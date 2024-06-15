HP EliteBook 1040 G11 Editor's choice $1649 $2837 Save $1188 The EliteBook 1040 G11 may not be as AI-ready as the Ultra, but most users will find that it offers more of what's great about these business laptops. It offers far superior display options, including up to a 2880x1800 120Hz OLED panel. It also sports a better selection of ports, more hardware configurations, and a bigger battery. Pros Solid Intel Core Ultra chipset Thunderbolt 4 support Vibrant OLED display option Cons Expensive, even in its base configuration $1649 at HP

The HP EliteBook series ranks among the best business laptops on the market. There are several different models in the EliteBook stable. HP has shaken up its laptop lineup this year with a few new additions, like the EliteBook Ultra. The HP EliteBook 1040 also got an update with the new G11. The HP EliteBook Ultra and EliteBook 1040 G11 are both professional-grade 14-inch laptops, so while they fill a similar role, there are some significant differences between the two. Let's take a look.

Price, specs, and availability

The HP EliteBook Ultra and EliteBook 1040 G11 were unveiled this year as part of the brand's updated 2024 PC line. The EliteBook Ultra is replacing the Dragonfly and is similar (in fact, nearly identical) in design to the new OmniBook X, which is replacing the Spectre line. It runs on Qualcomm's Arm-based Oryon system-on-chip, the Snapdragon X Elite. The EliteBook 1040 G11 is the successor to the G10 model, so it's not as stark of an update. In contrast to the Snapdragon-powered EliteBook Ultra, the 1040 G11 runs on Intel Meteor Lake architecture and is configurable with a range of Core Ultra SoCs.

The HP EliteBook Ultra has an MSRP of $1,699, whereas retail pricing for the EliteBook 1040 G11 starts at a much steeper $2,837. However, early pre-order pricing indicates that the actual "street price" of the EliteBook 1040 G11 will be closer to that of the Ultra. You can order either laptop directly from HP or B&H, and we expect it to hit other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy soon.



HP EliteBook Ultra HP EliteBook 1040 G11 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Up to Intel Core Ultra 165H GPU Qualcomm Adreno graphics Intel integrated graphics or Arc integrated graphics Display type IPS LCD 60Hz, touch, up to 300 nits 60Hz IPS LCD or 120Hz OLED, touch or non-touch, up to 800 nits Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 2240 x 1400 14-inches, 1920x1200 or 2880x1800 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x 8400MHz (soldered), dual-channel Up to 32GB LPDDR5x 7467MHz (soldered), dual-channel Storage Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD Battery 59Whr Up to 68Whr Ports 2x USB Type-C, 1x USB Type-A, 1 3.5mm audio jack 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-C, 1x USB Type-A, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Up to Windows 11 Pro Webcam 5MP IR 5MP IR Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Up to Intel BE200 Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Up to Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 12.32 x 8.8 x 0.33-0.57 inches (312.9 x 223.5 x 8.5-14.4 mm) 12.36 x 8.66 x 0.41-0.59 inches (313.9mm x 219.9mm x 10.5-14.9 mm) Weight From 2.97 pounds (1.35kg) From 2.57 pounds (1.18kg) Speakers Dual speakers Quad speakers Price Starts at $1,699 Starts at $2837

Design and display

The EliteBook Ultra cuts some corners

HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8

HP isn't known for reinventing the wheel with its designs, and the EliteBook Ultra and 1040 G11 aren't exactly head-turners in the way that the now-discontinued Spectre laptops were. Still, both are attractive laptops with premium-feeling aluminum bodies (even if that makes the Ultra noticeably heavier than the magnesium-framed Dragonfly it's replacing in HP's stable). The EliteBook Ultra has slightly smaller dimensions than the EliteBook 1040 G11, but you're unlikely to notice much of a difference. You might notice that the EliteBook 1040 G11 weighs about a third of a pound less. What you'll also notice is the display.

The EliteBook Ultra comes standard with a 14-inch 2,240 x 1,400 IPS touchscreen with 100% sRGB color coverage, which looks good until you see that the brightness maxes out at 300 nits. That's sub-par for a laptop that retails for more than $1,600. The EliteBook 1040 G11 offers several display options. The resolution is 1,920 x 1,200 pixels regardless of configuration, with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz and 400 nits of brightness. Available upgrades can get you up to an 800-nit 120Hz OLED touch panel, however, which is notably better than the Ultra's display, its lower pixel density notwithstanding. Overall, we'll definitely go with the EliteBook 1040 G11 here.

Winner: HP EliteBook 1040 G11

Hardware performance

Snapdragon is going to be a problem for Intel

Source: HP

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X processors (and the X Elite in particular) are out to eat Intel's lunch... and Apple's, for that matter. These new processors are fast, energy-efficient, and ready for the age of AI thanks to their powerful 45 TOPS neural processing unit that outclasses Intel by a wide margin. The HP EliteBook Ultra's Snapdragon X Elite SoC qualifies it for Microsoft's Copilot+ PC program, bringing a slew of handy AI features to Windows. Unfortunately, the Intel Core Ultra chip's NPU isn't powerful enough to qualify it for Copilot+, which puts the EliteBook Ultra well ahead of the 1040 G11 as an AI PC.

That's not the only race in which the Snapdragon X Elite outruns the Intel Core Ultra. We ran benchmark tests pitting two variants of the Snapdragon X Elite against two laptops running the Core Ultra 7 155H, one of the higher-end Meteor Lake chips offered in the EliteBook 1040 G11. The Snapdragon X Elite processors outperformed the competition in every test (both single- and multi-core), and often by a very wide margin. Qualcomm intends to out-perform Intel at every turn, and we're sure Intel is paying close attention.

All that said, the Intel Core Ultra chipset is still a solid workhorse. These are high-end processors built for premium laptops like the HP EliteBook line. But the tests speak for themselves, and the Snapdragon X Elite is the superior chip. It has a much more powerful NPU and Copilot+ certification also make it a better choice for users looking to take full advantage of modern generative AI features.

Winner: HP EliteBook Ultra

Battery life and connectivity

The EliteBook has more of what we want

Since the Snapdragon X chips are still pretty new, we don't know how energy-efficient they'll be yet. On paper, they look pretty good. They're built on a 4nm process, which should, in theory, consume less power than the 7nm architecture of the Core Ultra chips. But Intel Meteor Lake is already pretty efficient, and you can configure the HP EliteBook 1040 G11 with up to a 68Wh battery (although the base configuration features a 56Wh battery) compared to the EliteBook Ultra's 59Wh supply. We'll call this one a tie for now.

Where the EliteBook 1040 G11 wins out here is its port selection. The G11 features three USB-C ports (two of which offer Thunderbolt 4 support), a legacy USB-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an HDMI 2.1 connection. The EliteBook Ultra's port array is a bit more Spartan, offering only two USB-C ports, a USB-A connection, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Furthermore, it lacks Thunderbolt 4 certification due to its Snapdragon processor, although the USB4 interface allows for high-speed data transfer and external display support. Even still, the EliteBook 1040 G11 delivers more.

Winner: HP EliteBook 1040 G11

Which HP laptop is the better buy?

Let AI be the deciding factor

The HP EliteBook Ultra and EliteBook 1040 G11 are both great laptops. The EliteBook 1040 G11 offers superior display options, a wider range of hardware configurations, and better battery life. On the other hand, the EliteBook Ultra packs a more impressive (and more AI-ready) Snapdragon processor. Considering all that, we think more users will appreciate the EliteBook 1040 G11's advantages more, at least until AI really becomes mainstream.

Nevertheless, the HP EliteBook Ultra is a solid machine and is the better choice for those who believe in AI. Its Snapdragon X Elite SoC is a serious workhorse, and as a Copilot+ PC, it's ready to go for all sorts of useful AI features. The EliteBook Ultra isn't objectively better than the 1040 G11, but it's the better choice for those who want to ride the AI wave.