CES 2025 is here, and HP is bringing the heat with a new range of business laptops including a brand-new EliteBook Ultra powered by Intel Lunar Lake, which is very different from the Qualcomm model launched last summer. There's also the first convertible EliteBook since HP's big rebranding back in June 2024, with the new EliteBook X Flip.

It's not all business, though, as HP is also introducing a couple of new desktop PCs for the consumer market, with the new OmniStudio all-in-one and the OmniDesk desktop towers.

The new EliteBook Ultra is actually premium

When HP rebranded its laptops last summer, the Ultra brand was supposed to be the highest tier of product, so the EliteBook Ultra would essentially be the successor to the HP Dragonfly laptops of the past. Instead, the first EliteBook Ultra with Snapdragon processors (G1q) didn't feel all that premium, using a lower tier of the Snapdragon X Elite and being limited to a 2.2K IPS display and a 5MP webcam.

Now, we're getting the EliteBook Ultra G1i, and this is the real deal. This new laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors (Lunar Lake), and it offers a truly premium experience across the board. you can get up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. We also have a 3K (2880x1800) 120Hz OLED display included by default with optional touch support, and above that is a class-leading 9MP webcam, so everything is truly premium here.

On top of that, it's using a magnesium chassis to be a truly lightweight PC, starting at 2.63 pounds, making this much more suitable for use on the go. And the ports are also more impressive, with three Thunderbolt 4/USB4 ports in addition to a standard USB Type-A port with 10Gbps speeds.

If you've been wanting a true premium business laptop from HP, the company seems to finally be delivering. However, 5G connectivity is not an option here, and HP seems to be reserving it for the EliteBook X.

The new HP EliteBook Ultra G1i will be available later this month starting at $2,019.

There's a new EliteBook convertible, too

Render credit: HP

Along with the new EliteBook Ultra, HP is also expanding the rebranded EliteBook lineup with the new EliteBook X series, which you can think of as the successor to the EliteBook 1040 series. There are two models, the EliteBook X and the EliteBook X Flip, which is the first EliteBook convertible under the new naming scheme.

Both of these laptops come with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors and Copilot+ support thanks to the NPU with up to 48 TOPS of performance. They pack a 14-inch display that can go up to Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, on top of supporting 100% of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, making them ideal for color-sensitive work. There are also options for an HP Sure View privacy screen and touch support on the clamshell version (the convertible model has it by default). Above that is a 5MP webcam with AI enhancements.

Both laptops also come with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a headphone jack, and an optional nano SIM slot for cellular-enabled versions.

The HP EliteBook X and X Flip will be available next month, with the clamshell model starting at $1,999 while the convertible will start at $2,249.

New workstations are also in tow

Render credit: HP

Rounding out the commercial news, HP also introduced new workstations, both mobile and for desktops. Starting on the mobile side, there's the new HP ZBook Ultra G1a, a laptop powered by the brand-new AMD Ryzen AI Max Pro processors, up to an Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395. That means up to 16 cores and 32 threads and boost speeds up to 5.1GHz, along with an NPU capable of up to 50 AI TOPS. The processors incklude brand-new integrated Radeon graphics up to a Radeon 8060S, and you also get up to 128GB of LPDDR5x RAM, which HP is calling "unified memory" since it's soldered onto the board, and you can assign up to 96GB to the GPU alone. For storage, there's up to a 4TB SSD option.

All of that will be powering a 14-inch display that can go up to a 2.8K OLED panel with a variable 120Hz refresh rate and 100% coverage of DCI-P3. Optional touch support is also available for both the OLED model or the base IPS panel.

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a standard USB-C port, one USB Type-A port, HDMI 2.1, and a headphone jack.

Render credit: HP

If you're looking for a desktop workstation, then the new HP Z2 Mini may be more up your alley. It's powered by the same series of AMD processors so you can max out with all the same specs, including the 128GB of soldered down memory. You also get up to dual 4TB NVMe drives for storage, totaling 8TB.

Connectivity is where this machine shines. The rear includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB Type-A ports (two at 10Gbps and two at USB 2.0 speeds), two mini DisplayPort 2.1 ports, and RJ45 Ethernet configurable up to 10Gbps. The side has one extra USB-C port (10Gbps), another USB Type-A (also at 10Gbps), and a headphone jack. You can also configure additional ports with what HP calls the Flex I/O system. You can add up to two extra ports with ten options to choose from, including a serial port, up to 10Gbps Ethernet, or more USB ports.

Both computers will be available in the spring, but pricing hasn't been announced for either one just yet.

The Omni brand expands to more desktops

Finally, for consumers, HP is bringing a couple of new desktop PCs to market under the Omni moniker. We have the new OmniDesk, which are new desktop towers, and the OmniStudio X, a new all-in-one PC.

The new OmniStudio X