The HP EliteBook Ultra is the successor to one of the best laptops on the market, the Dragonfly G4, so does it live up to it? Probably not, to be honest. It's a wonderful laptop, but there are a ton of compromises that made me wish the company just made a new model and swapped out the motherboard and chipset. I've reviewed hundreds of laptops, and while I'm so used to jumping from PC to PC, Qualcomm's new chipset makes me not want to use anything else.

HP sent me the EliteBook Ultra for review, although it's identical to the consumer-aimed OmniBook X where the hardware is concerned. This product is the successor to the Dragonfly G4, a product I've been using regularly since it was launched. Indeed, when we all go to product launches, more and more of us are using Dragonfly laptops, since it's that good.

It still has an excellent keyboard, and it's relatively lightweight. Gone are the days of the Elite Dragonfly being an ultra-light convertible, and the 3:2 display is gone now too. In fact, for a business laptop, there are very few options at all. There's no OLED display, no Sure View, no 5G connectivity, and there's only one USB4 port.

With the Snapdragon X Elite being so new, and the failure of Windows on Arm in previous years, I suspect HP just played it safe with this one. And that's fine. Performance is fantastic, battery life is long, and everything about the EliteBook Ultra just feels delightful to use.

HP sent us the EliteBook Ultra for review. It had no input on the contents of this article.

HP EliteBook Ultra 7 / 10 $1599 $1699 Save $100 Pros Snapdragon X Elite is what people should be using

Excellent keyboard

Smart AI features Cons No display options

No 5G

Missing a lot of features that the Dragonfly was known for $1599 at HP $1699 at B&H

HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X pricing and availability

The HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X were released on June 18 as part of the first wave of Copilot+ PCs. They were two of 14 laptops to be the first to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipsets. The EliteBook Ultra starts at $1,699.99, while the OmniBook X starts at $1,149.99.

While they're the same hardware, albeit coming in different colors, the EliteBook Ultra is a business laptop, so it comes with Windows 11 Pro, a better warranty, and so on.

Specifically, the chip used is the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100, which is the lower-tier SKU, and you'll see that when we talk about benchmarks. However, unlike OEMs that used the X1E-80-100, the base model doesn't come with the Snapdragon X Plus. HP went all-in on X Elite.

Other specs include 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch 2.2K display, while there are options to boost the storage to 1TB for a surprisingly small premium.

Specifications CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Qualcomm Adreno graphics Display type IPS LCD 60Hz, touch, up to 300 nits Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 2240 x 1400 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x 8400MHz (soldered), dual-channel Storage Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD Battery 59Whr Ports 2x USB Type-C, 1x USB Type-A, 1 3.5mm audio jack Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Webcam 5MP IR Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 12.32 x 8.8 x 0.33-0.57 inches (312.9 x 223.5 x 8.5-14.4 mm) Weight From 2.97 pounds (1.35kg) Speakers Dual speakers Colors Atmospheric Blue Price Starts at $1,699 Expand

Design

All-aluminum and all-blue

Close

Pretty much the only thing that the EliteBook Ultra has in common with the Dragonfly series is that it's blue (Atmospheric Blue is what it's called now), and hardware-wise, it's the one thing that's different from the gray or white OmniBook X. It's even made out of aluminum now, so the days of machined magnesium are gone.

Along with the magnesium chassis, it's also no longer under a kilogram in weight, something that was the Dragonfly's claim to fame for four generations. It now weighs in at 2.97 pounds, which is light for a 14-inch aluminum laptop. If this is the fifth generation of the Dragonfly, it's the third time the mainline product has been overhauled, while we've also seen variants like the Dragonfly Folio and Dragonfly Pro.

I should take a step back and talk about branding, because Elite and Pro are taking over all of HP's business laptops. It's not as much of a change as Omni taking over the consumer portfolio, but you should know that EliteBook Ultra is the new Dragonfly and EliteBook X will be the successor to the premium EliteBook 1000 series. As for what will become of the inexplicably consumer-focused Pro version of the Dragonfly, that's anyone's guess.

OK, back to the product. The Atmospheric Blue color is stunning, and designed to be so. Most business laptops come in a boring silver color, but this is meant to stand out. This is the product that the CEO of the company uses, and that person can stand out from the pack.

As for ports, it's somewhat limited for a business laptop. There's one USB Type-A port on the right, alongside a headphone jack. On the left, you'll find one USB4 Type-C port and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port.

It's a bit disappointing. For one thing, every premium Intel laptop has a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, so it's unfortunate that one of these USB Type-C ports is USB 3.2. And on products like the Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, and Dell XPS 13, they have Snapdragon X Elite chips and have all USB4 ports. It's not a chipset limitation.

The other thing I don't like is that both USB Type-C ports are on the left side of the device. It's a small annoyance, but life is a little easier with one port on each side, and HP knows this because that's how the latest EliteBook 1040 is designed.

Overall, the design is lovely. It's a crisp aluminum laptop that comes in a deep blue color, weighing in at under three pounds. My biggest issue with it is really just that it's not the Dragonfly, which just happened to be my favorite laptop on the market last year.

Display and keyboard

It's 2.2K, and that's your only choice