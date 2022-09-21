Best accessories for HP EliteBook 840 G9

Buying a new business laptop like the HP EliteBook 840 G9 is just the start. Once you experience your laptop at work or at home, you might want to accessorize it a bit. You’d need a monitor to expand on the 1920 x 1200 resolution display, and perhaps even a dock to help you connect to additional accessories.

This is why we want to say you’ve come to the right place. In this piece, we put together some of our favorite accessories for the HP EliteBook 840 G9. These come from across a lot of different categories. We’ll be looking at monitors, GPU enclosures, docks, mice, headphones, webcams, cases, external SSDs, and even random things like cases and sleeves. Follow along with us too with the navigation guide below.

Monitors for the HP EliteBook 840 G9

Some people might be able to get the basic work they need to complete right on the 1920 x 1200 resolution display on the HP EliteBook 840 G9. It’s spacious and offers plenty of room for multitasking, but a dedicated monitor can do a lot more for you. You’ll be able to open more windows at a time, and even share the monitor with a gaming console or other computer. These are our picks for this.

External GPUs for the HP EliteBook 840 G9

The HP Elitebook 840 G9 does not come with a GPU inside. That means if you want to do more demanding tasks like gaming or running virtual machines, or even video editing, you’ll have to invest in an external GPU. There’s plenty you can buy, but most of these will cost almost as much as another laptop since the GPU is not included with the enclosure. If that’s worth it for you, check it out below.

Razer Core X Boosting your computing power The Razer Core X is a popular external GPU enclosure featuring a powerful 650W PSU that can deliver up to 500W for the GPU, plus charge your laptop at up to 100W. It also comes with support for most modern GPUs, including Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090. There's a model with RGB lights and some ports. See at Amazon Mantiz Saturn Pro II Sleek eGPU The Mantiz Saturn pre II is another great option for an external GPU enclosure. It can deliver up to 550W of power to the GPU, 100W to your laptop, and it even has a SATA slot for an HDD or SSD. Plus, it has multiple USB ports and Ethernet to expand the connectivity on your laptop See at Amazon Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box All in one eGPU External GPU enclosures usually require you to buy the GPU separately, but this package includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 in the box. The enclosure itself has a 550W PSU, and it adds three USB ports and Ethernet. It's come down in price recently, which makes it a better choice than ever. See at NewEgg

Docks and adapters for the HP EliteBook 840 G9

While the HP EliteBook 840 G9 has a lot of ports including 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a Smartcard reader, you might be in search of more ports. In these cases, you’ll need to buy a dock. There are various docks you can choose from simple ones to more sophisticated Thunderbolt 4 docks. Here’s a selection.

Mice and keyboards for the HP EliteBook 840 G9

If you’re like me, there comes a time when a laptop keyboard and mouse aren’t up to snuff for you anymore. It could be feeling too cramped, or causing you pains in your wrists and hands. That’s why you can invest in a full-size keyboard or a dedicated mouse. With some of these selections, you’ll be able to type and scroll all day without worry.

HP Smart Buy Wired 320K Keyboard Not worrying about batteries This wired keyboard from HP connects to your laptops USB ports. You'll never have to worry about charging it or changing batteries. Buy at Amazon

HP 230 WL Mouse and KB Combo Combo mouse and keyboard This keyboard and mouse combo from HP gives you everything you need to use your laptop with a monitor. It's basic, and bound to last. Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Legion KM300 RGB Gaming Mouse and Keyboard Combo Fancying up your desk HP products are used in business, but this keyboard and mouse combo will make you look fancy. With RGB backlighting effects, you can stand out from the crowd at work and put on a show. Buy at Lenovo

Logitech MX Master 3S If the built-in trackpad on your laptop is causing you hand or arm pains, this mouse from Logitech can relax you. It has a comfy side grip, and a ton of customizable buttons. Buy at Amazon

Logitech MX Mechnical Mechanical typing Mechanical keyboards are often the preferred choice of professional typists, and the Logitech MX Mechanical is a great option. It combines productivity features like use with multiple devices with gaming features like tactile keys and plain-white LED backlighting with multiple patterns. Buy at Amazon

HP X500 Wired Mouse Not worrying about cables or batteries This wired mouse will connect to your HP laptop via USB. It needs no batteries or charging and will last forever. Buy at Amazon

Headphones or earbuds for the HP EliteBook 840 G9

The speakers on the HP EliteBook 840 G9 are quite immersive as is, but there might come a time when you need more personal audio. That’s what headphones and earbuds are for. With these picks, you can comfortably wear a headphone or earbuds all day and get the best sound from your laptop for music, meetings, and more.

HP Gaming Earbuds with mic Looking stylish with your earbuds These HP earbuds feature deep bass and a built-in headset. You'll be able to feel immersed in your music. Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 Top-tier headphones Sony makes some of the best audio products in the world, and the WH-1000XM5 headset comes with a new, sleeker design, even better audio, improved ANC with eight microphones and two processors, and 30 hours of battery life. It's expensive, but it offers a fantastic experience. Buy at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming H100 Headset Comfy meetings While not from HP, This headset offers great sound and microphones that will immerse you in meetings. You can swivel it to store it, control volume from the side, and enjoy wearing it for long periods with soft cushion ear muffs. Buy at Amazon

Webcams for the HP EliteBook 840 G9

We’re all spending more time in front of our webcams these days, and you need to look your best. While the 5MP webcam on the HP Elitebook 840 G9 is great, you can expand on it by using a dedicated webcam. Our picks are much higher quality and will help you look cleaner and brighter on your Zoom, Skype, or Microsoft Teams calls.

HP W500 Webcam, Best webcam from HP This HP-made webcam comes in at 1080p Full HD resolution. It also has a lot of intelligent features, just like your HP EliteBook, to help you look better. There's even a wide-angle option that can help fit more of your body in the frame. Buy at Amazon

Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam Best webcam from Logitech The Logitech Brio 4K Webcam is one of the highest-rated. With features like digital zoom, a crisp 4K sensor, and support for Windows Hello. Buy at Lenovo

Obsbot Tiny 4K Best smart webcam for PCs The Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam is an awesome AI-powered camera that doesn't just have great image quality (though it does that too. It can actually track the user in real-time and make sure they stay in the frame by rotating and tilting on its base. It's perfect if you want to move around on a call. Buy at Amazon

Cases for the HP EliteBook 840 G9

If you’re spending well over $1,000 on a laptop and are like me, then you’ll want to invest in a case to help keep it safe. If a case isn’t available, then a sleeve is also a great option. This helps ensure that you won’t scratch the surface of your new laptop. These are some of our favorites and check out our full list here.

Nillkin Laptop Sleeve Multi-function sleeve The Nillkin sleeve is an interesting case, as not only does it offer protection for your HP EliteBook 840 G9, but it also doubles as a laptop stand and the flap can be used as a mouse pad for extra precision. See at Amazon

Bevegekos Laptop Sleeve Simple but effective case This Bevegekos sleeve may not stand out in any particular way, but it is a cheap and effective way to protect your laptop. It has an extra pocket for accessories, and a carrying handle that lets you carry it in a vertical orientation. See at Amazon

Smatree 14-inch hard sleeve Tough case Sometimes you need something a little tougher, and this hard sleeve from Smatree gives you that bit of tougher protection for harder bumps and drops, plus it's water-resistant. It does not have extra pockets or a handle, but it's great if you need more durability. See at Amazon

External storage for the HP EliteBook 840 G9

There’s the option to add up to 2TB of storage on the HP EliteBook 840 G9. You can do this at checkout, but it adds a lot more to your final price. That’s why we suggest checking out some of these external storage solutions. You’ll be able to store your lesser important files on the go and off your laptop, freeing up space. We have three top suggestions you can choose from.

WD 1TB My Passport External Hard Drive Affordable storage Need extra storage for files? Coming in at 1TB in size, this external hard drive can keep your important documents safe and encrypted Buy at Lenovo

Samsung T5 SSD SSD storage on the go The Samsung T5 SSD is a compact mini external SSD that can house your documents. It connects via USB-C, so it is a great fit for modern PCs. Buy at Amazon

Pluggable Thunderbolt 3 SSD Thunderbolt SSD Speeds If you're worried about misplacing your cable, this SSD has it built right in. It also supports Thunderbolt, though speeds only go up to 2,400MB/s reads and 1,800 MB/s writes, which is still faster than most. Buy at Amazon

Chargers for the HP EliteBook 840 G9

HP includes either a 65-watt Smart Charger or a standard 45-watt charger with your purchase of the HP EliteBook 840 G9. For faster charging, you’ll need the 65-watt option. Instead of buying it from HP directly, we suggest you check out two of our favorite USB-C chargers. With these, you can charge your laptop, as well as your other devices like a phone or tablet.

Nekteck 100W USB-C Charger Super fast charging If you want the fastest charging speeds possible for most USB-C devices and a more affordable price, the Nekteck 100W charger is a great option. Buy at Amazon

Baseus 100W 4-Port Charger Affordable fast charging If you want to charge your phone, tablet, or other device alongside your ThinkPad, this 100W charger has four ports to let you do just that, while still being compact. Buy at Amazon

Miscellaneous for the HP EliteBook 840 G9

We hit the major accessories that you can use with your new HP EliteBook, but there are still a few more that we think you might be interested in. These can help in cleaning your laptop and using it more comfortably. Here’s our suggestions.

IOGEAR Dock Pro Standing and docking your laptop This stand not only helps elevate your PC to a great angle for typing and use with a display, but it also has some additional ports built in. You'll no longer need to use both a dock and stand, as this is an all-in-one solution. Buy at Amazon

EVEO Screen cleaner Keeping your screen clean It seems mundane, but it can be hard to keep your laptop's screen clean after using it for a while. This kit includes a spray and microfiber cloth to help you get your ThinkPad looking like new again. Buy at Amazon

Moft Laptop Stand Getting your laptop higher We've all had times where using the laptop at a desk wasn't quite as comfortable as we'd like, and the Moft Z is a versatile laptop stand that addresses that problem. It lets you use the laptop in different positions and heights so you can be more comfortable and work more efficiently. Buy at Amazon

As you can tell, we’ve run out of HP EliteBook 840 G9 accessories to talk about. We hope they’re helpful for you in your productivity, and more, which is why we tried our best to make our list as expansive as is.

That reminds us, if you didn’t already buy the HP EliteBook 840 G9, you can check it out via the link below. Prices start at $2,197 but sometimes it can be on sale for almost half that price.