If you're looking for a great new laptop, there are tons of options, from Apple to Lenovo. However, HP is an especially interesting brand in the laptop world, particularly in 2025. However, should you go for an EliteBook Ultra G1q or the brand-new EliteBook Ultra G1i?

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate EliteBook Ultra G1i vs G1q comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

The EliteBook Ultra G1i is coming soon

The EliteBook Ultra G1i is slated to arrive later this month, so you won't have to wait long, and pricing kicks off at $2,019. Depending on whether you opt for an Intel Core Ultra 5 or 7 chip, as well as how much RAM you want, will increase that price, though.

You can pick up an EliteBook Ultra G1q right now, and prices start as low as $949 at the time of writing. Of course, you will be paying more if you want the full 32GB of RAM and maximum 1TB of storage you can find on the G1q, but sales are definitely possible.


  		• HP EliteBook Ultra G1iHP EliteBook Ultra
    CPUUp to Intel Core Ultra 7Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
    GPUIntel ArcQualcomm Adreno graphics
    Display typeOLED, touch, 400 nitsIPS LCD 60Hz, touch, up to 300 nits
    Display (Size, Resolution)14 inches, 2880 x 180014 inches, 2240 x 1400
    RAMUp to 32GB LPDDR5XUp to 32GB LPDDR5x
    StorageUp to 2TB PCIe M.2 SSDUp to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD
    Ports2x Thunderbolt 4 USB4 Type-C, 1x Kensington Nano, 1x mic/headphone combo jack, 1x USB4 Type-C PD 2x USB Type-C, 1x USB Type-A, 1 3.5mm audio jack
    Operating SystemUp to Windows 11 ProUp to Windows 11 Pro
    Webcam9MP IR 5MP IR
    Wi-Fi connectivityWi-Fi 7Up to Wi-Fi 7
    BluetoothBluetooth 5.4Bluetooth 5.3
    WeightFrom 2.63 pounds (1.19kg)From 2.97 pounds (1.35kg)
    PriceStarts at $2,019Starts at $1,699
    Battery64Whr59Whr
HP EliteBook Ultra G1i-16
Design and display

