It’s no secret that HP makes some of the best laptops out there, and while most users probably zero in on the brand’s budget-friendly PCs and gaming laptops, HP also makes some great high-end ultrabooks. Among them is the HP EliteBook series, renowned for its premium design, impressive performance, and advanced features tailored for professionals.

Two stand-out models from this lineup are the HP EliteBook 840 G10 and the EliteBook 1040 G10, which are good choices for anyone interested in a 14-inch laptop. These ultrabooks offer robust performance, sleek designs, and many features tailored for the modern professional. Below, we’ll delve into some essential details to help you find the right one for your needs.

HP EliteBook 840 G10 vs 1040 G10: Price, specs & availability:

The HP EliteBook 840 G10 and the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 fall into the premium business laptop category, offering exceptional build quality and performance at a higher price. Like most HP laptops, these EliteBooks are available through HP's web store and various online retailers. The HP EliteBook 840 G10 starts at approximately $1,649, while the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 begins at around $1,799, depending on the configuration and additional customizations.

HP EliteBook 840 G10 Brand HP Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIE NVMe Gen 4 x4 standard SSD CPU Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7 U-series or P-series vPro Memory Up to 64GB DDR5-5200 RAM (Upgradable) Operating System Windows 11 Battery 38Whr or 51.3Whr Fast Charge 3 cell Battery Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x Nano SIM, 1x Combo Headphone /Mic, Smart Card reader (optional) Camera 5MP IR camera Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, FHD, 1920x1080 resolution, anti-glare, optional HP Sureview 250, 400, or 1,000 nits brightness or 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA 2560×1600 resolution, 500 nits with 120Hz refresh rate Weight 3 pounds GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics Dimension 12.42 x 8.83 x 0.75 inches Network Wi-Fi 6E, R2+ Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card, Optional M.2 WWAN (4G CAT16 LTE or 5G) Speakers Dual speakers with discrete amps tuned by Bang & Olufsen Price Starting at $1649 $2240 at HP $1388 at B&H

Source: HP HP EliteBook 1040 G10 Brand HP Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD CPU 13th-generation Intel Core U-series and P-series processors Memory Up to 64GB DDR5 dual-channel SO-DIMM (slotted) Operating System Windows 11 Battery 38Whr or 51.3Whr Fast Charge 3 cell Battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm headphone jack Camera 5MP 88-degree FOV webcam (1080p video) + IR camera Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 250 nits, anti-glare; 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 400 nits, anti-glare, low blue light; 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 1000 nits, HP Sure View Reflect; 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600), 500 nits, 120Hz Weight 2.6 pounds (1.18 kg) GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics Dimension 12.4 x 8.83 x 0.71 inches (315 x 224.35 x 17.95 mm) Network Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 Bluetooth 5.3 (Cellular options: 5G sub-6 Cat20 or 4G LTE Cat16) Speakers Dual stereo speakers with discrete amplifiers, tuned by Bang & Olufsen Price Starting at $1,799 $1799 at HP $1799 at Amazon $1799 at B&H

HP EliteBook 840 G10 vs 1040 G10: Design

Both the HP EliteBook 840 G10 and EliteBook 1040 G10 boast sleek, elegant designs that are characteristic of the EliteBook series. Both fall into the 14-inch laptop size bracket, and they offer premium build quality, combining lightweight materials with robust construction, as you’d expect from laptops bearing the EliteBook name. Aesthetically speaking, the laptops look nearly identical placed side-by-side, so neither really holds the edge in terms of looks.

The HP EliteBook 840 G10 and 1040 G10 also boast a slim and lightweight design, making them ideal for professionals who value portability. The EliteBook 840 G10 comes in at 3.01 pounds. On the other hand, the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 takes a step further in terms of design, offering a slightly lighter frame that weighs in at 2.62 pounds. Both feature a sleek and professional aesthetic with a durable chassis and good overall build quality.

HP EliteBook 840 G10 vs 1040 G10: Display

In their base configurations, the HP EliteBook 840 G10 and EliteBook 1040 G10 come with 16:10 slim-bezel displays featuring 1920x1200 Full HD+ resolutions, but you can upgrade to 2256x1600 Quad HD+ with both. Standard brightness is only 250 nits, but upgraded panels offer 400 and 1,000 nits of peak brightness, depending on the configuration. If you like to get hands-on with your work, the EliteBook 840 G10 is available with an optional touchscreen. The Quad HD+ panel offers 500 nits of brightness and a smoother 120Hz refresh rate. This higher resolution option ensures exceptional detail and clarity, making it suitable for tasks that demand precise visuals, such as graphic design or video editing.

At the top of the display on each laptop sits a 5MP webcam with a privacy shutter. An infrared (IR) camera is standard on the EliteBook 1040 G10, but this is an optional upgrade on the 840 G10.

HP EliteBook 840 G10 vs 1040 G10: Performance

Under the hood, the HP EliteBook 840 G10 and EliteBook 1040 G10 run on Intel’s 13th-generation Core U and P-series processors with Iris Xe integrated graphics. Configurations are available with either Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, with CPUs ranging from the Core i5-1335U to the Core i7-1370P. These offer solid performance for work, juggling apps, and other everyday activities. You shouldn’t expect these work machines to do a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to gaming or more intense tasks like video editing, but that’s not what they’re designed for.

Both laptops come with 16GB of standard RAM (expandable up to 64GB) options and a 256GB solid-state drive, ensuring snappy multitasking and quick boot times. Upgraded storage options include 512GB or 1TB SSDs for both, and the EliteBook 1040 G10 is also available with a 2TB SSD if you need even more room.

Battery life is another important consideration for professionals who are on the move a lot. The EliteBook 840 G10 and EliteBook 1040 G10 come standard with a 38Wh battery, which is enough to get most users through a standard workday without having to poke around for an AC outlet. If not, however, then you can upgrade to a 51Wh battery on both devices. You'll also get fast charging for quick top-ups on each. The exact duration will vary depending on usage and configurations, of course, but both laptops can provide all-day battery life under normal conditions.

HP EliteBook 840 G10 vs 1040 G10: Connectivity

The EliteBook 840 G10 and EliteBook 1040 G10 are well-equipped in terms of ports and wireless capabilities. They offer Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, so you’re good to go with the latest wireless standards for internet connectivity and hooking up peripherals like Bluetooth headphones or speakers. Both are also available with 4G or 5G cellular network connectivity as optional upgrades, which is something to consider if you’re regularly on the move and Wi-Fi may not always be readily available.

For wired connectivity, both come with dual Thunderbolt 4 slots and two USB-A ports enabling high-speed data transfer and versatile connectivity options. Additionally, they offer HDMI ports (HDMI 2.1 on the 840 G10 and HDMI 2.0 on the 1040 G10), allowing you to hook them up to external displays when you’re at your desk and need to expand your workspace a bit. You also get a 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphones.

Which is right for you?

The HP EliteBook 840 G10 and EliteBook 1040 G10 are solid choices for professionals seeking high-performance 14-inch laptops with modern features. They’re also quite similar, both in terms of design and hardware. Both strike a nice balance between performance, portability, and affordability, and both feature sleek designs, good build quality, and high-resolution displays. Ultimately, our choice boils down to price, and given how similar these ultrabooks are, the clear value winner is the EliteBook 840 G10.

On the other hand, the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 does offer some subtle advantages, such as a lighter overall build and slightly thinner frame. You also have the option for more storage. However, that’s probably not enough for most people to justify the price difference.