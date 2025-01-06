Earlier this year, HP rebranded its entire laptop portfolio, and the Dragonfly became the EliteBook Ultra. There was just one problem. Other than the color, the Snapdragon-powered EliteBook Ultra was nothing like a Dragonfly. It bothered me because for a long time, I considered the Dragonfly to be the best laptop on the market, and then HP took away its identity.

As I suspected at the time, and at the OmniBook Ultra launch, HP saved the good stuff for Intel. At CES, the company announced the EliteBook Ultra G1i, a similar product that's powered by Intel Lunar Lake, but it's also totally different. In fact, it has most of what I criticized the G1q for not having.

HP sent us a pre-production unit of the EliteBook Ultra G1i for a hands-on. It did not have any input on the contents of this article.

It's lighter than a MacBook Air

OK, the EliteBook Ultra G1i isn't quite as light as a Dragonfly, but unlike the EliteBook Ultra G1q, which it's not called, it's not aluminum. Aluminum makes for a heavier laptop, while magnesium is lighter. It now starts at 2.63 pounds, rather than 2.97 pounds. It makes a big difference.

Since we so often like to use Apple as a benchmark, the MacBook Air is 2.7 pounds, and I do think that's a bit of a sweet spot. We might not see the Dragonfly's 2.2 pounds again, but at least it's closer.

It comes in Atmosphere Blue, similar to what we've seen since the product's debut in 2019. Colors are somewhat rare in business laptops, with the bulk of the market coming in either silver or black. That's why the EliteBook Ultra sits at the top of the lineup. It's for the person at the company that's allowed to stand out. It's the prettiest business laptop out there.

Touchpad and display improvements