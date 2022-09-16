HP EliteBook 840 G9 vs Lenovo ThinkPad T14s: Mainstream business laptop showdown

There are a ton of business laptops you can buy for your money, but two really worthy of comparison in 2022 include the HP EliteBook 840 G9, as well as the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s. From the Intel 12th generation CPUs powering them to the 1920 x 1200 resolution display and overall port selection, both of these laptops seem similar on the surface, but only one is really worth your money.

That’s why in this guide we’ll look at these two devices and put them up against each other across various categories. You can navigate by checking below as we run through specs like the overall performance, display, design, keyboard, webcam, and connectivity. Read on to find out more.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

HP EliteBook 840 G9 vs Lenovo ThinkPad T14s: Specs

Spec HP Elitebook 840 G9 Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Operating system Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro Education

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Single Language

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Enterprise is available with a Volume Licensing Agreement)

Windows 10 Pro (available through downgrade rights from Windows 11 Pro)

FreeDOS Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro for business

Windows 10 Pro 64 preinstalled through downgrade rights in Windows 11 Pro 64 Processor 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1250P vPro

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1270P vPro

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1280P vPro 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U

12th Generation Intel Core i5-1240P with vPro

12th Generation Intel Core i5-1245U with vPro

12th Generation Intel Core i5-1250P with vPro

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1270P with vPro

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1280P with vPro Graphics Intel Iris X Intel Iris X RAM 64 GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM, not soldered,

Dual channel support Up to 32GB LPDDR5 4800Mhz, soldered, DIMM Storage 256 GB up to 2 TB PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe M.2 SSD TLC

256 GB up to 512 GB PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe M.2 SED SSD TLC

256 GB up to 512 GB PCIe NVMe Value M.2 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 Performance Display 14-inch WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare (1920×1200) 250 Nits

14-inch WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare (1920×1200) 400 nits

14-inch WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare (1920×1200) 250 nits, touch

14-inch WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare (1920×1200) Anti Glare Privacy Screen, 1000 nits 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, antiglare, 300 nits, 45% NTSC color gamut

14.-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, antiglare, touch, 300 nits, 45% NTSC color gamut

14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS, antiglare, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, Eyesafe certified low blue light Audio Audio by Bang & Olufsen, dual stereo speakers, dual array world-facing microphones Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Voice (2 x user-facing mics) Webcam Dual Array Microphone 5 MP Camera 720p HD RGB, with webcam privacy shutter (Select Models)

1080p FHD RGB, with webcam privacy shutter

1080p FHD + IR camera, with webcam privacy shutter Windows Hello Yes, IR and Fingerprint reader on some models Yes, IR and Fingerprint reader on power button on all models Battery Long Life 51Whr Fast Charge 3 cell Battery 57Wh battery Ports 2 Thunderbolt4 with USB4 Type-C

2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 HDMI 2.0

1 AC power

Headphone / mic combo 2 x Intel Thunderbolt™ 4

2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

HDMI 2.0

Headphone / mic combo Connectivity Intel AX211Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

Intel XMM 7560 R+ LTE-Advanced Pro Cat 16 WWAN Broadband Wireless

Intel 5000 5G Solution WWAN Broadband Wireless Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 802.11AX (2 x 2)

4G/LTE (CAT20) with eSIM (Select Models)

4G/LTE (CAT16) with eSIM (Select Models)

5G sub6 (CAT20) with eSIM (Select Models)

Bluetooth® 5.2 Colors Silver Thunder Black Size 12.42 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches 12.50 x 8.93 x 0.65 inches Weight 2.99 pounds 2.70 pounds Starting Price $2,197 or $1,537 sale price $1,149.50 Availability Some models are subject to availability Now available

Performance: Even match, but Lenovo has more options

If you look at the specs for these two laptops, you’ll notice one thing. Both the HP and the Lenovo come with Intel’s 12th-generation processors, with or without options for vPro. Both of the processor options are also from the P-series, too. However, there’s a small but subtle difference. Lenovo is offering one additional option, a 12th-generation Intel U-series option. Note that vPro is important in both of these laptops, too as it’s often something businesses look for. Intel vPro features include hardware-enhanced security features like Intel Active Management Technology for remote manageability. vPro laptops like these have also been certified by Intel for use in business.

Anyway, though we didn’t review either of these laptops yet, Intel’s P-series CPUs will be really great for perfomance in both of these devices. That’s because Intel’s P-series chips provide a lot of power, without impact on battery life. It runs at around 28 watts. Like other 12th-generation chips, P-series CPUs also combine performance and efficiency cores for better performance.

That’s what brings us to the Lenovo, which has two options for an Intel U-series chip. In particular, this chip runs at a lower wattage than the P-series. That means better battery life. Of course, you’ll get fewer performance cores (it only has 2 vs the P-series 4 or 6) than what the P-series offers, but it’s not likely a day-to-day difference you’ll notice. Picking a U-series chip will help with battery life.

In other areas of performance, the RAM options on the HP are higher. You can get up to 64GB dual-channel, and it’s replaceable. On the Lenovo, it only goes up to 32GB, and you can’t change it out. So you might want to keep that in mind. Both laptops also offer PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, which can be configured up to 2TB, so this is even.

Display: Almost the same but with a big difference

The display on these laptops comes with the same resolution. They’re both tuned to 1900 x 1200 and at the 16:10 aspect ratio. This is also known as the WUXA resolution. We do prefer the Lenovo since it’s an IPS panel, though, and since HP is using LED. Here’s why.

IPS panels have better image quality and sharpness, color accuracy, viewing angles as well as brightness. IPS panels just suffer a bit when it comes to contrast ratios. The LED panel on the Lenovo will be better with black levels and contrast ratios but might suffer from more glare. The other difference? Battery life. LED monitors are known to be more efficient, and since IPS monitors are brighter, the battery life suffers a bit.

This is a small difference that not everyone will notice though. Otherwise speaking, both laptops have the same brightness of around 300 nits, and both have touch options. You should be able to work fine on both laptops and multitask and get things done. They both have slim bezels and will feel immersive. HP, though, does surpass Lenovo for more display choices, You can pick an Anti-Glare privacy screen, and pick a display option that goes up to 1,000 nits of brightness.

Design: Both are clamshell laptops

Both of these laptops are clamshells, so there aren’t many design differences. In terms of weight and dimensions, both come in at around the same. It’ll just be the color option or the tinny of a fraction of weight that makes the difference for you. Here’s more on that.

Lenovo’s ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 is made with recycled post-consumer content (PCC), such as plastic and natural materials, in various components, including the speaker enclosure, battery compartment, and adapter. It’s a thin and light machine. The weight is about 2.70 pounds, and the thickness comes in at 0.65 inches. It also comes in one signature Thunder Black Color.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the HP EliteBook 840 G9 is a little different. The silver color might be a little more striking for some people. It’s also a little bit heavier and thicker, too. The weight comes in 2.99 pounds and the thickness is 0.76 inches. This isn’t something you’ll likely notice, though. Both machines are still light by today’s standards and are very portable.

Keyboard and trackpad: No one beats Lenovo

The critical part of a laptop is the keyboard and trackpad. In these areas, no one can beat what Lenovo has done. There’s nothing wrong with the keyboard and the trackpad on the HP EliteBook 840 G9, but Lenovo’s are so much better.

We say that because Lenovo ThinkPad keyboards are at the top of the top. With curved keycaps that can hug your fingers, typing should be a breeze on Lenovo’s machine. There’s also the added TrackPoint in the middle of the keyboard, which can be used for precision clicking. It’s really hard to beat this quality.

HP’s keyboard is great, too. It has more traditional chicklet-style keys. The keyboard also contrasts with the silver finish, as the keycaps are black. The Trackpad is similar to Lenovo’s, too. It’s very big and takes up a third of the bottom of the laptop. Across both machines, there’s plenty of room for scrolling and comfortable typing.

Oh, and do note that Lenovo has the upper hand in another area. Both the keyboard on the Lenovo as well as the HP are backlit, but Lenovo adds spill-resistance. If you have an accident and drop water on your laptop, then the Lenovo is much more likely to survive without issue.

Webcam, ports, connectivity: HP wins

In 2022 when we’re all spending more time in front of our laptops, webcams and connectivity have become more important. In this regard, it’s hard to argue that the HP EliteBook is better. Let’s explain why.

Looking at ports both of these machines are well connected. It’s matched between Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, and a headphone/mic combo. You won’t need a dongle if you buy either two of these laptops, as there will be ports available for you to use at any given moment.

In connectivity, it’s also a match. Both machines have Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth, as well as options for cellular connectivity. If you’re planning to go out and about with your laptop, then you’ll be covered and can live free of Wi-Fi. Not to forget battery, either. Lenovo has a bigger 57Wh battery, so it will last longer than the 51Wh battery on the HP, especially if you pick a U-series chip.

With the webcam, though, HP wins out. Most of HP’s laptops have moved to 5MP webcams. Lenovo’s ThinkPad, though, is still stuck on 720p and 1080p webcams. You’d look much better on webcams on the HP for that reason, especially thanks to onboard software that can tweak lighting and other effects to make you look better. 1080p is the new standard for webcams though, so you can’t really blame Lenovo. Oh, and yes, both webcams are Windows Hello compatible, so you can sign into your PC with your face.

Final thoughts: Buy the Lenovo

In comparing these two laptops, we really think you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s. It’s a much cheaper device and is better than the HP EliteBook 840 G9 in a few areas. The first is with the keyboard. The second is with the processing options. Third, is the weight and design. Finally, it’s the display. Of course, the webcam might not be the best, so that’s where the HP wins, but if you’re like me, you’re likely already using an external webcam anyway. Check out these laptops with the link below. Or, check out our guide to the best laptops for more.

ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 The ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 is a solid business laptop with great power, and a good keyboard. See at Lenovo