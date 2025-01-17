HP EliteBook Ultra G1i Expensive This new AI-powered laptop from HP sports a meaty new Intel Core Ultra chip, an OLED display, up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, and luxuries like Wi-Fi 7 all inside a sleek, tidy package. It's not the cheapest laptop around, but it sure a worthwhile machine. Pros Powerful Intel chip OLED display Lots of storage

HP EliteBook Ultra $1199 $1699 Save $500 If you're looking for an interesting new laptop, this HP machine sports a Snapdragon Elite chip, 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage alongside a 2.2K IPS display. Plus, most importantly, you can find one of these for under $1000, making it an affordable buy. Pros Affordable pricepoint Snapdragon X Elite Impressive keyboard Cons Basic display $1199 at HP $949 at B&H



If you're looking for a great new laptop, there are tons of options, from Apple to Lenovo. However, HP is an especially interesting brand in the laptop world, particularly in 2025. However, should you go for an EliteBook Ultra G1q or the brand-new EliteBook Ultra G1i?

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate EliteBook Ultra G1i vs G1q comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

The EliteBook Ultra G1i is coming soon

The EliteBook Ultra G1i is slated to arrive later this month, so you won't have to wait long, and pricing kicks off at $2,019. Depending on whether you opt for an Intel Core Ultra 5 or 7 chip, as well as how much RAM you want, will increase that price, though.

You can pick up an EliteBook Ultra G1q right now, and prices start as low as $949 at the time of writing. Of course, you will be paying more if you want the full 32GB of RAM and maximum 1TB of storage you can find on the G1q, but sales are definitely possible.



HP EliteBook Ultra G1i HP EliteBook Ultra CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Intel Arc Qualcomm Adreno graphics Display type OLED, touch, 400 nits IPS LCD 60Hz, touch, up to 300 nits Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 2880 x 1800 14 inches, 2240 x 1400 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB4 Type-C, 1x Kensington Nano, 1x mic/headphone combo jack, 1x USB4 Type-C PD 2x USB Type-C, 1x USB Type-A, 1 3.5mm audio jack Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Up to Windows 11 Pro Webcam 9MP IR 5MP IR Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Up to Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Weight From 2.63 pounds (1.19kg) From 2.97 pounds (1.35kg) Price Starts at $2,019 Starts at $1,699 Battery 64Whr 59Whr

Design and display

Very similar designs