being able to work from anywhere with them make them valuable pieces of equipment. One that you absolutely should consider is the HP EliteBook 840 G10. It is a 14-inch laptop that is ideal for professionals on the go. HP has a ton of great Ultrabooks that are available for purchase, allowing you to pick and choose which one works best for your needs. But you can also customize the EliteBook 840 G10 to how you see fit. We're looking at how you can build a custom EliteBook 840 G10 through HP.

HP EliteBook 840 G10 configurations

Delivering you the most possible outcomes is HP.com, as you can get it straight from the manufacturer. You can configure the HP EliteBook 840 G10 by going to the official page and clicking Customize & Buy. You can just use the base option and add it to the cart right away. That will come with Windows 11 Pro, an Intel Core i5-1335U CPU with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a 14-inch diagonal screen with 1920x1200 resolution, a 5MP webcam, and 250 nits peak brightness.

Operating system

Currently, there are four options for operating systems, and you can actually save money if you want to go away from the base option. HP recommends Windows 11 Pro for its business laptops, which is why it that's the default option. You can downgrade to Windows 10 Pro, but it will cost you some money. If you want to save money, you can opt for Windows 11 Home or FreeDOS.

Operating sytem options Price Windows 11 Pro (HP recommends) +$0 Windows 10 Pro (available through downgrade right for Windows 11 Pro) +$77 Windows 11 Home -$86 FreeDOS -$215

CPU

Here is where you can really start customizing your EliteBook. There are many configurations to choose from, which is an HP calling card. There are 11 different configurations you can pick from. All of them have 13th-generation CPUs, and there are some with VPro options that allow for more security coverage. Some of them offer OS Recovery, so you can restore your drivers, programs, or hard drive. All come with Iris Xe integrated graphics, but there are various models. A Core i5 processor will give you decent overall performance, while i7 ones will have faster clock rates.

CPU option Price Intel Core i5-1335U + Intel Iris Xe Graphics (6V5W7AV) +$0 Intel Core i5-1340P + Intel Iris Xe Graphics (6V5W5AV) +$48 Intel Core i5-1345U vPro + Intel Iris Xe Graphics (6V5X8AV) +$141 Intel Core i5-1345U vPro + OS Recovery + Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics (6V5X6AV) +$160 Intel Core i5-1350P vPro + Intel Iris Xe Graphics (6V5X3AV) +$189 Intel Core i5-1350P vPro + OS Recovery + Intel Iris Xe Graphics (6V5W9AV) +$208 Intel Core i7-1355U + Intel Iris Xe Graphics (6V5Y3AV) +$232 Intel Core i7-1360P + Intel Iris Xe Graphics (6V5Y1AV) +$281 Intel Core i7-1365U vPro + Intel Iris Xe Graphics (6V5Z4AV) +$412 Intel Core i7-1365U vPro + OS Recovery + Intel Iris Xe Graphics (6V5Z2AV) +$431 Intel Core i7-1370P vPro + Intel Iris Xe Graphics (6V5Y9AV) +$458

Webcam

Webcams are used frequently for business, so HP makes video conferencing easier by offering a 5MP webcam in the base model. You can also choose to not include a webcam or downgrade to a regular integrated camera instead of an IR camera, which will work with Windows Hello for easier sign-ins.

Webcam options Price No webcam -$25 Dual Array Microphone 5MP Integrated Camera -$12 Dual Array Microphone 5MP Infrared (IR) Integrated Camera +$0

Display

The EliteBook 840 G10 comes with multiple display options. First, you get the choice between a touchscreen and a non-touchscreen. You can also choose between different resolutions, peak brightness, and whether there are privacy screens for your webcam.

Display options Price 14-inch diagonal WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare for IR Webcam (1920x1200) (250 nits) +$0 14-inch diagonal WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare for WWAN for IR Webcam (1920x1200) (250 nits) +$35 14-inch diagonal WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare for IR Webcam Touchscreen (1920x1200) (250 nits) +$74 14-inch diagonal WUXGA WLED+LBL UWVA Anti-Glare for IR Webcam (1920x1200) (400 nits) +$87 14-inch diagonal WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare for WWAN for IR Webcam Touchscreen (1920x1200) (250 nits) +$119 14-inch diagonal WUXGA WLED+LBL UWVA Anti-Glare for WWAN for IR Webcam (1920x1200) (400 nits) +$122 14-inch diagonal WQXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare IR Webcam (2560x1600) (500 nits) +$160 14-inch diagonal WQXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare for WWAN IR Webcam (2560x1600) (500 nits) +$195 14-inch diagonal WUXGA WLED+LBL UWVA Anti-Glare Privacy Screen for IR Webcam(1920x1200) (1,000 nits) +$239 14-inch diagonal WUXGA WLED+LBL UWVA Anti-Glare Privacy Screen for WWAN for IR Webcam (1920x1200) (1,000 nits) +$283

RAM

As we previously stated, the HP EliteBook 840 G10 comes with 16GB of RAM in the base model, but there are a lot of other options. You can downgrade to 8GB or upgrade to 64GB or choose between one or two sticks. You generally want to opt for more RAM as you'll be able to run more programs at once. You should note that if you choose Windows 11 Home, you can only get 8GB. If you decide you need more RAM later, you can upgrade the RAM.

RAM Options Price 8GB (1 x 8GB) DDR5 5200 SODIMM Memory -$140 16GB (1 x 16GB) DDR5 5200 SODIMM Memory +$0 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR5 5200 SODIMM Memory +$0 32GB (1 x 32GB) DDR5 5200 SODIMM Memory +$270 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 5200 SODIMM Memory +$270 64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR5 5200 SODIMM Memory +$820

Storage

If you're utilizing the EliteBook to its business capabilities, you'll want to stick with Windows 11 Pro because that opens up storage possibilities. With Windows 11 Home, the maximum you can opt for is 512GB SSD. If you're looking for at least 1TB, stick with the 11 Pro. You can upgrade your storage after you purchase it.

Storage Options Price 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD +$0 256GB PCIe 2280 NVMe SED OPAL2 SSD +$0 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD +$130 512GB PCIe-4x4 2280 NVME Self Encrypted (SED) OPAL2 TLC SSD +$130 512GB PCIe-4x4 NVMe TLC SSD +$130 1TB PCIe-4x4 2280 NVME Self Encrypted (SED) OPAL2 TLC SSD +$365 1TB PCIe-4x4 2280 NVMe TLC SSD +$365 2TB PCIe-4x4 2280 NVMe TLC SSD +$995

More configurations

All configurations come with Energy Star certification and give you Intel AX211 Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, non-vPro for connectivity. You can save $17 and choose a non-backlit keyboard. There are other additions, too, including NFC, a fingerprint reader, and more.

Add-on options Price Fingerprint Reader +$11 Active SmartCard +$3 HP 45 Watt nPFC USB-C Straight AC Adapter +$0 HP 65 Watt nPFC USB-C Straight AC Adapter +$3 HP 65 Watt Slim USB-C AC Adapter +$8 Long Life 51Whr Fast Charge 3 cell Battery +$0 WQ Long Life 38Whr Fast Charge 3 cell Battery -$2

You can pick and choose the features that you want in your HP EliteBook 840 G10 to make it the best laptop it can be. You will need to spend some extra money if you want add-ons like more storage, RAM, or a particular screen. However, you can get a lot of work done if you just choose the base option that HP offers.